Research Shows Increased Zero Trust Adoption In Industrial Sectors

Xage, a global leader in zero trust access and protection, today revealed new research showing the continued growth of zero trust to protect IT & OT environments. The findings are part of its State of Zero Trust in the Industrial Enterprise Report, which analyzes the current status and trajectory of zero trust security implementation within industrial organizations, specifically focusing on the critical infrastructure and manufacturing sectors.

New cybersecurity challenges are coming to the forefront for IT and OT systems, requiring more stringent security standards. The report found that zero trust is gradually gaining traction and attention within the industrial sectors and is actively being integrated into security programs.

“While zero trust is not a one-size-fits-all model, the data shows that organizations are evolving their understanding of zero trust as a strategy to enhance the safety, security, and reliability of both their enterprise IT and OT environments,” said Jonathon Gordon, Industry Analyst at Takepoint Research. “The industrial world is taking action and recognizes the necessity to expedite zero trust adoption to keep our nation’s—and world’s—critical infrastructure safe from cyberattacks.”

Key findings in the report include:

72 percent of those surveyed have started adopting zero trust principles, with 38 percent of organizations establishing, implementing, and optimizing zero trust control measures.

78 percent expressed concern or significant concern about data sharing. Ensuring data security and protection against unauthorized access and tampering emerges as the foremost worry for 55 percent of respondents.

Respondents' top-3 challenges related to securing OT environments are IT/OT integration (77 percent), protecting against ransomware threats (76 percent), and modernizing remote access (55 percent).

Industries are embracing transformation at varying speeds. Durable Manufacturing leads the charge, with 90 percent agreeing that integrating IT/OT and digital transformation is a pathway to progress. However, the Oil & Gas sector is lagging at 35 percent in agreement.

“Amidst market confusion surrounding various zero trust strategies, it is evident that organizations are now diligently navigating through them and honing their approaches,” said Sri Sundaralingam, SVP of Marketing at Xage. “The survey results underscore the increasing adoption of zero trust across industrial sectors, aimed at mitigating crucial business risks while propelling digital transformation alongside new business initiatives.”