Platform Offers Actionable Security Analysis & Reporting

LDRA, a leading provider of traceability and standards compliance software, recently announced the availability of four new security-first capabilities:

Security vulnerability reports.

Security audits.

Security reviews.

Taint analysis.

Each capability digs into identifying and remediating critical security vulnerabilities that impact connected embedded software applications. Key upgrades include simplified results analysis and more easily accessible user-experience approaches that will help in integrating results into the DevSecOps processes. The company sees these features as key in eliminating shortcuts that may compromise the security of embedded systems. According to LDRA, dev teams can also benefit from:

Improved breadth of and confidence in vulnerability analysis of critical embedded software.

Reduced time to remediation with security reporting, audits and heat maps that pinpoint vulnerabilities in code.

Deep visibility into component-level vulnerabilities, software complexity and memory allocation impacts.

Less time spent on compliance with automated CWE, MISRA, and CERT-C security reviews.

Additional information about the LDRA tool suite can be found at https://ldra.com.