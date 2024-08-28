Report: Attacks Surge With Critical Infrastructure Under Siege

Between January 2023 and January 2024, global critical infrastructure sustained 13 attacks per second.

Aug 28, 2024
Utility Metamorworks

KnowBe4, a leading provider of security awareness training and simulated phishing, recently released its latest report, Cyber Attacks On Infrastructure: The New Geopolitical Weapon. The report examines the growing threat of cyberattacks on critical infrastructure and provides insight into safeguarding against these potentially devastating attacks. 

In recent years, cyberattacks targeting critical infrastructure have surged globally, posing significant risks to national security and economic stability. Unlike other data breaches, these attacks primarily seek to access control systems for the purpose of disruption or espionage. Energy, transportation, and telecommunications sectors have become primary targets.

This is not surprising as these sectors, especially in developed countries, have become increasingly interconnected to digital technologies, which in turn have opened new vulnerabilities to cyberattacks. The consequences of these types of attacks are potentially devastating , and thus geopolitical adversaries have made it a powerful addition to their arsenal of digital weapons. 

Key findings from the report include:

  • The number of vulnerable points in U.S. power grids is growing by approximately 60 per day, with the total count rising from 21,000 in 2022 to between 23,000 and 24,000 today.
  • Globally, the average number of weekly cyberattacks against utilities has quadrupled since 2020, with a doubling occurring in 2023 alone.
  • Between January 2023 and January 2024, critical infrastructure worldwide sustained over 420 million attacks – equivalent to 13 attacks per second – marking a 30 percent increase from 2022. 

According to KnowBe4’s 2024 Phishing by Industry Benchmarking Report, critical infrastructure sectors such as healthcare and pharmaceutical, education, and energy and utilities are in the high risk categories when it comes to employees falling victim to phishing tactics. This vulnerability is exploited by cybercriminals to infiltrate networks and systems. 

"The findings in our report are a wake-up call for critical infrastructure sectors,” says Stu Sjouwerman, CEO at KnowBe4. “While the surge in cyberattacks on them is deeply concerning, it's important to remember that we're not powerless in this fight. By fostering a strong security culture that combines technology, processes, and people, we can significantly mitigate these risks. Every organization, regardless of size or sector, has a role to play in safeguarding our collective infrastructure. It's time we view cybersecurity not as just an IT issue, but as a fundamental aspect of our operational resilience and national security." 

The report highlights recent high-profile attacks on global critical infrastructure, their far-reaching impacts, and provides actionable recommendations for organizations and institutions to enhance their cyber resilience. 

To download a copy of KnowBe4’s report, Cyber Attacks On Infrastructure: The New Geopolitical Weapon, click here.

Latest in Cybersecurity
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
August 16, 2024
Utility Metamorworks
Report: Attacks Surge With Critical Infrastructure Under Siege
August 28, 2024
Peach Istock Ai Cyber
A Proactive, AI-Powered Cyber Risk Strategy
August 27, 2024
Cybersecurity In A Bubble
Cyber Risk Solution Designed to Prevent Supply Chain Disruption
August 22, 2024
Related Stories
Dangerous Hooded Hacker Breaks Into Government Data Servers And Infects Their System With A Virus His Hideout Place Has Dark Atmosphere, Multiple Displays, Cables Everywhere 817486228 2313x1301 (1)
Cybersecurity
Inside the Wave of Software Supply Chain Cyberattacks
Peach Istock Ai Cyber
Cybersecurity
A Proactive, AI-Powered Cyber Risk Strategy
Cybersecurity In A Bubble
Cybersecurity
Cyber Risk Solution Designed to Prevent Supply Chain Disruption
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Cybersecurity
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
August 16, 2024
Peach Istock Ai Cyber
Cybersecurity
A Proactive, AI-Powered Cyber Risk Strategy
Proactive cybersecurity means anticipating and mitigating risks before they occur, rather than simply reacting to known threats.
August 27, 2024
Cybersecurity In A Bubble
Cybersecurity
Cyber Risk Solution Designed to Prevent Supply Chain Disruption
The new tool provides instant alerts and actionable insights for data breaches.
August 22, 2024
Hacking Alarm
Cybersecurity
CISA Adds Four Known Vulnerabilities, 11 ICS Advisories
The vulnerabilities are frequent attack vectors for cyber criminals.
August 22, 2024
Ransomware
Cybersecurity
Ransomware Attacks Increase as Groups Evolve
RaaS group may have different names and more complex tactics, but their target remains constant: manufacturing.
August 22, 2024
Online Safety And Security
Cybersecurity
‘FrostyGoop’: The Latest Malware Threat to Hit Industrial Controls
This simple method is not to be underestimated.
August 22, 2024
Ep106
Cybersecurity
Security Breach: Tearing Down the 'Set It and Forget It' Mindset for Cybersecurity
Evolving strategies to address legacy systems, funding challenges and a complex regulatory environment.
August 22, 2024
Steve Kramer is seated Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at Superior Court, in Laconia, N.H., during his arraignment in connection with charges of voter suppression and impersonating a candidate.
Cybersecurity
Company Making Fake Joe Biden AI Calls to Pay $1 Million Fine
The company made numerous deceptive calls to New Hampshire voters.
August 22, 2024
General Cyberattack
Cybersecurity
Report Offers Insight, Best Practices for Industrial Cybersecurity
Data and solutions for asset visibility, increased threats and obtaining greater buy-in from the C-suite.
August 15, 2024
Industrial Cyber
Cybersecurity
Armexa Launches Specialized Platform for Industrial Sector
Features include robust security, resilient network management and reliable backup and recovery.
August 15, 2024
Financial Cyber
Cybersecurity
Preventing Supply Chain Cyberattacks
Once they've breached one company, cybercriminals are using this access to attack and extort supply chain partners.
August 15, 2024
Soc
Cybersecurity
The Role of Employee Training in Fortifying Manufacturing Cyber Defenses
Getting past the disruption in realizing the long-term gains.
August 15, 2024
Ep108
Cybersecurity
Security Breach: The IT OT Divide
Ways to continue bridging this gap and escalating enterprise-wide security.
August 15, 2024
Hacking Alarm
Cybersecurity
Manufacturing's Biggest Threats and Vulnerabilities
Legacy infrastructure and protocols makes manufacturers vulnerable, tempting and lucrative targets.
August 15, 2024
People Cyber Metamorworks
Cybersecurity
ADR Tool Focuses on Zero Days Impacting Production
Faster and more accurate real-time application detection and response capabilities.
August 8, 2024