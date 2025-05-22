Scenario-Based OT Solution Preps Industrial Teams

It's designed to upskill red and blue teams with OT-specific, real-world detection and response capabilities.

May 22, 2025
General Cyberattack

Immersive, a leading provider of people-centric cyber solutions, has launched an Operational Technology security solution to help organizations prove and improve their readiness for OT threats. As threat actors increasingly target OT infrastructure, with 73 percent of OT professionals reporting intrusions that impact these environments, organizations can no longer rely solely on traditional IT security practices.

Immersive’s new OT upskilling solution delivers an interactive, on-demand approach designed to upskill both red and blue teams, arming them with real-world capabilities to detect, disrupt, and respond to OT-specific cyber threats. This first release is designed to address the training needs of both defensive, offensive, and compliance-driven teams in OT environments. It also delivers all the elements needed to run Immersive Cyber Drills.

Key features include:

  • Adaptive OT/ICS Skills Assessment (BETA): A new assessment feature—integrated into Immersive’s labs by default—baselines user proficiency in OT and ICS security. This feature is exclusively available to customers with the OT license.
  • Hands-On Labs – Defensive Focus: Learn how to address threat actors, malware, and cyber threat intelligence for any OT environment.
    • OT Threat Actor Collection: Explore the tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) of known threat actors targeting OT systems, with a focus on MITRE ATT&CK for ICS and Enterprise frameworks.
    • OT Malware Collection: Dive into real-world malware affecting OT sectors, including threats to both general-purpose systems and OT-specific infrastructure, such as programmable logic controllers.
    • OT Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) Collection: Build foundational CTI skills tailored to OT environments, enabling teams to investigate and track OT-focused threat campaigns.
  • Realistic Scenario-Based Team Exercises
    • Cyber Range Exercises – Sandworm Intrusion (Defensive): Test critical skills in a collaborative lab simulating an attack by the notorious Sandworm threat actor, providing teams with the opportunity to practice detection and response strategies in a safe, controlled OT environment.
    • Crisis Sim: Join a leadership-driven cyber simulation designed to complement the Cyber Range Exercise, this scenario-based training helps organizations strengthen communication, decision-making, and incident response coordination in high-pressure situations.

To learn more about Immersive’s Operation Technology Cybersecurity Training Suite, visit their blog HERE.

