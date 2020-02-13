Explosions Rock Mass. Chemical Plant

There were several explosions, including one that blew an 5-foot-by-8-foot hole in the roof.

Associated Press
Feb 13th, 2020
Caution Istock
iStock

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (AP) — Several explosions rocked a plant in Massachusetts that manufactures chemicals used in medicines Thursday morning, blowing a hole in the roof and leading to an evacuation but no injuries, authorities said.

Authorities said there is no public health threat resulting from the blasts at the PCI Synthesis building in Newburyport, about 35 miles north of Boston. But the explosions come a year after the Occupational Safety and Health Administration found “serious” violations in the company's management of highly hazardous chemicals, according to online agency records.

PCI Synthesis blamed a mechanical issue for Thursday's blasts.

“At this time, we believe it was a mechanical issue from our steam line, and that there was no fire and that the sprinkler system was not discharged," the company said in a statement late Thursday morning.

Firefighters responding to an alarm initially went to the building about 4:30 a.m. They encountered “heavy black smoke” and evacuated the building after hearing three explosions, Deputy Fire Chief Stephen Bradbury said.

There were about 10 workers in the building at the time but no reports of injuries, authorities said. Three more explosions took place about 15 minutes later, including one that blew a 5-foot-by-8-foot (1.5-meter-by-2.5-meter) hole in the roof, Bradbury said.

OSHA and a hazmat team were responding to the scene, and authorities sent a robot into the building to assess the situation, Bradbury said later Thursday.

The company, located in a 65,000-square-foot (6,000-square-meter) building in an industrial park, said it makes ingredients used in medicines.

“We are working diligently with local authorities to assess the extent of the damage," the company said in a statement. “We follow an extensive set of safety protocols and work closely with authorities and conduct training at our facility with emergency teams.”

After OSHA inspected the company in January 2019, PCI Synthesis was assessed more than $86,000 in fines and eventually settled for $50,000, according to the online agency records. The violations were corrected and the case is now considered closed.

Three nearby businesses were closed for the day as a precaution, Bradbury said.

More in Chemical Processing
In this Dec. 17, 2015, file photo, Martin Shkreli, center, the former hedge fund manager under fire for buying a pharmaceutical company and ratcheting up the price of a life-saving drug, is escorted by law enforcement agents in New York after being taken into custody following a securities probe. State and federal authorities sued the imprisoned drug entrepreneur Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, over business tactics that helped make him the bad-boy face of profiteering in the pharmaceuticals industry, seeking to bar the so-called &apos;Pharma Bro&apos; from the industry for life.
Pharma Bro Sued Over Pricing 'Scheme'
The drug’s patent protection had expired, but the company used what’s known as a “closed distribution system” to illegally box out competition.
Jan 28th, 2020
Du Pont Istock
DuPont Wants Chemours Suit Dropped
DuPont's attorney rejected the notion that DuPont deliberately shifted hundreds of millions of dollars in environmental liabilities to it.
Dec 19th, 2019
In this Nov., 20, 2013, file photo, radioactive waste, sealed in large stainless steel canisters, are stored under five-feet of concrete in a storage building at the Savannah River Site near Aiken, S.C. The federal government is arguing that it has already promised no more weapons-grade plutonium will be sent to Nevada, and the state lacks standing to seek a court order to force the Energy Department to remove it. Documents filed late Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 in U.S. District Court in Reno brand as &apos;conjectural&apos; or &apos;hypothetical&apos; state complaints that residents are harmed by radiation from material secretly trucked a year ago from South Carolina to Nevada.
NV Accuses US of Smuggling Plutonium
The government says any potential harm to Nevada is speculative.
Dec 18th, 2019
In this Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 photo, officials respond to the scene of a mercury spill on the intersection of Westview Drive and West Sam Houston Parkway North. A person has been taken into custody for questioning after dozens of people were decontaminated as a precaution due to trace amounts of mercury spilled at three locations in Houston, the FBI said Monday.
Man Arrested for Stealing, Spilling Mercury
The FBI said he allegedly broke into a lab and stole the toxic metal before spilling it in several Houston locations.
Dec 17th, 2019
Iff Dupont
IFF to Merge with DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences
The companies said the new entity would be a global leader in the food and beverage, home and personal care, and health and wellness markets.
Dec 16th, 2019
Water Waterway Istock
Shoe Co. to Pay $69M Over PFAS
The company dumped PFAS decades ago, but says 3M concealed the environmental risks of the chemical.
Dec 12th, 2019
Residents observe the fire consuming the TPC Group plant on Wednesday, Nov. 27, in Port Neches, TX.
Voluntary Evacuation Order Issued in Texas City after Blast
Port Neches issued the voluntary order for its 50,000 residents late Wednesday after elevated levels of the chemical butadiene were detected.
Dec 5th, 2019
Mnet 214202 Oil Barrels Hero Image
Oil Exports on the Rise in Louisiana
The Louisiana Offshore Oil Port is becoming a major world source of exported crude oil.
Jun 17th, 2019
FILE - This Monday, May 23, 2016, file photo, shows the Bayer AG corporate logo displayed on a building of the German drug and chemicals company in Berlin. The German pharmaceutical giant has agreed, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, to the U.S. government&apos;s demand that it sell about $9 billion in agriculture businesses as condition for acquiring Monsanto Co., a U.S. seed and weed-killer maker. Antitrust regulators at the Justice Department say it&apos;s the biggest divestiture ever required for a merger. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)
Bayer to Invest $5.6 Billion in New Weed Killing Methods
German chemical and pharmaceutical company Bayer says it plans to invest some $5.6 billion over the next decade in developing 'additional methods to combat weeds.'
Jun 17th, 2019
Mnet 214127 Vatican Oil Gas Hero Image
Major Oil Companies Commit to Carbon Pricing at Vatican
Some of the world's major oil producers committed Friday to supporting 'economically meaningful' carbon pricing regimes after a Vatican climate summit and a personal appeal from Pope Francis to avoid 'perpetrating a brutal act of injustice' against the poor and future generations.
Jun 17th, 2019
Mnet 197419 Co2 Flickr
The U.S. Military Emits More CO2 Than Many Nations
This chart shows estimated carbon dioxide emissions in 2017.
Jun 14th, 2019
Mnet 214112 203229 Web
Carbon Dioxide-Eating Microbes Could Produce New Bioplastics, Chemicals
Scientists have found a way to produce environmentally-friendly gasoline, ammonia, biodiesel fuels and biodegradable plastics using carbon dioxide (CO₂)-consuming, light-powered nanobio-hybrid organisms.
Jun 14th, 2019
Mnet 196126 Oil Kunc
Oil, Nuclear Technology Firms Visit New Mexico Governor
A major shale oil producer and developers of advanced nuclear reactor technology have held discussions with New Mexico's governor.
Jun 14th, 2019
Mnet 214094 2000
Middle East Attack Jolts Oil-Import Dependent Asia
The blasts detonated far from the bustling megacities of Asia, but the attack this week on two tankers in the strategic Strait of Hormuz hits at the heart of this region's oil-import-dependent economies.
Jun 14th, 2019