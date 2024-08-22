CISA Adds Four Known Vulnerabilities, 11 ICS Advisories

CISA has added four new vulnerabilities to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities Catalog, based on evidence of active exploitation.
- CVE-2021-33044 Dahua IP Camera Authentication Bypass Vulnerability
- CVE-2021-33045 Dahua IP Camera Authentication Bypass Vulnerability
- CVE-2022-0185 Linux Kernel Heap-Based Buffer Overflow
- CVE-2021-31196 Microsoft Exchange Server Information Disclosure Vulnerability
- CVE-2024-23897 Jenkins Command Line Interface (CLI) Path Traversal Vulnerability
- CVE-2024-28986 SolarWinds Web Help Desk Deserialization of Untrusted Data Vulnerability
These types of vulnerabilities are frequent attack vectors for malicious cyber actors and pose significant risks to the federal enterprise.
Binding Operational Directive (BOD) 22-01: Reducing the Significant Risk of Known Exploited Vulnerabilities established the Known Exploited Vulnerabilities Catalog as a living list of known Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs) that carry significant risk to the federal enterprise. BOD 22-01 requires Federal Civilian Executive Branch (FCEB) agencies to remediate identified vulnerabilities by the due date to protect FCEB networks against active threats.
CISA also released eleven Industrial Control Systems (ICS) advisories last week. These advisories provide timely information about current security issues, vulnerabilities, and exploits surrounding ICS.
- ICSA-24-228-01 Siemens SCALANCE M-800, RUGGEDCOM RM1224
- ICSA-24-228-02 Siemens INTRALOG WMS
- ICSA-24-228-03 Siemens Teamcenter Visualization and JT2Go
- ICSA-24-228-04 Siemens SINEC Traffic Analyzer
- ICSA-24-228-05 Siemens LOGO! V8.3 BM Devices
- ICSA-24-228-06 Siemens SINEC NMS
- ICSA-24-228-07 Siemens Location Intelligence
- ICSA-24-228-08 Siemens COMOS
- ICSA-24-228-09 Siemens NX
- ICSA-24-228-10 AVEVA Historian Web Server
- ICSA-24-228-11 PTC Kepware ThingWorx Kepware Server
CISA encourages users and administrators to review the newly released ICS advisories for technical details and mitigations.