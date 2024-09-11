Halliburton Hack Highlights Ongoing Security Threats to Energy Firms

The company has confirmed that an unauthorized third party 'removed data from its systems.'

Industrial Media Staff
Sep 11, 2024
Encryption

Oil field services giant Halliburton confirmed in late August that its operations had fallen victim to a cyber attack.

Details began to emerge when Halliburton filed a notice with the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC), acknowledging that it had learned of the attack and immediately activated a response plan.

This plan reportedly included taking certain affected systems offline, as well as notifying authorities.

In the weeks following, the Houston-based company confirmed further details – specifically, revealing that an unauthorized third party had “removed data from its systems,” according to Reuters. The report went on to say that Halliburton did not believe the breach of the data would generate “material impact.”

While few details are yet available on the methods utilized, cybersecurity experts warn that the energy sector should remain on high alert for malicious activity.
According to IT security firm Eftsure, this business segment has become increasingly attractive due to its valuable IP and critical infrastructure, adding in a recent blog post that this incident “follows a pattern of attacks on oil and gas companies, including the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack in 2021, during which the company was forced to pay $4.4m in ransom.”

And despite Halliburton’s suggestion that the breach was immaterial, it did admit that it would likely see financial losses related to the event. According to the SEC filing, Halliburton said certain expenses “could continue to occur” and that the company "remains subject to various risks" because of the hack. 



Latest in Cybersecurity
Ohio Custom Packaging Manufacturer Grows by 40% in 10 Months
Sponsored
Ohio Custom Packaging Manufacturer Grows by 40% in 10 Months
September 9, 2024
Ep109
Security Breach: Inside the Growing Complexity of Ransomware Hacking Groups
September 11, 2024
Cybersecurity
Airbus Completes Acquisition of Infodas to Strengthen Cybersecurity Portfolio
September 6, 2024
Computer Crime Concept 516607038 2125x1416 (1)
Nozomi Networks Collaborates with Mandiant
September 5, 2024
Related Stories
Ep109
Cybersecurity
Security Breach: Inside the Growing Complexity of Ransomware Hacking Groups
Computer Crime Concept 516607038 2125x1416 (1)
Cybersecurity
Nozomi Networks Collaborates with Mandiant
Industrial Cyber
Cybersecurity
Report: Cloud Apps Abused for Malware Delivery
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Cybersecurity
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
August 16, 2024
Cybersecurity
Cybersecurity
Airbus Completes Acquisition of Infodas to Strengthen Cybersecurity Portfolio
Infodas provides solutions in the public sector including for defense and critical infrastructures.
September 6, 2024
Computer Crime Concept 516607038 2125x1416 (1)
Cybersecurity
Nozomi Networks Collaborates with Mandiant
The release is focused on streamlining the way teams anticipate, diagnose and respond to cyber threats.
September 5, 2024
Industrial Cyber
Cybersecurity
Report: Cloud Apps Abused for Malware Delivery
The growing use of platforms like OneDrive and Sharepoint are creating new avenues of attack.
September 5, 2024
Cybersecurity In A Bubble
Cybersecurity
Tenable Unveils Update Focused on Exposure Solutions and Compliance
The update includes new and updated vulnerability scoring systems.
September 5, 2024
Ep110tn
Cybersecurity
Security Breach: 'Ripping off the Band-Aid' to Ensure OT Security
A smarter, well-funded hacker community means embracing basic, yet daunting cyber challenges.
September 5, 2024
Zero Trust Maxxa Satori
Cybersecurity
The Keys to Successful Zero Trust Implementation
Segmentation and worker education strategies for realizing the full benefits of ZTA.
September 5, 2024
Soc
Cybersecurity
Choosing the Right OT Security Provider
Evolving threats and expanding technology translates to unique cybersecurity needs.
September 5, 2024
Hoan Ton-That, CEO of Clearview AI, demonstrates the company's facial recognition software using a photo of himself.
Cybersecurity
Clearview AI Fined $33.7 Million by Watchdog over 'Illegal Database' of Faces
The company built a database and insufficiently informed people whose images appeared in the database.
September 3, 2024
A CrowdStrike office is seen in Sunnyvale, Calif.
Cybersecurity
CrowdStrike Estimates the Tech Meltdown Left a $60 Million Dent in its Sales
CrowdStrike didn't provide an estimate of legal expenses it may face from the outage.
August 30, 2024
Soc
Cybersecurity
Dragos Updates Platform to Streamline OT Threat and Vulnerability Workflows
Improved asset visibility and threat chronicling lead the list of new features.
August 28, 2024
People Cyber Metamorworks
Cybersecurity
SonicWall Unveils Zero Trust, Cloud Security Solutions
Cloud Secure Edge includes a suite of ZTA offerings designed for MSPs with remote access demands.
August 28, 2024
Supermicro
Cybersecurity
Super Micro Computer Faces Accusations of Accounting Irregularities
The company lost a quarter of its value in morning trading Wednesday.
August 28, 2024
Online Safety And Security
Cybersecurity
CISA Releases Advisory on Iran-based Ransomware Attacks
Organizations known as Pioneer Kitten, UNC757, Parisite, Rubidium, and Lemon Sandstorm are targeting multiple sectors in the U.S.
August 28, 2024
Ep107
Cybersecurity
Security Breach: Combating the 20th Century Mafia with a Stronger Human Firewall
Transitioning people from the weakest link to a cybersecurity asset.
August 28, 2024