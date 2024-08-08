Verizon Business recently unveiled its 2024 Mobile Security Index (MSI) report, outlining top threats to mobile and IoT device security. This year’s report, in its seventh iteration, goes beyond employee-level mobile usage and extends into IoT devices and sensors, and the security concerns the growth of these devices can present.

Verizon stated in a release on the report that, "as dependency on mobile devices grows, so too do the risks, especially in critical infrastructure sectors where the consequences of security breaches can be catastrophic."

The survey found that 80 percent of respondents consider mobile devices critical to their operations, while 95 percent are actively using IoT devices. However, this heavy reliance comes with significant security concerns. In critical infrastructure sectors, where 96 percent of respondents report using IoT devices, more than half state that they have experienced severe security incidents that led to data loss or system downtime.

“These findings highlight the continued friction that employers face as more and more work is done on personal mobile devices,” said Phil Hochmuth Research VP, enterprise mobility at IDC. “This is why we are seeing more and more employers move from a pure bring-your-own-device model to employer provided devices where CIO’s can have greater governance to protect critical infrastructure from cyber attacks."

Additionally, Hochmuth says, organizations should adopt robust frameworks such as Zero Trust and the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s Cybersecurity Framework (NIST CSF) 2.0, and comply with mandates like the European Union’s NIS2 Directive.

Emerging AI Threats Meet New AI Defenses

Verizon goes on to stat that, "emerging artificial intelligence (AI) technologies are expected to exacerbate the mobile threat landscape, but it also presents opportunities for defense. A striking 77 percent of respondents anticipate that AI-assisted attacks, such as deepfakes and SMS phishing, are likely to succeed. At the same time, 88 percent of critical infrastructure respondents acknowledge the growing importance of AI-assisted cybersecurity solutions."

With companies increasingly deploying IoT devices, their digital landscapes are evolving, creating a need for cybersecurity strategies to evolve in kind.

“The Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) is giving rise to a massive expansion in mobile device technology that goes well beyond phones, tablets and laptops. Enterprise networks now include all sorts of sensors and purpose-built devices that monitor, measure, manage and control commercial tasks and data flow,” said TJ Fox, SVP of Industrial IoT and Automotive, Verizon Business.

As mobile and IoT threats rise, the need for robust security measures has never been greater. In response to these growing threats, 84 percent of respondents have increased their mobile device security spending over the past year, with 89 percent of critical infrastructure respondents planning further increases.

This year’s MSI includes contributions from Verizon’s partners including Ivanti, Lookout, Jamf among others. For more on the report be sure to check out the Verizon Business 2024 Mobile Security Index