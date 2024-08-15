Armexa Launches Specialized Platform for Industrial Sector

Features include robust security, resilient network management and reliable backup and recovery.

Aug 15, 2024
Industrial Cyber

Armexa recently launched its Industrial Resiliency Integrated Solution (IRIS) Operations Platform. The new IRIS platform has been developed to address the needs of industrial operators that lack dedicated operational technology (OT) support staff.  

“IRIS offers a practical, scalable approach that allows asset owners to achieve a high level of protection without an expensive initial remediation effort,” stated Eric Forner, Armexa co-founder and CTO. “It brings focus to what industrial operators are doing, what they aren’t doing, and what they should be doing when it comes to OT security. ”

At its core, IRIS provides:

  • Turn-key endpoint resiliency and managed support prioritized for the most targeted systems in OT. I
  • Backup and recovery.
  • Patch management and endpoint security for HMIs, engineering workstations, app servers and other Windows-based endpoints. 
  • Additional turnkey features include:
    • Secure Remote Access: This module adds secure remote access for external connections for employees and contractors. Complete visibility and accountability is maintained using comprehensive audit capabilities and screen capture.
    • Resilient Infrastructure: This module includes management of OT network switch infrastructure for clients.  It covers hardware and software management for the switch fabric inside of industrial environments through performance monitoring, change control, updates, proactive alerts to the IRIS Team, and monthly reporting.
    • Secure Conduit: This module manages IT/OT perimeter and zone firewalls, safeguarding networks from internal and external threats. It covers enforcement of best practices for firewall configuration change management, performance monitoring, updates, proactive alerts to the IRIS Team, and monthly reporting.

The IRIS Operations Platform is available, with pricing based on service tiers and options for bundled services to provide cost savings. For more information, visit https://armexa.com/iris-operations-platform.

