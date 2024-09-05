Report: Cloud Apps Abused for Malware Delivery

According to Netskope's September Threat Labs Report for manufacturing, enterprise users in manufacturing regularly interact with an average of 24 cloud apps each month. Using so many cloud apps, especially multiple apps with overlapping functions and combinations of enterprise and personal apps, underscores the importance of organizations having policies to ensure the safe handling of sensitive data.

While the top used apps include the same popular enterprise apps used worldwide, Netskope observed an increase in AI usage in corporate environments via apps such as Microsoft Copilot. In Manufacturing, OneDrive was the top app being abused for malware delivery, with twice as much usage than the second and third place Sharepoint and GitHub respectively.

Additional findings from the report include:

When it came to malware and ransomware, the most prevalent platforms targeting manufacturing were the Trojan RaspberryRobin and the Downloader Guloader.

Approximately one-half of all global HTTP/HTTPS malware downloads originated from popular cloud apps, with the other half originating from different locations on the web.

Netskope concluded that not only have attackers been having success delivering malware via OneDrive, but manufacturers should also take extra precautions when using the app, and make sure the correct policies are in place.

Netskope also offers the following recommendations: