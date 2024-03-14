Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

Nozomi Secures $100M Investment

Investors included several big players in the OT environment.

Mar 14, 2024
Financial Cyber

Nozomi Networks, Inc. recently announced a $100 million Series E funding round to help accelerate the development of cyber defense products and services. This latest round includes investments from Mitsubishi Electric, a global leader in digital manufacturing, electronics and electrical equipment, and Schneider Electric, a global leader in digital automation and energy management. They join a growing list of OT original equipment manufacturers who have invested in Nozomi Networks, including previous investors Honeywell and Johnson Controls.

“As we meet with customers around the world, the reality is that they operate highly heterogeneous environments and are looking for a security platform that can effectively defend those environments,” said Edgard Capdevielle, President and CEO of Nozomi Networks. “This investment clearly underscores the need and support for OEM-agnostic security solutions in light of today’s escalating attacks against critical infrastructure.”

The company will use this latest investment to help scale product development efforts as well as its go-to-market approach. The company cited the rise of criminal and nation-state cyber threats to industrial and critical infrastructure, and consolidation in the OT and IoT security space as key drivers in developing solutions that are not limited to single-vendor support.

“With the increasing risk of cyber threats facing critical infrastructure owners everywhere, now is not the time to compromise on cybersecurity,” said Barbara Frei-Spreiter, Executive Vice President of Industrial Automation, Schneider Electric. “There’s never been a more important time to invest in critical infrastructure cybersecurity,” added Satoshi Takeda, Chief Digital Officer, Mitsubishi Electric. 

Nozomi Networks customers benefit from the OT and IoT OEM community's support, which includes existing partnerships with ABB, Emerson, GE Vernova (formerly GE Power and GE Renewable Energy), Hitachi Energy, Honeywell, Johnson Controls, Mitsubishi Electric, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Schneider Electric, Siemens, and Yokogawa. 

This round is the latest in a series of milestones for the company, including:

  • A decade in OT and IoT cybersecurity – including the recent launch of the industry’s first multi-spectrum wireless security sensor.
  • More than 105 million OT, IoT and IT devices protected worldwide.
  • 12,000+ installations spanning six continents.
  • 5X organic growth in ARR since launching its flagship Vantage product in 2021.
  • More than 2,000 Certified Nozomi Networks Engineers worldwide.


Latest in Cybersecurity
9 Warning Signs Your Manufacturing Company Needs MRP Software
Sponsored
9 Warning Signs Your Manufacturing Company Needs MRP Software
March 1, 2024
Closeup Of A Padlock 621504474 3582x2418 (1)
Poll Finds Increased Concerns Over Infrastructure Security
March 14, 2024
General Cyberattack
The Biggest Cyber Threats Facing Logistics
March 14, 2024
Protection Background Technology Security 524882074 701x502 (1)
Defending Against Identity-Based Attacks
March 14, 2024
Related Stories
Closeup Of A Padlock 621504474 3582x2418 (1)
Cybersecurity
Poll Finds Increased Concerns Over Infrastructure Security
General Cyberattack
Cybersecurity
The Biggest Cyber Threats Facing Logistics
Protection Background Technology Security 524882074 701x502 (1)
Cybersecurity
Defending Against Identity-Based Attacks
9 Warning Signs Your Manufacturing Company Needs MRP Software
Sponsor Content
9 Warning Signs Your Manufacturing Company Needs MRP Software
More in Cybersecurity
9 Warning Signs Your Manufacturing Company Needs MRP Software
Sponsored
9 Warning Signs Your Manufacturing Company Needs MRP Software
How to know if you are ready to embrace MRP software? Here are some unmistakable signs that it’s time to make the move.
March 1, 2024
General Cyberattack
Cybersecurity
The Biggest Cyber Threats Facing Logistics
New challenges have been met with new solutions and strategies.
March 14, 2024
Protection Background Technology Security 524882074 701x502 (1)
Cybersecurity
Defending Against Identity-Based Attacks
Research shows that nearly 80 percent of data breaches emanate from identity-based vulnerabilities.
March 14, 2024
Computer Crime Concept 516607038 2125x1416 (1)
Cybersecurity
Inside the Schneider Electric Ransomware Attack
Takeaways from a double-extortion campaign that targeted one of the sector's largest OT suppliers.
March 14, 2024
Ap24073727260238
Cybersecurity
The Massive Health Care Hack is Now Being Investigated by the Federal Office of Civil Rights
Cybersecurity experts say ransomware attacks have increased substantially in recent years.
March 14, 2024
Io T
Cybersecurity
Analyzing the Growing Number of IIoT Device Hacks
Breaking down these vulnerabilities will be key to prioritizing and optimizing security.
March 14, 2024
Ep82tn
Cybersecurity
Security Breach: Cybersecurity's Greatest Weapon - Awareness
The sector's (forced) cyber awakening needs to focus on making it harder to be a hacker.
March 13, 2024
Financial Cyber
Cybersecurity
What the SEC Cybersecurity Regulations Mean for Manufacturing
The impacts they will have for publicly traded companies now, and others later.
March 8, 2024
Soc
Cybersecurity
Upgraded Platform Streamlines OT Cybersecurity Risk Management
The new version looks to bolster security and lower risk to OT operations.
March 7, 2024
Ep81tn
Cybersecurity
Security Breach: Stop Chasing Cyber Ghosts
How thinking like a hacker can lead to better cybersecurity ROI and avoid the dreaded "hope" strategy.
March 7, 2024
Coding
Cybersecurity
Report Shows Software Codebase Vulnerabilities Surged 54 Percent
Malicious actors have taken note of this attack vector, and manufacturing tops the list of vulnerable industries.
March 6, 2024
Ap24065548028693
Cybersecurity
A Month After Cyberattack, Chicago Children's Hospital Says Some Systems Are Back Online
Hospitals are an appealing target for attackers who know their reliance on online technology.
March 5, 2024
Ap24060627731468
Cybersecurity
A Large U.S. Health Care Tech Company Was Hacked
It's leading to billing delays and security concerns.
March 1, 2024
An EKEN doorbell camera, along with other models, are shown on display at CES International, Jan. 10, 2019, in Las Vegas.
Cybersecurity
Some Doorbell Cameras Have Major Security Flaws
The flaws could allow bad actors to view footage from the devices or control them completely.
March 1, 2024
Soc
Cybersecurity
Survey Identifies Gaps in Securing OT Access
The IT/OT divide continues, and it's creating huge risks.
February 29, 2024