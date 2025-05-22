CISA Warns of New Threats Targeting U.S. Industrial Sector

Bad actors include a highly volatile infostealer, and cyber espionage schemes targeting support for Ukraine.

May 22, 2025
Us Binary Flag Mirsad Sarajlic
iStock.com/mirsad sarajlic

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) have released a joint advisory regarding the known tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) and indicators of compromise (IOCs) associated with threat actors deploying the LummaC2 information stealer (infostealer) malware. LummaC2 malware is able to infiltrate victim computer networks and obtain sensitive information across multiple U.S. critical infrastructure sectors.

According to FBI information and trusted third-party reporting, this activity has been observed as recently as May 2025, with the IOCs included in this advisory dating back to November 2023.

LummaC2 malware first appeared for sale on multiple Russian-language speaking cybercriminal forums in 2022. Threat actors frequently use spearphishing hyperlinks and attachments to deploy LummaC2 malware payloads. Additionally, threat actors rely on unsuspecting users to execute the payload by clicking a fake Completely Automated Public Turing Test to tell Computers and Humans Apart (CAPTCHA). The CAPTCHA contains instructions for users to then open the Windows Run window and paste clipboard contents. After users press “enter” a subsequent Base64-encoded PowerShell process is executed.

To obfuscate their operations, threat actors have embedded and distributed LummaC2 malware within spoofed or fake popular software (i.e., multimedia player or utility software). The malware’s obfuscation methods allow LummaC2 actors to bypass standard cybersecurity measures, such as Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) solutions or antivirus programs, designed to flag common phishing attempts or drive-by downloads.

Once a victim’s computer system is infected, the malware can exfiltrate sensitive user information, including personally identifiable information, financial credentials, cryptocurrency wallets, browser extensions, and multifactor authentication (MFA) details without immediate detection. Private sector statistics indicate there were more than 21,000 market listings selling LummaC2 logs on multiple cybercriminal forums from April through June of 2024, a 71.7 percent increase from April through June of 2023.

Full details on the advisory can be found here

CISA is also highlighting an advisory focused on a Russian state-sponsored cyber campaign targeting Western logistics entities and technology companies. This includes those involved in the coordination, transport, and delivery of foreign assistance to Ukraine. Since 2022, Western logistics entities and IT companies have faced an elevated risk of targeting by the Russian General Staff Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) 85th Main Special Service Center (85th GTsSS), which is tracked in the cybersecurity community under several names (see Cybersecurity Industry Tracking).

The actors’ cyber espionage-oriented campaign, targeting technology companies and logistics entities, uses a mix of previously disclosed tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs). The authoring agencies expect similar targeting and TTP use to continue.

Executives and network defenders at logistics entities and technology companies should recognize the elevated threat of unit 26165 targeting, increase monitoring and threat hunting for known TTPs and indicators of compromise, and posture network defenses with a presumption of targeting.

This cyber espionage-oriented campaign targeting logistics entities and technology companies uses a mix of previously disclosed TTPs and is likely connected to these actors’ wide scale targeting of IP cameras in Ukraine and bordering NATO nations.

A downloadable PDF of the report is available here.

Latest in Cybersecurity
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
May 1, 2025
Phishing Tadamichi
The Top 4 Developments in Phishing Schemes
May 22, 2025
Encryption
Should Manufacturers Focus on Cybersecurity or Cyber Resilience?
May 22, 2025
Cybersecurity In A Bubble
Why Industrial Edge Cybersecurity Demands a Fresh Approach
May 22, 2025
Related Stories
General Cyberattack
Cybersecurity
Scenario-Based OT Solution Preps Industrial Teams
Phishing Tadamichi
Cybersecurity
The Top 4 Developments in Phishing Schemes
Encryption
Cybersecurity
Should Manufacturers Focus on Cybersecurity or Cyber Resilience?
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Cybersecurity
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
May 1, 2025
Phishing Tadamichi
Cybersecurity
The Top 4 Developments in Phishing Schemes
The bad guys continue to evolve.
May 22, 2025
Encryption
Cybersecurity
Should Manufacturers Focus on Cybersecurity or Cyber Resilience?
One could be essential for the future of manufacturing.
May 22, 2025
Cybersecurity In A Bubble
Cybersecurity
Why Industrial Edge Cybersecurity Demands a Fresh Approach
Vulnerabilities persist because cybersecurity is an afterthought, rather than embedded from the ground up.
May 22, 2025
Coding
Cybersecurity
Shoring Up Digital Trust in Manufacturing: From DMARC Awareness to Full Protection
While most have this email guidance in place, the actual protection rate is significantly lower.
May 22, 2025
A bus passes a branch of Marks and Spencer in London, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.
Cybersecurity
Retailer Says Cyberattack Will Cost $400 Million
And disruptions are ongoing.
May 22, 2025
Smishing Attack Fran Rodriguez
Cybersecurity
Cybercriminals Are Having More Success with Low-Tech, Human-Centric Attacks
The manufacturing sector remains the most targeted sector in the email threat landscape.
May 15, 2025
Hacking Alarm
Cybersecurity
The Pros and Cons of Implementing a Bug Bounty Program
While not new, the approach is gaining traction.
May 15, 2025
Soc
Cybersecurity
Building a Cybersecurity-First Culture in U.S. Manufacturing
Nation-state threats and AI tools have made it vital to embed cybersecurity into workplace culture.
May 15, 2025
Ep134
Cybersecurity
Security Breach: Dark AI, Hacker Evolutions Speeding Vulnerability Exploitation
Deeper dives into OT priorities will be key to making breaches more difficult.
May 15, 2025
Protection Background Technology Security 524882074 701x502 (1)
Cybersecurity
Navigating Manufacturing’s Third-Party Access Risk
Ways to manage external access while reducing exposure to possible breaches.
May 15, 2025
Protection Background Technology Security 524882074 701x502 (1)
Cybersecurity
MCP Server Could Revolutionize API Security
The tool allows for interacting with APIs using natural language.
May 8, 2025
General Cyberattack
Cybersecurity
Huntress Debuts Managed SIEM to Simplify Cybersecurity
The platform offers compliance support, investigation, detection, response and threat hunting.
May 8, 2025
Ai Safety Image
Oracle
AI in Manufacturing: Balancing Benefits, Risks, Security and Compliance
Hasty implementations of AI will create regulatory penalties, cyberattacks and operational disruption.
May 8, 2025
Ransomware
Cybersecurity
Report Links Infostealer Logs to Ransomware Surge
The malware is fueling new attacks and helping bad actors evolve the complexity of their operations.
May 8, 2025