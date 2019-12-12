Shoe Co. to Pay $69M to Fix Contaminated Water

The company dumped PFAS decades ago, but says 3M concealed the environmental risks of the chemical.

Associated Press
Dec 12th, 2019
Water Waterway Istock
iStock

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Two western Michigan townships reached a tentative settlement with a footwear company in a federal lawsuit over contaminated water, officials announced Tuesday.

The tentative deal between Plainfield and Algoma townships and Wolverine World Wide calls for the company to pay $69.5 million toward extending a municipal water system to about 1,000 homes. Those homes with private wells north of Grand Rapids — near where Wolverine dumped hazardous waste decades ago — were affected by the contamination.

The chemicals, known collectively as PFAS long were used in scores of industrial applications, don't break down easily and can migrate from soil to groundwater. Some studies have found the chemicals can be harmful to human health.

The deal also includes what's described as “comprehensive remediation plans” at the former tannery site along with additional studies and monitoring. Additionally, the company would continue to maintain water filters for homeowners without municipal water whose PFAS levels were over 10 parts per trillion, and provide some money for a filtration system for a water plant.

According to a news release, all parties have signed the agreement in principle but a final version still needs the approval of a judge. Once that's done, township officials say, they expect work to begin next spring and it would take about five years to complete.

Wolverine provided roughly 500 whole-house filters and about 200 point-of-use filters to residents with high concentrations of the contaminant in their well water. The company agreed to maintain the house filters until the homes are connected to municipal water.

A final deal would end the lawsuit among the parties, which also includes the state of Michigan, but not cases filed against the company by some residents. Wolverine said in a separate statement it believes actions it's taking as part of the tentative settlement could resolve other cases.

Wolverine said the lawsuit it filed last year against Minnesota-based chemical manufacturer 3M continues with mediation discussions. Wolverine has said 3M concealed information about the potential environmental risks of chemicals in Scotchgard and other products, while 3M countered it acted responsibly.

More in Chemical Processing
Mnet 214112 203229 Web
Carbon Dioxide-Eating Microbes Could Produce New Bioplastics, Chemicals
Scientists have found a way to produce environmentally-friendly gasoline, ammonia, biodiesel fuels and biodegradable plastics using carbon dioxide (CO₂)-consuming, light-powered nanobio-hybrid organisms.
Jun 14th, 2019
Mnet 196126 Oil Kunc
Oil, Nuclear Technology Firms Visit New Mexico Governor
A major shale oil producer and developers of advanced nuclear reactor technology have held discussions with New Mexico's governor.
Jun 14th, 2019
Mnet 214094 2000
Middle East Attack Jolts Oil-Import Dependent Asia
The blasts detonated far from the bustling megacities of Asia, but the attack this week on two tankers in the strategic Strait of Hormuz hits at the heart of this region's oil-import-dependent economies.
Jun 14th, 2019
Mnet 214058 Diesel
Booming Exports Depend on Diesel
With trade and tariffs dominating the news, what does that mean for diesel vehicles, engines, and equipment?
Jun 14th, 2019
Mnet 126531 Dow Logo 0
Dow, USGBC Launch Carbon Challenge to Encourage Reductions in Operational Carbon Footprint
Co-initiated by Dow and USGBC, the Carbon Challenge award will recognize buildings that have reduced carbon emissions and improved energy efficiency.
Jun 13th, 2019
Mnet 109558 Tanker
Oil Surges on Mideast Tanker Incident, Stocks Rise
World stocks mostly rose Thursday and energy prices surged after two oil tankers suffered a suspected attack in the Gulf of Oman, raising tensions over a key trade route for crude.
Jun 13th, 2019
Mnet 195189 Exxon Flickr Commons
ExxonMobil, SABIC to Proceed With Gulf Coast Growth Ventures Project
ExxonMobil and SABIC today announced the decision to proceed with the construction of a chemical facility and a 1.8 million metric ton ethane steam cracker in Texas.
Jun 13th, 2019
Mnet 213974 Gas Well Explosion Ap
Safeguards Failed in Fire That Killed 5 at Gas Well
The failure of safety devices designed to prevent blowouts contributed to an explosion and fire that killed five workers last year at a southeastern Oklahoma natural gas well.
Jun 12th, 2019
Mnet 213938 Dakota Access Protesters Ap
Delegation Seeks Settlement of Dakota Access Protest Costs
North Dakota's congressional delegation is calling on President Donald Trump's administration to address the state's year-old request for $38 million to cover the cost of policing protests against the Dakota Access oil pipeline.
Jun 12th, 2019
Mnet 156383 Dakota Access Pipeline Ap Large 0
$1.6B Pipeline Proposed to Move North Dakota Crude Oil
Two companies are proposing a $1.6 billion pipeline to move North Dakota crude oil, making it the biggest such project to move oil out of the state since the Dakota Access pipeline.
Jun 12th, 2019
Mnet 213866 Future Market Insights Logo
Potential Cost Efficiency Uplifting Attractiveness of Asian Market for Oilfield Chemicals Manufacturers
The research study conducts an in-depth analysis and provides key market insights on the oilfield chemicals market for the forecast period (2019–2029).
Jun 12th, 2019
Mnet 109123 Chemical Plant
Making Co-Innovation Count in the Chemical Industry
By collaborating with customers and supply chain partners on new products, manufacturers can build new revenue streams and strengthen business relationships.
Jun 12th, 2019
Mnet 197891 Plastic Water Bottles Cc0
Consumers Would Pay More for Sustainable Products Designed to Be Reused or Recycled, Survey Finds
Quality and price remain top consumer concerns, creating a challenge for companies to deliver recycled and recyclable products at minimal additional cost.
Jun 11th, 2019
Mnet 213806 Uci
Scientists Create New Class of Two-Dimensional Materials
Materials science researchers unveil a new process for producing oxide perovskite crystals in exquisitely flexible, free-standing layers.
Jun 11th, 2019