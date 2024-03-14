Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

Poll Finds Increased Concerns Over Infrastructure Security

MITRE released results showing the impact of these real and potential vulnerabilities.

Mar 14, 2024
Closeup Of A Padlock 621504474 3582x2418 (1)

In a new public opinion poll by MITRE and The Harris Poll, the U.S. public agrees, almost universally, that protecting our critical infrastructure is essential to our daily lives. With temporary failures of critical infrastructure on the rise in recent years, 81 percent of U.S. residents said they are worried about how secure critical infrastructure may be. 

The public considers cyberattacks to be of the greatest risk to critical infrastructure (78 percent), and 51 percent are not confident that we're prepared to recover from an attack. “Threats to our nation’s critical infrastructure have heightened dramatically as the Chinese Communist Party and others have accelerated their capacity to conduct cyberattacks on our systems,” said Charles Clancy, Ph.D., senior vice president and chief technology officer, MITRE. “The MITRE-Harris Poll shows that the public is worried about these threats to the vital services we depend on every day.”

When it comes to who's responsible for fixing and fortifying our critical infrastructure:

  • 78 percent believe the federal government bears full or partial responsibility for fortifying it.
  • 49 percent say it’s the responsibility of both public and private entities, particularly among older generations (55 percent for Gen X and 60 percent for Baby Boomers+) and suburban and rural residents (52 percent and 54 percent respectively).
  • 29 percent believe the federal government is solely responsible, with 35 percent of urban residents holding this opinion. 

“The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and other government agencies have been beating the drum to wake up critical infrastructure operators and Congress as to the potential threats on our energy, water, communications, and transportation systems,” added Yosry Barsoum, vice president, MITRE.

In addition, the MITRE-Harris Poll survey found that although most residents (64 percent) believe that the U.S. has one of the safest and most secure critical infrastructures in the world, 81 percent are still worried about its safety and security. Concern about critical infrastructure is consistently high across all regions of the U.S., but homeowners, urban residents, and people over the age of 27 (Millennials and older) are the most concerned. 

The U.S. public considers cyberattacks, terrorism, and aging/failing infrastructure to be the greatest risks to our critical infrastructure. While 51 percent of the public are concerned that our critical infrastructure may not recover from an attack, those numbers rise with older generations (59 percent for Gen X and 56 percent for Baby Boomers+) and rural residents (59 percent).

Latest in Cybersecurity
9 Warning Signs Your Manufacturing Company Needs MRP Software
Sponsored
9 Warning Signs Your Manufacturing Company Needs MRP Software
March 1, 2024
Closeup Of A Padlock 621504474 3582x2418 (1)
Poll Finds Increased Concerns Over Infrastructure Security
March 14, 2024
General Cyberattack
The Biggest Cyber Threats Facing Logistics
March 14, 2024
Protection Background Technology Security 524882074 701x502 (1)
Defending Against Identity-Based Attacks
March 14, 2024
Related Stories
Financial Cyber
Cybersecurity
Nozomi Secures $100M Investment
General Cyberattack
Cybersecurity
The Biggest Cyber Threats Facing Logistics
Protection Background Technology Security 524882074 701x502 (1)
Cybersecurity
Defending Against Identity-Based Attacks
9 Warning Signs Your Manufacturing Company Needs MRP Software
Sponsor Content
9 Warning Signs Your Manufacturing Company Needs MRP Software
More in Cybersecurity
9 Warning Signs Your Manufacturing Company Needs MRP Software
Sponsored
9 Warning Signs Your Manufacturing Company Needs MRP Software
How to know if you are ready to embrace MRP software? Here are some unmistakable signs that it’s time to make the move.
March 1, 2024
General Cyberattack
Cybersecurity
The Biggest Cyber Threats Facing Logistics
New challenges have been met with new solutions and strategies.
March 14, 2024
Protection Background Technology Security 524882074 701x502 (1)
Cybersecurity
Defending Against Identity-Based Attacks
Research shows that nearly 80 percent of data breaches emanate from identity-based vulnerabilities.
March 14, 2024
Computer Crime Concept 516607038 2125x1416 (1)
Cybersecurity
Inside the Schneider Electric Ransomware Attack
Takeaways from a double-extortion campaign that targeted one of the sector's largest OT suppliers.
March 14, 2024
Ap24073727260238
Cybersecurity
The Massive Health Care Hack is Now Being Investigated by the Federal Office of Civil Rights
Cybersecurity experts say ransomware attacks have increased substantially in recent years.
March 14, 2024
Io T
Cybersecurity
Analyzing the Growing Number of IIoT Device Hacks
Breaking down these vulnerabilities will be key to prioritizing and optimizing security.
March 14, 2024
Ep82tn
Cybersecurity
Security Breach: Cybersecurity's Greatest Weapon - Awareness
The sector's (forced) cyber awakening needs to focus on making it harder to be a hacker.
March 13, 2024
Financial Cyber
Cybersecurity
What the SEC Cybersecurity Regulations Mean for Manufacturing
The impacts they will have for publicly traded companies now, and others later.
March 8, 2024
Soc
Cybersecurity
Upgraded Platform Streamlines OT Cybersecurity Risk Management
The new version looks to bolster security and lower risk to OT operations.
March 7, 2024
Ep81tn
Cybersecurity
Security Breach: Stop Chasing Cyber Ghosts
How thinking like a hacker can lead to better cybersecurity ROI and avoid the dreaded "hope" strategy.
March 7, 2024
Coding
Cybersecurity
Report Shows Software Codebase Vulnerabilities Surged 54 Percent
Malicious actors have taken note of this attack vector, and manufacturing tops the list of vulnerable industries.
March 6, 2024
Ap24065548028693
Cybersecurity
A Month After Cyberattack, Chicago Children's Hospital Says Some Systems Are Back Online
Hospitals are an appealing target for attackers who know their reliance on online technology.
March 5, 2024
Ap24060627731468
Cybersecurity
A Large U.S. Health Care Tech Company Was Hacked
It's leading to billing delays and security concerns.
March 1, 2024
An EKEN doorbell camera, along with other models, are shown on display at CES International, Jan. 10, 2019, in Las Vegas.
Cybersecurity
Some Doorbell Cameras Have Major Security Flaws
The flaws could allow bad actors to view footage from the devices or control them completely.
March 1, 2024
Soc
Cybersecurity
Survey Identifies Gaps in Securing OT Access
The IT/OT divide continues, and it's creating huge risks.
February 29, 2024