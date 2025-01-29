Piston Automotive Expands in Detroit, Creates 144 New Jobs

The $55 million expansion includes plans to manufacture hydrogen fuel cells.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Jan 29, 2025
Hydrogenfuelcell
iStock.com/Scharfsinn86

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced several projects across Michigan that expect to create up to 723 new jobs and generate over $65 million in private investment combined. One of the projects involves Piston Automotive, a subsidiary of automotive supplier Piston Group, LLC.

Most Read on Manufacturing.net:

Piston Automotive's $55 million expansion includes plans to manufacture hydrogen fuel cells and create 144 jobs. The company added that employee benefits can include paid holiday, 401(k) match and tuition reimbursement for full-time employees earning a high school diploma, skills certificate, associate degree and bachelor’s degree. 

“Through our Global Epicenter of Mobility program, we’ve identified hydrogen fuel cell systems as one of the mobility technologies with the highest mid-term growth potential,”  Detroit Regional Partnership CEO and President Maureen Donohue Krauss said. “Piston Group’s project is another exciting example of how zero-emission vehicle technology is driving economic growth and investment and keeping the Detroit Region at the forefront of advanced mobility.”

Whitmer's announcement also highlighted a $10.5 million investment by healthcare company Pulse Primary Care and ongoing Industrial Drive roadway development.

Click here to subscribe to our daily newsletter featuring breaking manufacturing industry news.

Latest in Automotive
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
January 15, 2025
UVeye automatic inspection system at a Toyota dealership in Greensboro, North Carolina.
UVeye Secures $191M in Funding for AI-Powered Vehicle Inspection Systems
January 29, 2025
A 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD Custom truck is shown at the Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh, Feb. 15, 2024.
General Motors Swings to Fourth Quarter Loss on Charges Related to China
January 28, 2025
The Cadillac Opulent Velocity concept vehicle.
Cadillac Wins Design Awards for Concept Cars
January 27, 2025
Related Stories
A 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD Custom truck is shown at the Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh, Feb. 15, 2024.
Automotive
General Motors Swings to Fourth Quarter Loss on Charges Related to China
Foxconn's Foxtron Model C electric car is displayed during the Hon Hai Tech Day (HHTD 24) at the Nangang Exhibition Center in Taipei, Taiwan, Oct. 8, 2024.
Automotive
Foxconn Sets Its Sights on Ever More Crowded EV Market
President-elect Donald Trump listens to Elon Musk as he arrives to watch SpaceX's mega rocket Starship lift off for a test flight from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, Nov. 19, 2024.
Automotive
Hyundai CEO Says Musk’s Influence on Trump ‘Positive’ for EV Industry
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsor Content
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Automotive
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
January 15, 2025
A 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD Custom truck is shown at the Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh, Feb. 15, 2024.
Automotive
General Motors Swings to Fourth Quarter Loss on Charges Related to China
The automaker still plans to dole out generous profit-sharing payouts to thousands of hourly workers.
January 28, 2025
The Cadillac Opulent Velocity concept vehicle.
Automotive
Cadillac Wins Design Awards for Concept Cars
One design looks to the future and the other is inspired by the past.
January 27, 2025
President Joe Biden test drives a Hummer at the General Motors Factory ZERO electric vehicle assembly plant during a tour, Nov. 17, 2021, in Detroit.
Automotive
Michigan EV Industry Responds to Trump Policy Changes
"We've got to move forward."
January 24, 2025
The Ford company logo is seen, Oct. 24, 2021, on a sign at a Ford dealership in southeast Denver.
Recalls
Ford Recalls More Than 270,000 Broncos, Mavericks Due to Loss of Power
The problem is related to a battery that has "internal manufacturing defects."
January 24, 2025
The 2026 Cadillac LYRIQ-V.
Automotive
GM Debuts the Quickest Cadillac Ever
Production will begin early this year in Tennessee.
January 23, 2025
This photo provided by Edmunds shows the 2025 Honda Civic. The hybrid version of the Civic is the Edmunds Top Rated Car for 2025 thanks to its upscale feel and excellent fuel economy.
Automotive
Edmunds Top Rated Vehicle Awards for 2025
There are some new champions this year.
January 22, 2025
ZM Trucks new manufacturing plant.
Automotive
ZM Trucks Announces First North American Manufacturing Plant
The new facility spans nearly ten acres with a 210,000-square-foot factory floor.
January 22, 2025
A 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E charges, March 8, 2024, at an electric vehicle charging station in London, Ohio.
Automotive
What's Next for EVs as Trump Moves to Revoke Biden-Era Incentives?
EV sales could temporarily skyrocket.
January 22, 2025
A 3D autonomous vehicle map.
Automotive
Navigating A Safer Path For Autonomous Vehicles
Texas A&M University is creating advanced mapping technologies to further the evolution of autonomous vehicles.
January 20, 2025
A car's battery light turned on.
Automotive
Half of U.S. Vehicles at Risk of Breakdown as Cold Weather Strikes
Cold weather can reduce battery performance by up to 50%.
January 20, 2025
A 2022 Chevrolet Silverado.
Automotive
Regulators Open Investigation Into GM Engine Failures, Including Popular Silverados
An estimated 877,710 vehicles are being investigated.
January 20, 2025
A sample vehicle that could be paired with DeepRoute.
Automotive
DeepRoute.ai Partners with Smart to Advance Intelligent Driving
The partnership will further push vehicles to handle complex scenarios on the road.
January 17, 2025
I Stock 2165725341
Automotive
FTC Bans GM from Sharing Driving Data
The deal is part of a settlement over claims the automaker sold data without consent.
January 17, 2025
A Toyota motor group logo.
Automotive
Toyota's Truck Division Hino to Pay $1.6B As Part of Emissions Scandal
Hino is accused of submitting false and fraudulent engine emission testing to regulators.
January 17, 2025