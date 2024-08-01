Ransomware Intelligence Module Introduced

Cybersixgill recently introduced its Ransomware Intelligence Module, which fuses ransomware intelligence from the clear, deep, and dark web for faster and more efficient investigations in generating more proactive responses. The company cites a rise in the frequency of these types of attacks, as well as an 89 percent increase in the average ransomware payout from 2022 to 2023, as fueling the need for more actionable intelligence to preemptively address ransomware.

Key features include:

A dedicated entity card with enriched data about ransomware groups and victims, including detailed summaries, aliases and related groups, top sectors and locations analysis, victim analysis, and mitigation recommendations.

Ransomware insights across the entire platform (IQ chat, reports, alerts and more).

Simplified approach to how security practitioners can investigate and correlate ransomware insights from multiple sources.

More information on the module is available here.