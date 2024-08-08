ADR Tool Focuses on Zero Days Impacting Production

Contrast Security has introduced their Application Detection and Response (ADR) tool with features that include:

The ability to identify vulnerabilities, detect threats, and stop attacks that target custom applications and APIs by positioning defenses inside the actual application.

Real-time alerts that include crucial context and fewer false positives on attacks such as command injection, path traversal and SQL injection.

Real-time attack blocking capabilities.

Incident response actions defined by their standard security workflows.

“The telemetry we get from Contrast further hardens our overall security posture by extending visibility to the application and API layer, with detailed context that allows us to quickly assign responsibilities to the appropriate teams with actionable guidance,” said Jeffrey Shute, Associate Director of Information Security, The University of Texas/Texas A&M Investment Management Company (UTIMCO).

Contrast Security ADR allows companies to stop zero days before they are published. The technology that underpins ADR is the Contrast Runtime Security Platform, which not only detects vulnerabilities in code, but also keeps bad things from happening by blocking attacks in production via security that’s embedded directly into the application. The platform instruments the code as it loads at runtime, equipping it with security checks to make functions safe against misuse by developers and abuse by attackers.