The Role of Employee Training in Fortifying Manufacturing Cyber Defenses

Getting past the disruption in realizing the long-term gains.

Isla Sibanda
Aug 15, 2024
Soc

Manufacturing companies face a distinctive set of cybersecurity challenges, with human error frequently acting as a gateway for potential breaches. While technological solutions are essential, they cannot replace the need for having thorough employee training in place. Comprehensive cybersecurity programs designed for the manufacturing environment can educate staff on the specific threats they may encounter, safe online practices, and the importance of strong password management. 

Cybersecurity is becoming increasingly important in the manufacturing sector as cyber threats grow in complexity and frequency. With the advent of digital transformation, automation, and the widespread use of IoT devices, the potential attack surface for organizations has expanded significantly. The FBI's Internet Crime Report underscores the urgency of the situation, revealing that Internet crime is one of the fastest-growing threats facing the United States, with over 460,000 complaints received in 2019 alone. These include sophisticated attacks targeting manufacturing systems, from ransomware to data breaches, emphasizing the immediate need to address these threats.

For instance, Clorox, a leading manufacturer and distributor of consumer and professional goods, experienced a massive cyber attack in 2023 that disrupted its operations and took many automated systems offline, impacting large retailers that they work with, like Walmart and Target. While the nature of the attack wasn't confirmed as ransomware, the resulting operational downtime and a 20 percent decline in sales led to losses of $356 million in total. The incident also caused a steep drop in Clorox's stock price and an additional $25 million expense for securing their systems post-breach.

The interconnected nature of manufacturing operations means that a cyber incident can quickly lead to operational disruptions, causing significant financial losses, reputational damage, and even safety risks. Because of this, it’s essential for your company to carefully develop cybersecurity strategies that are tailored to the distinct and specific needs of the manufacturing industry to mitigate these risks far more effectively.

Human Error as a Primary Vulnerability

Cybersecurity breaches in the manufacturing sector are often heavily influenced by human error. Employees may inadvertently compromise security by clicking on phishing links, mishandling sensitive data, or failing to adhere to proper protocols. Even something like scanning a QR code can be a vector for attack, and it’s happened before, numerous times in fact. Thankfully, a combination of employee training and insisting on the use of secure QR code scanners with built-in anti-malware features should be enough to counteract those risks.

The Microsoft Azure data breach is a notable example of these attacks in action, and the damage that they can cause. In this case, sophisticated phishing attacks targeted mid-level and senior executives, exploiting their lack of awareness to gain unauthorized access to sensitive information. The sophistication of these attacks is rising, as they often closely resemble real communications, tricking employees into divulging sensitive information or installing malicious software. 

According to a recent IBM report, the average cost of a data breach has escalated to $4.45 million per incident. Such incidents can severely impact a company's bottom line and erode customer trust, leading to long-term consequences. 

Designing an Effective Employee Training Program

Manufacturers often deal with several industry-specific risks, such as ransomware targeting industrial control systems or business email compromise (BEC) scams. These particular scams involve a cybercriminal impersonating a high-level executive and requesting a wire transfer or sensitive information from an employee. 

In fact, manufacturing has experienced 63 percent more BEC investigations than any other industry, surpassing sectors like healthcare, education, business services, insurance, and technology. Phishing and spear phishing attacks often compromise user credentials, which threat actors can then exploit to assess potential opportunities for further cybercrime.

An effective training program for manufacturing employees should include several core components:

  • Employees must be trained to identify and report phishing attempts, which are common tactics that cybercriminals use to gain unauthorized access
  • Include real-life scenarios and examples of typical phishing tactics, such as deceptive emails that appear to come from trusted sources, to enhance understanding and readiness.
  • Involve all relevant stakeholders when it comes to choosing the necessary software they’re going to use for their in-office roles. Whether it’s a page manipulation app or something more complex, like temperature regulation sensors management software, it must be both compliant and verifiable by internal teams and third parties alike.
  • Hold regular security assessments to determine where your company stands. Conducting penetration tests and vulnerability scans is crucial to help your team identify and address any potential security gaps. These assessments are proactive measures to ensure that the company's defenses are up-to-date and robust enough to withstand new and changing cyber threats. 
  • Proper password management is also a key focus area, as weak passwords can be a major vulnerability. Because of this, your cybersecurity training should cover best practices for creating strong, unique passwords and the use of password managers to secure access to sensitive systems and data.
  • The use of artificial intelligence or AI and machine learning tools can help companies simulate potential real-world cyber attacks, which can provide your employees with incredibly valuable hands-on experience. These practical exercises are invaluable in reinforcing theoretical knowledge and helping employees understand the complexities of cyber threats and how to respond to them effectively. Such immersive training methods don't just improve the skills of your team; it can also boost confidence in handling potential cyber incidents.

Trying to implement comprehensive cybersecurity training in your organization can be challenging, particularly for small to mid-sized manufacturers facing budget constraints and lead to infrequent training sessions, outdated materials, limited access to advanced tools and technologies, and weakened overall effectiveness of training

And many employees might see training sessions as a disruption to their daily routines or consider them a low-priority task. Making the training engaging and relevant can help address this issue through methods like gamification, can help mitigate these issues.  Another significant challenge is maintaining up-to-date training since cyber threats are constantly evolving, meaning that training programs need to keep pace to remain effective. With this in mind, regularly updating your training materials and periodically integrating new security technologies and practices are essential for maintaining a strong cybersecurity stance. 

Finally, it’s important to know that employee training never ends. Whenever you integrate new security measures—whether it’s access control to avoid unintentional leaks, bare metal servers to reduce the risk of cross-tenant attacks and provide a greater degree of hardware control, or enhanced data encryption capabilities to protect sensitive information—it's important to make sure that your employees are thoroughly trained on these new features.

Having an ongoing commitment to education equips employees with the latest knowledge and skills to counter emerging threats, building a workforce capable of protecting the company's digital assets.

Latest in Cybersecurity
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
July 15, 2024
Industrial Cyber
Armexa Launches Specialized Platform for Industrial Sector
August 15, 2024
Financial Cyber
Preventing Supply Chain Cyberattacks
August 15, 2024
Soc
The Role of Employee Training in Fortifying Manufacturing Cyber Defenses
August 15, 2024
Related Stories
General Cyberattack
Cybersecurity
Report Offers Insight, Best Practices for Industrial Cybersecurity
Industrial Cyber
Cybersecurity
Armexa Launches Specialized Platform for Industrial Sector
Financial Cyber
Cybersecurity
Preventing Supply Chain Cyberattacks
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Cybersecurity
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
July 15, 2024
Industrial Cyber
Cybersecurity
Armexa Launches Specialized Platform for Industrial Sector
Features include robust security, resilient network management and reliable backup and recovery.
August 15, 2024
Financial Cyber
Cybersecurity
Preventing Supply Chain Cyberattacks
Once they've breached one company, cybercriminals are using this access to attack and extort supply chain partners.
August 15, 2024
Ep108
Cybersecurity
Security Breach: The IT OT Divide
Ways to continue bridging this gap and escalating enterprise-wide security.
August 15, 2024
Hacking Alarm
Cybersecurity
Manufacturing's Biggest Threats and Vulnerabilities
Legacy infrastructure and protocols makes manufacturers vulnerable, tempting and lucrative targets.
August 15, 2024
People Cyber Metamorworks
Cybersecurity
ADR Tool Focuses on Zero Days Impacting Production
Faster and more accurate real-time application detection and response capabilities.
August 8, 2024
Industrial Cyber
Cybersecurity
Router Firmware Found to Contain Exploitable N-Day Vulnerabilities
Research from Forescout and Finite State offers new details on these commonly used OT assets.
August 8, 2024
Protection Background Technology Security 524882074 701x502 (1)
Cybersecurity
Challenges in Managing Sensitive Content Communications Persist
The inability to track and manage secure data exchanges is leading to more breaches.
August 8, 2024
Online Safety And Security
Cybersecurity
Report Reveals Escalating Risks in Mobile and IoT Security
Verizon details the evolving security challenges of mobile devices, AI and new sensor technology.
August 8, 2024
Ep104tn
Video
Security Breach: 'There's No Bulletproof Vest' in Cybersecurity
An ethical cyber researcher breaks down the "tsunami of exposed data" he continues to uncover.
August 8, 2024
General Cyberattack
Cybersecurity
Zero Trust is a Must for Preventing MFA Attacks
Cybercriminals are outsmarting multi-factor authentication security with phishing emails and malware.
August 8, 2024
Ransomware
Cybersecurity
Ransomware Intelligence Module Introduced
The frequency and cost of these attacks continue to escalate.
August 1, 2024
Hacking Alarm
Cybersecurity
Malware Variants Growing by 500 Strains Daily
The report also shows ransomware on the rise.
August 1, 2024
Protection Background Technology Security 524882074 701x502 (1)
Cybersecurity
Report Emphasizes Artificial Intelligence, OT-IT Collaboration
Cisco unveiled their annual look at the challenges and opportunities facing industrial network security.
August 1, 2024
Ep105tn
Video
Security Breach: Are We Over-Connected?
A look back at the wide range of responses to what is becoming a more and more critical question to consider.
August 1, 2024