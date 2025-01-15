Ghosts of Systems Past: Future-Proofing Industrial Control Systems

Adopting a comprehensive security strategy that sees, protects and manages critical assets across the attack surface.

Carlos Buenano
Jan 15, 2025
Cybersecurity In A Bubble

Apple CEO Tim Cook knows how hard it is to plan for the future. While studying for his MBA at Duke University, Cook was asked to write a 25-year plan. He remarked that “it was reasonably accurate for 18-24 months, and there was not a single thing accurate since then.”

Planning for the future of industrial control systems (ICS) can be equally difficult since operational technology (OT) devices may be deployed for decades. Many of the challenges organizations face today result from decisions made 20 years ago or more. In preparing for the future, organizations need to consider the most trending issues of the times.

As we kick off 2025, these include targeted ransomware in OT environments, the weaponization of IoT devices in critical infrastructure, the exploitation of vulnerabilities in both the supply chain and legacy OT devices, and more. While organizations navigate these unseen threats, the so-called “ghosts in the machine,” they must also contend with the ghosts of OT systems past - the latent vulnerabilities that persist in legacy OT environments. 

Latent vulnerabilities exist as a sort of technical debt inherited from a previous generation of solutions. Organizations must not ignore it, as unpaid debt compounds interest. Planning for the future requires reflecting on the past, acknowledging the present and preparing for what may come. 

The More Things Change, The More They Stay the Same 

IT and OT environments tend to have different missions. IT systems embody an ethos of “move fast and break things,” while OT systems are slow-moving and rigid. Mission-critical operations demand reliability above all else, and avoiding downtime is the highest priority. 

In fact, organizations have become so sensitive to the risk of a service outage that many even require an IT change freeze during busy retail seasons. But for OT departments, the concept of a change freeze is not just for the holidays, it is the status year-round. 

Repairs and upgrades often require significant downtime, which many operators cannot afford. When vulnerabilities are discovered in legacy OT devices, they may not be able to be patched. Connected devices and IT/OT convergence amplify this risk since these initiatives often prioritize productivity over security. 

If organizations cannot address the risk of latent vulnerabilities head-on, they must implement solutions to monitor and identify suspicious behavior so they can mitigate threats as they arise; otherwise, these blind spots create security gaps.

Organizations must begin preparing for the future today. Future-proofing ICS begins by establishing a strong foundation of fundamentals to manage the full lifecycle of cyber threats. Pragmatically, that means first gaining a comprehensive understanding of your network architecture – both the complete visibility of all devices and the context in which they operate, such as their network traffic. 

Gaining this visibility and context enables organizations to prioritize which vulnerabilities should be remediated first as well as which critical assets need to be closely monitored for potential threats. 

Emerging technologies, particularly AI, are pivotal in bridging the gap between the past and what’s to come. Programmable logic controllers (PLCs) have previously served as a sort of rudimentary form of AI by using predictive capabilities to maintain operational efficiency. Today, AI enables sophisticated cybersecurity monitoring, such as allowing organizations to detect behavioral anomalies so they can respond to threats in real time. 

A Failure to Plan ...

Tim Cook may not have been able to forecast the future, but his planning was still indispensable (after all, he did become CEO of Apple). “The journey is not predictable. The only thing you can do is prepare. You have to have a North Star,” said Cook. 

Cybersecurity is a journey, not a destination. Companies should adopt a comprehensive security strategy that sees, protects and manages critical assets across the entire attack surface. AI-driven solutions further enhance these efforts with actionable insights and automation. 

Likewise, regulatory compliance and other common security frameworks can serve as a roadmap for cybersecurity teams. Industry-specific regulations like HIPAA or NERC CIP may be mandated for certain critical infrastructure sectors. For security-conscious organizations that lack a specific compliance mandate, ISA/IEC 62443 provides an excellent framework for mitigating and remediating vulnerabilities in ICS devices. 

To future-proof the ICS, organizations must learn from the ghosts of systems past. Decisions made decades ago continue to shape the present. Understanding these decisions and their implications is crucial to charting a path forward. 

Organizations must keep an eye on the horizon as the risk of ransomware, advanced persistent threats and supply chain attacks targeting ICS and OT environments will continue to evolve. Preparing for what’s to come means embracing change, adopting new technologies and fostering collaboration between IT and OT teams. 

The reality is that it is impossible to fully future-proof any system. While organizations focus on solving yesterday and today’s problems, they must also be ready for whatever comes tomorrow.

Latest in Cybersecurity
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
January 15, 2025
Cybersecurity In A Bubble
Ghosts of Systems Past: Future-Proofing Industrial Control Systems
January 15, 2025
Ep127
Security Breach: Breaking Down the Latest ICS Hack
January 15, 2025
Hacking Alarm
Partnership Produces RedTeam Innovation Hub
January 9, 2025
Related Stories
Hacking Alarm
Cybersecurity
VPNs and Critical Infrastructure Risks
Ep127
Cybersecurity
Security Breach: Breaking Down the Latest ICS Hack
Hacking Alarm
Cybersecurity
Partnership Produces RedTeam Innovation Hub
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsor Content
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Cybersecurity
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
January 15, 2025
Ep127
Cybersecurity
Security Breach: Breaking Down the Latest ICS Hack
The continued evolution of the CyberAv3ngers hacking group and their IIoT-focused malware.
January 15, 2025
Hacking Alarm
Cybersecurity
Partnership Produces RedTeam Innovation Hub
It will focus on gamifying cybersecurity to stay ahead of AI-driven threats.
January 9, 2025
Industrial Cyber
Cybersecurity
What We Learned in '24 to Improve in '25
OT cybersecurity saw it all, from high-profile incidents to maturing risk management.
January 9, 2025
The Ultrahuman Rare luxury smart ring is on display at the Ultrahuman booth during the CES tech show Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas.
Cybersecurity
The 'Worst in Show' at CES 2025
The products that put your data at risk and cause waste.
January 9, 2025
Us Binary Flag Mirsad Sarajlic
Cybersecurity
White House Launches U.S. Cyber Trust Mark
The voluntary cybersecurity labeling program for 'smart' products is focused on educating consumers.
January 9, 2025
Digitaltransformation
Operations
What’s Holding Manufacturers Back from Investing in Technology?
Manufacturers are moving cautiously despite the advantages.
January 9, 2025
People Cyber Metamorworks
Cybersecurity
Humans: Cybersecurity’s Biggest Threat and Best Protectors
How employees can transform from security risks into frontline defenders.
January 8, 2025
The American and Chinese flags wave at Genting Snow Park ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 2, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.
Cybersecurity
China Protests U.S. Sanctions for Alleged Role in Hacking
Spokesperson says Washington was using the issue to "defame and smear China."
January 6, 2025
American flags are displayed with Chinese flags on top of a trishaw on Sept. 16, 2018, in Beijing.
Cybersecurity
Treasury Says Chinese Hackers Remotely Accessed Workstations, Documents in 'Major' Cyber Incident
Chinese hackers compromised a third-party software service provider.
December 31, 2024
Ransomware
Cybersecurity
Resilience Is the Best Weapon Against Ransomware
Even though high-profile attacks are more common, security leaders may not realize their true impact.
December 19, 2024
Cps (cyber Physical Systems) Concept Abstract Image 612622938 2124x1416
Cybersecurity
IoT Security is MIA
Federal agencies' inability to understand cybersecurity priorities is impacting the industrial sector.
December 19, 2024
Industrial Cyber
Cybersecurity
Five Manufacturers That Overcame Industry 4.0 Security Challenges
The evolution of SASE is playing a key role.
December 19, 2024
Ransomware
Cybersecurity
U.S. Charges Dual Russian, Israeli National as Developer of LockBit Ransomware Group
Two members charged with deploying LockBit against numerous manufacturers remain at large.
December 20, 2024
Protection Background Technology Security 524882074 701x502 (1)
Cybersecurity
Report Validates Visibility Concerns, Talent Shortage
Secure global connectivity and cost challenges were also examined.
December 19, 2024