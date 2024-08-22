Cyber Risk Solution Designed to Prevent Supply Chain Disruption

apexanalytix® (“apex”), a leading provider of global supply chain risk management data, software and services, has announced the launch of Cyber Risk, a solution that automatically assesses the cybersecurity posture of every supplier, continuously monitors the dark web to uncover risk exposure, and responds to threats impacting suppliers in real-time.

​​According to the company, business partner data breaches account for 15 percent of all cyberattacks, cost organizations an average of $4.76 million each year and take an average of 207 days to identify. apex goes on to state that with cyberattacks poised to be the top threat to supply chains over the next five years, businesses must have full visibility into their suppliers to successfully mitigate risks and prevent operational disruptions.

apexanalytix’s Cyber Risk solution looks to eliminate barriers between cybersecurity and vendor management teams, empowering organizations to safeguard operations with greater control over their entire supplier ecosystem. Features include:

Near-instant reports on breaches or incidents impacting an organization’s suppliers.

Automated insights that don’t require technical skills, making it accessible for professionals who aren’t cyber risk experts to monitor the health of their suppliers with ease.

For more information about apexanalytix’s comprehensive suite of industry-leading solutions, visit apexanalytix.com/solutions.