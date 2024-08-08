ADR Tool Focuses on Zero Days Impacting Production

Faster and more accurate real-time application detection and response capabilities.

Aug 8, 2024
People Cyber Metamorworks

Contrast Security has introduced their Application Detection and Response (ADR) tool with features that include:

  • The ability to identify vulnerabilities, detect threats, and stop attacks that target custom applications and APIs by positioning defenses inside the actual application.
  • Real-time alerts that include crucial context and fewer false positives on attacks such as command injection, path traversal and SQL injection.
  • Real-time attack blocking capabilities.
  • Incident response actions defined by their standard security workflows. 

“The telemetry we get from Contrast further hardens our overall security posture by extending visibility to the application and API layer, with detailed context that allows us to quickly assign responsibilities to the appropriate teams with actionable guidance,” said Jeffrey Shute, Associate Director of Information Security, The University of Texas/Texas A&M Investment Management Company (UTIMCO).

Contrast Security ADR allows companies to stop zero days before they are published. The technology that underpins ADR is the Contrast Runtime Security Platform, which not only detects vulnerabilities in code, but also keeps bad things from happening by blocking attacks in production via security that’s embedded directly into the application. The platform instruments the code as it loads at runtime, equipping it with security checks to make functions safe against misuse by developers and abuse by attackers.

Latest in Cybersecurity
5 Most Common Small Manufacturing Challenges According to Consultants
Sponsored
5 Most Common Small Manufacturing Challenges According to Consultants
August 7, 2024
Industrial Cyber
Router Firmware Found to Contain Exploitable N-Day Vulnerabilities
August 8, 2024
Protection Background Technology Security 524882074 701x502 (1)
Challenges in Managing Sensitive Content Communications Persist
August 8, 2024
Online Safety And Security
Report Reveals Escalating Risks in Mobile and IoT Security
August 8, 2024
Related Stories
Industrial Cyber
Cybersecurity
Router Firmware Found to Contain Exploitable N-Day Vulnerabilities
Protection Background Technology Security 524882074 701x502 (1)
Cybersecurity
Challenges in Managing Sensitive Content Communications Persist
Online Safety And Security
Cybersecurity
Report Reveals Escalating Risks in Mobile and IoT Security
5 Most Common Small Manufacturing Challenges According to Consultants
Sponsor Content
5 Most Common Small Manufacturing Challenges According to Consultants
More in Cybersecurity
5 Most Common Small Manufacturing Challenges According to Consultants
Sponsored
5 Most Common Small Manufacturing Challenges According to Consultants
We asked manufacturing consultants to share insights about common small manufacturing challenges—and suggest a solution.
August 7, 2024
Protection Background Technology Security 524882074 701x502 (1)
Cybersecurity
Challenges in Managing Sensitive Content Communications Persist
The inability to track and manage secure data exchanges is leading to more breaches.
August 8, 2024
Online Safety And Security
Cybersecurity
Report Reveals Escalating Risks in Mobile and IoT Security
Verizon details the evolving security challenges of mobile devices, AI and new sensor technology.
August 8, 2024
Ep104tn
Video
Security Breach: 'There's No Bulletproof Vest' in Cybersecurity
An ethical cyber researcher breaks down the 'tsunami of exposed data' he continues to uncover.
August 8, 2024
General Cyberattack
Cybersecurity
Zero Trust is a Must for Preventing MFA Attacks
Cybercriminals are outsmarting multi-factor authentication security with phishing emails and malware.
August 8, 2024
Ransomware
Cybersecurity
Ransomware Intelligence Module Introduced
The frequency and cost of these attacks continue to escalate.
August 1, 2024
Hacking Alarm
Cybersecurity
Malware Variants Growing by 500 Strains Daily
The report also shows ransomware on the rise.
August 1, 2024
Protection Background Technology Security 524882074 701x502 (1)
Cybersecurity
Report Emphasizes Artificial Intelligence, OT-IT Collaboration
Cisco unveiled their annual look at the challenges and opportunities facing industrial network security.
August 1, 2024
Ep105tn
Video
Security Breach: Are We Over-Connected?
A look back at the wide range of responses to what is becoming a more and more critical question to consider.
August 1, 2024
I Stock 1245973704
Cybersecurity
The Hidden Cybersecurity Risk of Robotics
Realizing the technological and production benefits without creating a new security vulnerability.
August 1, 2024
Cybersecurity attack.
Cybersecurity
North Korean Charged in Cyberattacks on U.S. Hospitals, NASA and Military Bases
He's accused of targeting 17 entities across 11 U.S. states.
July 26, 2024
Hacking Alarm
Cybersecurity
Security Sensor Embeds into ICS
The sensor provides real-time visibility of industrial control systems and their field assets for anomaly and threat detection.
July 25, 2024
Encryption
Cybersecurity
The Price of Downtime: Why Security Matters
Maintaining and managing the cyber ecosystem, and choosing the right partners to help do so, continues to grow more complex.
July 25, 2024
Industrial Cyber
Cybersecurity
Addressing Third-Party Cybersecurity Threats
Sharing access to data and networks offers various benefits, but poor planning and integration can create new vulnerabilities.
July 25, 2024
Ep103tn
Cybersecurity
Security Breach: The $25M 'Wake-Up Call' Supply Chain Hack
The "shoot first" approach is working for hackers — here's how to slow them down.
July 24, 2024