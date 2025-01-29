Piston Automotive Expands in Detroit, Creates 144 New Jobs

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced several projects across Michigan that expect to create up to 723 new jobs and generate over $65 million in private investment combined. One of the projects involves Piston Automotive, a subsidiary of automotive supplier Piston Group, LLC.

Piston Automotive's $55 million expansion includes plans to manufacture hydrogen fuel cells and create 144 jobs. The company added that employee benefits can include paid holiday, 401(k) match and tuition reimbursement for full-time employees earning a high school diploma, skills certificate, associate degree and bachelor’s degree.

“Through our Global Epicenter of Mobility program, we’ve identified hydrogen fuel cell systems as one of the mobility technologies with the highest mid-term growth potential,” Detroit Regional Partnership CEO and President Maureen Donohue Krauss said. “Piston Group’s project is another exciting example of how zero-emission vehicle technology is driving economic growth and investment and keeping the Detroit Region at the forefront of advanced mobility.”

Whitmer's announcement also highlighted a $10.5 million investment by healthcare company Pulse Primary Care and ongoing Industrial Drive roadway development.

