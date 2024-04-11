Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

An Automatic Cyber Response Solution

The platform works to isolate and quarantine the infected production equipment during an attack.

Apr 11, 2024
Siemens Image 1

Siemens recently introduced SIBERprotect for protection of critical infrastructure and OT systems in various industrial locations, including power plants, water treatment facilities, all types of discrete manufacturing enterprises, military depots, data centers and control stations. SIBERprotect brings the SOAR (Security, Orchestration, Automation, Response) concept to cyber-physical systems with an OT-friendly and OT-managed methodology. Features and capabilities include:

  • SIBERprotect can respond to a cyber attack within milliseconds, resulting in the identification of the infected production equipment groups or plant networks, and enable full visibility and a fast response at the automation system level.
  • Working in conjunction with Siemens SCALANCE S industrial security appliances, SIBERprotect can securely place OT into a safe, isolated condition after determining the credible identification of a cyber-attack through threat detection technology, including Intrusion Detection Systems, Next Generation Firewalls, Endpoint Solutions and Threat/Risk Intelligence.
  • SIBERprotect then initiates a rule-based notification, network isolation and equipment management sequence to protect the selected equipment, as well as other desired response actions.
  • Detailed situational awareness alerts operators to the exact nature of the threat, where it was detected in the network, and a criticality level. This allows the response engine to simultaneously execute emergency measures to alleviate pre-determined, worst-case scenarios.
  • The ability to automatically activate emergency backup equipment, interface with legacy technology such as Ethernet hubs, recover one segment or “restore all” functionality, and isolate from the site IT network to prevent an attack.

SIBERprotect is part of the overall Defense In Depth suite offered by Siemens in compliance with IEC 62443, the international standard for industrial cybersecurity. To find out more information about SIBERprotect, please visit: usa.siemens.com/industrial-cybersecurity


Latest in Cybersecurity
Specialty Food Producer Achieves Growth and Traceability with MRP Software
Sponsored
Specialty Food Producer Achieves Growth and Traceability with MRP Software
April 5, 2024
Financial Cyber
1 in 5 S&P 500 Companies Reported Breaches Last Year
April 11, 2024
Soc
How Oversight Impacts Enterprise Level Cybersecurity
April 11, 2024
Ep88tn2
Security Breach: Over-Connectivity and Mobile Defeatism
April 11, 2024
Related Stories
Financial Cyber
Cybersecurity
1 in 5 S&P 500 Companies Reported Breaches Last Year
Soc
Cybersecurity
How Oversight Impacts Enterprise Level Cybersecurity
Ep88tn2
Cybersecurity
Security Breach: Over-Connectivity and Mobile Defeatism
Specialty Food Producer Achieves Growth and Traceability with MRP Software
Sponsor Content
Specialty Food Producer Achieves Growth and Traceability with MRP Software
More in Cybersecurity
Specialty Food Producer Achieves Growth and Traceability with MRP Software
Sponsored
Specialty Food Producer Achieves Growth and Traceability with MRP Software
Sales Manager Karen Addenbrook: "It has been terrific for our business and made us enormously more efficient."
April 5, 2024
Soc
Cybersecurity
How Oversight Impacts Enterprise Level Cybersecurity
A new report examines the benefits being realized by higher-level cyber scrutiny.
April 11, 2024
Ep88tn2
Cybersecurity
Security Breach: Over-Connectivity and Mobile Defeatism
The good, the bad and the ugly of mobile device security in the expanding OT attack landscape.
April 11, 2024
Ldra
Cybersecurity
Platform Offers Actionable Security Analysis & Reporting
New vulnerability heat maps help remediate critical issues sooner.
April 10, 2024
Zero Trust Maxxa Satori
Cybersecurity
Research Shows Increased Zero Trust Adoption In Industrial Sectors
The strategy is being implemented across IT and OT environments.
April 10, 2024
Container Ship At Port And Cargo Plane 000071988275 Large
Cybersecurity
Protecting Ships from Cyber Terrorism
Cargo ships feature a number of connected operational technologies - making them vulnerable to cyberattacks.
April 10, 2024
Cybersecurity
Cybersecurity
ZAG Technical Services Announces New Cybersecurity Offering
The safeguard minimizes the risk a harvest will be interrupted by cyber threats.
April 5, 2024
People Cyber Metamorworks
Cybersecurity
The Weakest Link in Manufacturing Cybersecurity
An organization can be equipped with state-of-the-art cybersecurity systems, but one significant vulnerability may remain.
April 4, 2024
Industrial Cyber
Industry 4.0
Nozomi Extends Partnership with Yokogawa
OT and IoT visibility and threat detection capabilities are now part of Yokogawa’s Cybersecurity Managed Services.
April 3, 2024
Soc
Cybersecurity
Everyone's Responsibility: Building a Cybersecurity-Centric Culture
Cybersecurity leaders must go beyond checking a box and get creative to actually change behavior.
April 3, 2024
Ep87tn
Cybersecurity
Security Breach: Hackers Learn How to Attack You, From You
It's not always about the ransom, data theft or denial of service.
April 3, 2024
The Microsoft logo is seen in Issy-les-Moulineaux, outside Paris, France, April 12, 2016.
Cybersecurity
Scathing Federal Report Rips Microsoft Response to Chinese Hack
A new report highlights a "cascade of errors."
April 3, 2024
The Google building is seen in New York, Feb. 26, 2024.
Cybersecurity
Google to Purge Billions of Files Containing Personal Data
It's part of a Chrome privacy case settlement.
April 2, 2024
I Stock 1251037786
Cybersecurity
What is Volt Typhoon?
A cybersecurity expert explains the Chinese hackers targeting US critical infrastructure.
March 29, 2024
General Cyberattack
Cybersecurity
ARIA Joins Rockwell Automation Ecosystem
The partnership looks to expand the company's AI-driven endpoint protection solution.
March 28, 2024