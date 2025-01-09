Partnership Produces RedTeam Innovation Hub

It will focus on gamifying cybersecurity to stay ahead of AI-driven threats.

Jan 9, 2025
Hacking Alarm

Innerworks, a leader in next-generation bot detection, has partnered with Bittensor, a pioneer in blockchain-based machine learning models, to unveil RedTeam, a decentralized, competitive platform for cybersecurity innovation. The initiative gamifies cybersecurity, empowering ethical hackers to redefine AI-enabled bot detection.

With bots now officially outnumbering humans online, traditional security systems struggle to keep pace with increasingly sophisticated AI-driven threats. RedTeam addresses this critical gap by combining Innerworks’ unparalleled bot detection expertise with Bittensor’s decentralized approach to training machine learning models, all through an incentivized reward system.

RedTeam Subnet invites hackers to compete by submitting code that successfully circumvents existing bot detection software. Participants are rewarded with TAO, Bittensor’s native cryptocurrency, for their ingenuity. These exploits are then integrated into an open-source library to enhance bot detection models and counter evolving threats, such as those mimicking human behavioral biometrics.

Points are awarded for successful exploits, with TAO tokens distributed based on performance and time elapsed since the challenge’s inception. This dynamic creates a feedback loop where cutting-edge attacks are transformed into robust defenses, solidifying RedTeam’s role in decentralized cybersecurity innovation.

RedTeam aims to become the go-to platform for enterprises to post cybersecurity bounties and solutions. By leveraging the decentralized infrastructure of Bittensor, it fosters a collaborative environment where adversarial techniques drive the next wave of bot detection advancements.

