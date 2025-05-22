Should Manufacturers Focus on Cybersecurity or Cyber Resilience?

One could be essential for the future of manufacturing.

Vishal Gauri
May 22, 2025
Encryption

In the manufacturing sector, the distinction between cybersecurity and cyber resilience is not merely academic; it is a strategic imperative. The rapid digital transformation in manufacturing has made the industry a leading target for cyberattacks. Yet, many organizations still adopt a reactive stance, addressing breaches only after they occur. Cyber resilience is not just more important than traditional cybersecurity but essential for the future of manufacturing.

Take the supply chain for example. Today's supply chains are so interconnected, protecting the data that flows through these networks is more critical than ever. According to IBM's 2024 Cost of a Data Breach Report, manufacturing companies experience an average cost of $4.3 million per cybersecurity incident, with nearly 70 percent of affected manufacturers reporting supply chain disruptions lasting more than one week. By securing data shared with suppliers and partners, manufacturers can mitigate the risks associated with breaches from external sources, strengthening their overall cyber resilience. 

The Case for Cyber Resilience

Traditional cybersecurity focuses on preventing breaches through defensive measures such as firewalls and endpoint protection. This approach, however, is akin to securing a bank but leaving the money unguarded. Cyber resilience, on the other hand, emphasizes the ability to withstand and recover from cyberattacks. It shifts the focus from merely preventing breaches to ensuring that the core asset—data—remains protected even if defenses are breached. This proactive stance involves embedding security measures directly within the data, keeping it protected both within and outside an organization’s perimeter. 

A single data breach can cripple a manufacturing company, leading to operational downtime, financial losses, and irreversible reputational damage. Cyber resilience ensures that even if attackers penetrate the network, the impact is minimized. Companies can confidently claim that their data is protected, mitigating potential fallout from breaches. 

There are five key steps manufacturing organizations can take to reorient their cybersecurity strategy around protecting the data, reducing the impact of breaches, and building cyber resilience in their organization.

  • Executive Buy-In: Transitioning to a data-centric security model requires support from top leadership. Use high-profile breaches as case studies to highlight the potential risks and losses. Emphasize the broader business benefits, such as enhanced compliance and reduced reputational risks to better appeal to non-technical executives.
  • Data Identification and Classification: Understanding what data is most valuable is critical. Teams should classify data by considering its purpose, format, location, and user access. This classification helps clarify the level of security needed.
  • Continuous Data Protection Policies: Develop and implement policies that secure data throughout its lifecycle. Involve everyday employees in policy creation to ensure practicality and usability.
  • Automation: Automating data protection processes reduces human error and ensures consistent application of security measures. Automate classification and protection triggers based on user roles or specific data types, enhancing efficiency and reliability.
  • User Feedback and Usability: Security measures should not hinder productivity. Regularly solicit feedback from employees to identify areas needing flexibility or adjustments. A user-friendly approach encourages adherence to security protocols and reduces the risk of workarounds. 

The Relationship Between Cybersecurity and Cyber Resilience

While cybersecurity practices and developing strong defenses are paramount, the truth is that certain cyber events are inevitable. Attackers will break through and internal mistakes will happen. An organization's ability to navigate cyber incidents whilst mitigating damage and maintaining smooth operations is a critical skill for modern businesses. 

By focusing on the protection of data rather than just networks or endpoints, organizations will not only be protecting their most critical and sensitive assets, but they’ll also be proactively mitigating the impact of any future breach. 

A common misconception is that cyber resilience relies solely on technology to prevent attacks. In reality, it requires an integrated approach involving technology, people, and processes. Building a resilient organization involves fostering a culture of cyber hygiene, conducting regular testing, and performing incident response drills. It’s about creating a holistic strategy that prepares the organization for any possibility. 

In the world of manufacturing, where data is as valuable as physical assets, embracing cyber resilience is no longer optional—it’s essential. By proactively embedding security within data, automating protection processes, and fostering a resilient organizational culture, manufacturing companies can gain the upper hand against cyber threats. This shift not only secures their operations but also ensures sustained growth and trust in an increasingly digital world.

As we advance, the manufacturing sector must evolve from traditional cybersecurity measures to a robust, resilient framework that can withstand and swiftly recover from cyber incidents. This evolution will protect not just the data but the very essence of the business, ensuring longevity and success in a volatile cyber landscape.

In an era where a single breach can collapse an entire supply chain, cyber resilience isn't just smart strategy, it's the difference between industry leaders and cautionary examples.

