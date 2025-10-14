GM to Take $1.6B Hit as Tax Incentives for EVs Are Slashed, Emission Rules Ease

GM had led the way among U.S. automakers with plans to convert production to an electric fleet.

Michelle Chapman
Oct 14, 2025
The company logo shines off the nose of an unsold 2022 Bolt electric vehicle on display in front of a Chevrolet dealership Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Englewood, Colo.
The company logo shines off the nose of an unsold 2022 Bolt electric vehicle on display in front of a Chevrolet dealership Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Englewood, Colo.
AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File

General Motors will record a negative impact of $1.6 billion in its next quarter after tax incentives for electric vehicles were slashed by the U.S. and rules governing emissions are relaxed.

Shares fell less than 2% before the opening bell Tuesday.

The EV tax credit ended last month. The clean vehicle tax credit was worth $7,500 for new EVs and up to $4,000 for used ones.

Meanwhile, the Environmental Protection Agency has been working on easing rules aimed at cleaning up auto tailpipe emissions as the Trump administration move to undo incentives for automakers to go electric. President Donald Trump has also challenged federal EV charging infrastructure money and blocked California's ban of new gas-powered vehicle sales. It adds up to less pressure on automakers to continue evolving their production away from gas-burning vehicles.

General Motors, which had led the way among U.S. automakers with plans to convert production to an electric fleet of vehicles, said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday that it will have to book charges that include non-cash impairment and other charges of $1.2 billion due to EV capacity adjustments. There's also $400 million in charges mostly related to contract cancellation fees and commercial settlements associated with EV-related investments.

GM warned that it may take additional hits as it adjusts production, with non-cash charges potentially impacting operations and cash flow in the future.

The company said that its EV capacity realignment doesn't impact its retail portfolio of Chevrolet, GMC and Cadillac EVs currently in production, and that it expects those models to remain available to consumers.

EVs were considered to be the future of the U.S. automotive industry. GM had announced in 2020 that it was going to invest $27 billion in electric and autonomous vehicles in the next five years, a 35% increase over plans made before the pandemic.

In 2021 GM said that it planned to have more than half of its North American and China factories be capable of making electric vehicles by 2030. It also pledged at the time to increase its investment in EV charging networks by nearly $750 million through 2025.

A year later, GM CEO Mary Barra said that the automaker would sell more electric vehicles in the U.S. than Tesla by the middle of the decade. GM also had a goal of making the vast majority of the vehicles it produces electric by 2035, and the entire company carbon neutral, including operations, five years after that.

Yet U.S. automakers are being hampered in some of their long-term planning, with drastic changes in economic and environmental policy from one administration to the next. The automakers are also facing increased competition from automakers such as China's BYD, which announced in July that its sales grew 31% in the first six months of the year to 2.1 million cars.

BYD's sales have skyrocketed on the back of a government-driven EV boom in China. The rise of BYD and other Chinese electric vehicle makers is a challenge for Tesla and the world's other major automakers as Chinese competitors push into Europe, Southeast Asia and other overseas markets with a relatively affordable option for drivers who want to go green.

Latest in Automotive
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
October 14, 2025
I Stock 1799842377
Auto Parts Supplier's CEO Resigns Amid Accounting Scandal
October 14, 2025
The company logo shines off the nose of an unsold 2022 Bolt electric vehicle on display in front of a Chevrolet dealership Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Englewood, Colo.
GM to Take $1.6B Hit as Tax Incentives for EVs Are Slashed, Emission Rules Ease
October 14, 2025
The Oshkosh Defense family of multi-mission autonomous vehicles.
Oshkosh Defense Introduces the Family of Multi-Mission Autonomous Vehicles
October 13, 2025
Related Stories
The Oshkosh Defense family of multi-mission autonomous vehicles.
Automotive
Oshkosh Defense Introduces the Family of Multi-Mission Autonomous Vehicles
An excavator loads an autonomous mining truck in the Huaneng Yimin open-pit coal mine in Hulunbuir in northern China's Inner Mongolia province China, Monday, Sept. 15, 2025.
Automotive
Photo Gallery Captures Autonomous Electric Trucks at Chinese Open-Pit Coal Mine
Even though the Elettrica represents a radical departure from the company’s internal combustion heritage, Ferrari insists that it will deliver the same intensity, passion, and performance synonymous with the prancing horse.
Automotive
Ferrari Pulled the Wraps off Its First Pure-EV Chassis, the Elettrica
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Automotive
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
October 14, 2025
I Stock 1799842377
Automotive
Auto Parts Supplier's CEO Resigns Amid Accounting Scandal
Lenders are scrambling for more than $2 billion in missing funds.
October 14, 2025
The Oshkosh Defense family of multi-mission autonomous vehicles.
Automotive
Oshkosh Defense Introduces the Family of Multi-Mission Autonomous Vehicles
The line supports modernization priorities for long-range precision fires, resilient formations, and scalable autonomy.
October 13, 2025
An excavator loads an autonomous mining truck in the Huaneng Yimin open-pit coal mine in Hulunbuir in northern China's Inner Mongolia province China, Monday, Sept. 15, 2025.
Automotive
Photo Gallery Captures Autonomous Electric Trucks at Chinese Open-Pit Coal Mine
The mine has an annual capacity of 35 million tons.
October 10, 2025
Even though the Elettrica represents a radical departure from the company’s internal combustion heritage, Ferrari insists that it will deliver the same intensity, passion, and performance synonymous with the prancing horse.
Automotive
Ferrari Pulled the Wraps off Its First Pure-EV Chassis, the Elettrica
The age of the gas supercar may be over.
October 10, 2025
The logo for the Tesla Supercharger station is seen in Buford, Ga, April 22, 2021.
Automotive
Tesla's So-Called Full Self-Driving Technology Faces Another Investigation
Following multiple incidents of unsafe driving and potential traffic law violations.
October 9, 2025
The Ferrari logo is photographed on a 1950 Oldsmobile Ferrari 166 MM Touring Barchetta displayed at the Grand Palais in Paris, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025.
Automotive
Ferrari Reveals Features of First Fully Electric Vehicle, Raises 2026 Forecasts
Under the carmaker’s new five-year plan, 20% of vehicles will be electric by 2030.
October 9, 2025
Ap25259474284356
Automotive
Tesla Offers Cheaper Versions of 2 Electric Vehicles in Bid to Win Back Market Share in Tough Year
Cuts on driving range, ambient lighting and interior are key components to cutting costs.
October 7, 2025
Inside the Sony Honda Mobility Afeela studio.
Automotive
Sony Honda Mobility Opens New Afeela Studio in California
The studio will be open for six months of engagement.
October 7, 2025
Tesla vehicles line a parking area at the company's Fremont, Calif., factory, Aug. 5, 2025.
Automotive
Parents of Student Killed in Tesla Crash Allege Design Flaw Trapped Her in Burning Car
The legal threat comes after regulators opened an investigation into Tesla's stuck-door problems.
October 3, 2025
Elon Musk speaks during an event with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House, Feb. 11, 2025, in Washington.
Automotive
Tesla Reports Surprise Increase in Sales in Third Quarter
Likely benefiting from a rush by consumers taking advantage of a $7,500 credit before it expired.
October 2, 2025
A Waymo vehicle drives past a No U-Turn sign in San Bruno, Calif., Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025.
Automotive
Police Pulled Over a Self-Driving Waymo for an Illegal U-Turn, But They Had No One to Ticket
Who gets the ticket when no one's driving?
October 1, 2025
A model stands near a Sealion 7, an electric vehicle from Chinese automaker BYD, during the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show in Tangerang, Indonesia, Wednesday, July 23, 2025.
Automotive
China Tightens Rules for EV Exports by Requiring Permits from 2026
The export licenses are intended to "promote the healthy development of the new energy vehicle trade."
September 26, 2025
I Stock 2218858785 (1)
Automotive
As Jaguar Land Rover Struggles to Restart Production, Stellantis Faces Breach Linked to Salesforce
The ongoing JLR shutdown means "just turning systems back on" is "impossible," a cybersecurity expert says.
September 23, 2025
General view of the Jaguar Land Rover Halewood Operations Plant, Halewood, Liverpool, England, Feb. 3, 2011.
Automotive
Jaguar Land Rover Says Shutdown Will Continue Until at Least October 1 After Cyberattack
Workers have been home since August 31.
September 23, 2025