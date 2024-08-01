Malware Variants Growing by 500 Strains Daily

The report also shows ransomware on the rise.

Aug 1, 2024
Hacking Alarm

SonicWall today recently unveiled their 2024 SonicWall Mid-Year Cyber Threat Report, which found the number of overall attacks are rising again, after an 11 percent increase in 2023. The report details the evolving threat landscape, highlighting the persistent, relentless and escalating nature of cyber threats globally.

“As threat actors continue to add more efficient and sophisticated tactics, we knew the threat report had to evolve to suit our partners’ and customers’ needs,” said SonicWall President and CEO Bob VanKirk. “The report is current and includes timely trends and provides our partners, MSPs, MSSPs and customers with actionable intelligence. The report provides insight on a range of threats, including:

  • Malware – Total global malware volume rose 30 percent in the first half of 2024, with a 92 percent increase in May alone.
  • Ransomware – Ransomware is trending up with an increase of 15 percent in North America and 51 percent in Latin America.
  • IoT Malware – IoT attacks rose by 107 percent, with affected devices averaging 52.8 hours under attack. Additionally, 15 percent of all malware now uses software packing as its main MITRE TTP. 

SonicWall Partner and Fornida COO Steven Huang stated that, “Most cybersecurity breaches include some degree of human error. Ultimately, there are two ways to battle this; reducing opportunity and educating users. The fewer opportunities there are for an error, the less users will be tested. And the more knowledge they have, the less likely they are to make a mistake even when they face an opportunity to do so.”

SonicWall’s patented Real-Time Deep Memory Inspection technology identified a total of 78,923 never-before-seen malware variants in the first five months of 2024. The threat landscape remains complex, with over 500 strains of new variants discovered each day.

Additional findings include:

  • At least 12.6 percent of an organization’s annual revenues were at risk to cyber threats.
  • Sensors detected an average of10 attack hours per eight-hour workday.
  • Encrypted threats have increased by 92 percent globally.
  • 83 percent of SonicWall customer-received alerts were related to cloud apps and compromised credentials.

The full report can be found at www.sonicwall.com/threat-report.

Latest in Cybersecurity
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
July 15, 2024
Hacking Alarm
Malware Variants Growing by 500 Strains Daily
August 1, 2024
Protection Background Technology Security 524882074 701x502 (1)
Report Emphasizes Artificial Intelligence, OT-IT Collaboration
August 1, 2024
Ep105tn
Security Breach: Are We Over-Connected?
August 1, 2024
Related Stories
Ransomware
Cybersecurity
Ransomware Intelligence Module Introduced
Protection Background Technology Security 524882074 701x502 (1)
Cybersecurity
Report Emphasizes Artificial Intelligence, OT-IT Collaboration
I Stock 1245973704
Cybersecurity
The Hidden Cybersecurity Risk of Robotics
5 Most Common Small Manufacturing Challenges According to Consultants
Sponsor Content
5 Most Common Small Manufacturing Challenges According to Consultants
More in Cybersecurity
5 Most Common Small Manufacturing Challenges According to Consultants
Sponsored
5 Most Common Small Manufacturing Challenges According to Consultants
We asked manufacturing consultants to share insights about common small manufacturing challenges—and suggest a solution.
August 1, 2024
Protection Background Technology Security 524882074 701x502 (1)
Cybersecurity
Report Emphasizes Artificial Intelligence, OT-IT Collaboration
Cisco unveiled their annual look at the challenges and opportunities facing industrial network security.
August 1, 2024
Ep105tn
Video
Security Breach: Are We Over-Connected?
A look back at the wide range of responses to what is becoming a more and more critical question to consider.
August 1, 2024
I Stock 1245973704
Cybersecurity
The Hidden Cybersecurity Risk of Robotics
Realizing the technological and production benefits without creating a new security vulnerability.
August 1, 2024
Cybersecurity attack.
Cybersecurity
North Korean Charged in Cyberattacks on U.S. Hospitals, NASA and Military Bases
He's accused of targeting 17 entities across 11 U.S. states.
July 26, 2024
Hacking Alarm
Cybersecurity
Security Sensor Embeds into ICS
The sensor provides real-time visibility of industrial control systems and their field assets for anomaly and threat detection.
July 25, 2024
Encryption
Cybersecurity
The Price of Downtime: Why Security Matters
Maintaining and managing the cyber ecosystem, and choosing the right partners to help do so, continues to grow more complex.
July 25, 2024
Industrial Cyber
Cybersecurity
Addressing Third-Party Cybersecurity Threats
Sharing access to data and networks offers various benefits, but poor planning and integration can create new vulnerabilities.
July 25, 2024
Ep103tn
Cybersecurity
Security Breach: The $25M 'Wake-Up Call' Supply Chain Hack
The "shoot first" approach is working for hackers — here's how to slow them down.
July 24, 2024
This shows a general view of a Great Northern railway train at Hunt's Cross station in Liverpool, England amid reports of widespread IT outages affecting airlines, broadcasters and ()
Software
Widespread Technology Outage Disrupts Companies Around the World
All because of a faulty software update.
July 19, 2024
General Cyberattack
Cybersecurity
Report Identifies Major Flaws in OT Security
Manufacturers are over-confident in their capabilities.
July 18, 2024
Hacking Alarm
Cybersecurity
Using MDR to Safeguard the Plant Floor
Managed detection and response is emerging as a critical strategy to enhance cybersecurity in manufacturing.
July 18, 2024
Cybersecurity In A Bubble
Cybersecurity
Addressing Security Risks While Embracing Industry 4.0
Despite the undeniable benefits, these advanced technologies introduce new security risks that must be addressed.
July 18, 2024
Industrial Cyber
Cybersecurity
3 Key Steps to Modernize Your OT
The consequences of inadequate backup strategies and other deficient upgrades can be severe.
July 18, 2024
Ep102tn
Cybersecurity
Security Breach: The Dollars and Sense of Cybersecurity
How technology investment dynamics and a lack of risk acknowledgement are punishing the industrial sector.
July 18, 2024