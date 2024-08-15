Fortinet recently published their 2024 State of Operational Technology and Cybersecurity Report. According to the cybersecurity solutions provider, the report offers a look at the current state of operational technology (OT) security and highlight opportunities for continued improvement as organizations look to secure an ever-expanding IT/OT threat landscape. Some key findings from the report include:

While significant progress has been made over the past 12 months, critical areas throughout the IT and OT network environments continue to need greater improvement.

Cyberattacks that compromise OT systems are on the rise. In 2023, 49 percent of respondents experienced an intrusion that impacted either OT systems only, or both IT and OT systems. But this year, nearly three-fourths (73 percent) are being impacted.

The survey data also shows a year-over-year increase in intrusions that only impacted OT systems (from 17 percent to 24 percent). Given the rise in attacks, nearly half (46 percent) of respondents indicate that they measure success based on the recovery time needed to resume normal operations.

Nearly one-third (31 percent) of respondents reported more than six intrusions, compared to only 11 percent last year. All intrusion types increased compared to the previous year, except for a decline in malware. Phishing and compromised business email intrusions were the most common, while the most common techniques used were mobile security breaches and web compromise.

All intrusion types increased compared to the previous year, except for a decline in malware. Phishing and compromised business email intrusions were the most common, while the most common techniques used were mobile security breaches and web compromise.

However, those reporting 75 percent visibility increased, which suggests that organizations are gaining a more realistic understanding of their security posture.

More than half (56 percent) of respondents experienced ransomware or wiper intrusions—an increase from only 32 percent in 2023—indicating that there is still room for improvement regarding network visibility and detection capabilities.

Responsibility for OT cybersecurity is elevating within executive leadership ranks at some organizations. The percentage of organizations that are aligning OT security with the CISO continues to grow, increasing from 17 percent in 2023 to 27 percent this year.

At the same time, there was an increase to move OT responsibility to other C-suite roles, including the CIO, CTO and COO, to upwards of 60 percent in the next 12 months - showing concern for OT security and risk in 2024 and beyond.

Some organizations, where the CIO is not outright responsible, are demonstrating an upward shift of these responsibilities from the Director of Network Engineering to the Vice President of Operations role, which illustrates another escalation of responsibility. This elevation into the executive ranks and below, regardless of the title of the individual overseeing OT security, may suggest that OT security is becoming a higher-profile topic at the board level.

