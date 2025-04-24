U.S. Automakers Will Face Easier Federal Rules in Race with China to Develop Self-Driving Cars

The new procedures will allow U.S. automakers to skip certain safety rules.

Bernard Condon
Apr 24, 2025
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy speaks during a news conference, March 11, 2025, at the Department of Transportation in Washington.
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy speaks during a news conference, March 11, 2025, at the Department of Transportation in Washington.
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, file

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. automakers developing self-driving cars will be allowed more exemptions from certain federal safety rules for testing purposes to help them compete against Chinese rivals, the Transportation Department said Thursday.

The department also said it will streamline crash reporting requirements involving self-driving features and will move toward national rules for the technology to replace a patchwork of state regulations.

"This Administration understands that we're in a race with China to out-innovate, and the stakes couldn't be higher," said Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy in a statement. "As part of DOT's innovation agenda, our new framework will slash red tape and move us closer to a single national standard that spurs innovation and prioritizes safety."

The new exemption procedures will allow U.S. automakers to apply to skip certain safety rules for self-driving vehicles if they are used only for research and other non-commercial purposes. The exemptions were in place previously for foreign, imported vehicles whose home country rules may be different than those in the U.S.

The crash reporting rule being changed has drawn criticism from Trump advisor Elon Musk as onerous and unfair. His car company, Tesla, has reported many of the total crashes under the rule in part because it is the biggest seller of partial self-driving vehicles in the U.S.

Traffic safety watchdogs had feared that the Trump administration would eliminate the reporting rule, but the transportation department statement Thursday emphasized that only the paperwork will change, not the reporting requirement itself.

Latest in Automotive
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
April 1, 2025
Demonstrators protest against Elon Musk and Department of Government Efficiency cuts outside a Tesla dealership, Saturday, April 12, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo.
Musk Damaged Tesla's Brand in Just a Few Months
April 24, 2025
A model poses near the Sea Lion 06 DM-i model from BYD at the Shanghai auto show on Wednesday, April 23, 2025.
China's Fast-Growing EV Makers Pursuing Varied Routes to Global Expansion
April 24, 2025
Elon Musk flashes his T-shirt that reads 'DOGE' to the media as he walks on South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, March 9, 2025.
Musk Says He'll Spend Less Time in Washington, More Time Running Tesla After Profit Plunges
April 23, 2025
Related Stories
Demonstrators protest against Elon Musk and Department of Government Efficiency cuts outside a Tesla dealership, Saturday, April 12, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo.
Automotive
Musk Damaged Tesla's Brand in Just a Few Months
A model poses near the Sea Lion 06 DM-i model from BYD at the Shanghai auto show on Wednesday, April 23, 2025.
Automotive
China's Fast-Growing EV Makers Pursuing Varied Routes to Global Expansion
Elon Musk flashes his T-shirt that reads 'DOGE' to the media as he walks on South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, March 9, 2025.
Automotive
Musk Says He'll Spend Less Time in Washington, More Time Running Tesla After Profit Plunges
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Automotive
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
April 1, 2025
A model poses near the Sea Lion 06 DM-i model from BYD at the Shanghai auto show on Wednesday, April 23, 2025.
Automotive
China's Fast-Growing EV Makers Pursuing Varied Routes to Global Expansion
A look at how some of the key players like BYD and Geely operate.
April 24, 2025
Elon Musk flashes his T-shirt that reads 'DOGE' to the media as he walks on South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, March 9, 2025.
Automotive
Musk Says He'll Spend Less Time in Washington, More Time Running Tesla After Profit Plunges
Investors, who are down more than 40% for the year, say Musk is too distracted.
April 23, 2025
A concept car is shown during the Volkswagen Group media night ahead of the Auto Show in Shanghai, Tuesday, April 22, 2025.
Automotive
EVs, Tariffs in Spotlight as Chinese Automakers Take Leading Role at Shanghai Auto Ahow
The trade war has blocked exports from China to the U.S., but it hasn't blocked local production.
April 23, 2025
Tesla vehicles line a parking lot at the company's Fremont, Calif., factory on Sept. 18, 2023.
Automotive
Tesla Q1 Profit Falls Sharply
The company reported a 71% drop in profits.
April 22, 2025
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk walks to the stage to speak at the Butler Farm Show, Oct. 5, 2024, in Butler, Pa.
Automotive
Tesla to Report 1st Quarter Performance
The company has been hammered by protests and plummeting sales.
April 22, 2025
Vehicles for export are parked at a port in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Tuesday, April 15, 2025.
Automotive
As Trump Considers Auto Tariffs Pause, Parts Exemptions Could Be Key for U.S. Industry
"We are impacted by layer upon layer of additional compounding tariffs."
April 15, 2025
Rbw Facility Vehicle
Automotive
British Electric Vehicle Maker RBW Breaks Ground on First U.S. Manufacturing Plant
The facility will produce left-hand drive Roadster and GT models tailored for U.S. drivers.
April 15, 2025
President Donald Trump waits to greet El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele at the White House, Monday, April 14, 2025, in Washington.
Automotive
Trump Considers Pausing Auto Tariffs as World Economy Endures Whiplash
Trump previously described the 25% tariffs as "permanent."
April 14, 2025
Lucid
Automotive
Lucid to Acquire Nikola Facilities, Assets
The EV maker also plans to extend job offers to 300 former employees of the bankrupt company.
April 11, 2025
I Stock 1272286238
Automotive
GM Pauses Production, Cuts Staff at Canadian Plant
The company says the layoffs are the result of lagging demand, not tariffs
April 11, 2025
Volunteers gather at The Rolls-Royce Foundation in Mechanicsburg, Pa., Saturday, April 5, 2025.
Automotive
Volunteers Dote Over Iconic Cars At Little Known Rolls-Royce Museum in Pennsylvania Farm Country
About 50 volunteers gather twice a month to clean, maintain and drive the fleet.
April 10, 2025
Rivian
Automotive
Rivian Spins Out Micromobility Business Into New Startup
The startup secured a $105 million investment.
April 9, 2025
Inside Harbinger's manufacturing facility.
Automotive
Harbinger Launches Serial Production of American-Made, Medium-Duty Electric Vehicle
Harbinger has already manufactured more than 100 units for electric trucks, motorhomes and more.
April 8, 2025
Industry leaders in logistics and delivery are already making the move to electrification.
Automotive
Electrifying Logistics and Delivery Fleets
U.S. based manufacturers stand ready to churn out electrified commercial vehicles.
April 7, 2025