Volkswagen, Partner to Sell Joint Venture Plant

The facility had faced accusations of forced labor.

Elaine Kurtenbach
Nov 27, 2024
An SAIC Volkswagen plant is seen in the outskirts of Urumqi in northwestern China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, Thursday, April 22, 2021.
An SAIC Volkswagen plant is seen in the outskirts of Urumqi in northwestern China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, Thursday, April 22, 2021.
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File

BANGKOK (AP) — Volkswagen and Shanghai's SAIC Motor have agreed to sell a factory in China's far western Xinjiang region that drew criticism due to accusations by western governments of human rights violations.

The companies also said Wednesday that they were extending their 40-year-old automaking joint venture until 2040, ahead of schedule, and that the JV will step up its shift to electric vehicles.

Volkswagen AG was one of the first foreign investors in China's auto industry. The 1980s model Santana sedans its JV in Shanghai made formed the basis of taxi fleets in Shanghai and other cities for many years. SAIC, based in Shanghai, says it is the largest automaker in China, turning out 5 million vehicles in 2023. It also has partnerships with General Motors and other automakers.

Earlier this year, the Volkswagen Group, which includes Audi and Porsche, said it plans to launch 40 new models in China over the next three years and to have a lineup of 30 EVs by 2030. On Wednesday, it said SAIC Volkswagen plans to launch 18 new models by 2030, including eight EVs.

Volkswagen is among many foreign automakers that have been caught flat-footed by an electric vehicle boom in China that has shaken up the market, the world's largest, over the last three years.

The company said the joint venture site in Xinjiang's capital Urumqi will be sold to the Shanghai Motor Vehicle Inspection Center, while preserving the jobs of the roughly 170 people who work there. It said the joint venture has also sold test tracks in Xinjiang's Turpan and in Anting, outside Shanghai.

In response to criticism over its operations in Xinjiang, Volkswagen earlier said an audit it commissioned found no evidence of forced labor at the facility, but it was considering options for its future.

The plant, operated by a subsidiary of SAIC-VW, began production in 2013 and had a maximum capacity of 50,000 vehicles. It no longer makes vehicles but provides inspections.

The restructuring of the VW-SAIC joint venture comes at a time of uncertainty over costs and market access given moves by western governments to impose higher tariffs on electric vehicles imported from China.

Latest in Automotive
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
November 11, 2024
Aptera's flagship vehicle, also coined Aptera.
Aptera Solar Electric Vehicle Headed to the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show
November 27, 2024
Electric vehicle charging stations are seen in Beijing, Friday, Oct. 11, 2024.
After Fast Start, Electric Cars Need a Recharge
November 27, 2024
An SAIC Volkswagen plant is seen in the outskirts of Urumqi in northwestern China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, Thursday, April 22, 2021.
Volkswagen, Partner to Sell Joint Venture Plant
November 27, 2024
Related Stories
People walk near the logo of Honda Motor Company at a showroom on Feb. 8, 2022, in Tokyo.
Automotive
U.S. Regulators Open Investigation Into Honda Engines
Ev
Automotive
The Evolution of Electric Vehicle Battery Packaging
The logo of Tesla car is pictured at the Paris Auto Show, in Paris, Monday, Oct. 14, 2024.
Automotive
Tesla Car Crashes, Catches Fire
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Automotive
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
November 11, 2024
Aptera's flagship vehicle, also coined Aptera.
Automotive
Aptera Solar Electric Vehicle Headed to the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show
The company has accepted $1.7 billion in pre-orders for nearly 50,000 vehicles.
November 27, 2024
Electric vehicle charging stations are seen in Beijing, Friday, Oct. 11, 2024.
Automotive
After Fast Start, Electric Cars Need a Recharge
Range limits and cost have left some drivers skeptical.
November 27, 2024
Tesla vehicles are displayed at the AutoMobility LA Auto Show,Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, in Los Angeles.
Automotive
Auto Industry's Shift Toward EVs is Expected to Go On Despite Threats to Kill Tax Credits
Since 2021, the industry has spent at least $160 billion on EV development.
November 26, 2024
A Rivian R1S is displayed outside of the auto manufacturer's new space at Ponce City Market on Oct. 19, 2023, in Atlanta.
Automotive
Biden Administration Will Loan $6.6 Billion to Rivian to Build Georgia Factory that Automaker Paused
The startup automaker paused the project as it struggled to become profitable.
November 26, 2024
The Bosch plant in Hildesheim, Germany, is shown Friday, Nov 22, 2024.
Automotive
German Auto Supplier Bosch to Cut 5,500 Jobs
The job cuts add to the recent auto industry woes.
November 22, 2024
The Kia EV6 SUV under recall.
Automotive
Hyundai, Kia Recall 208,000 EVs to Fix Problem That Cuts Power
A transistor in a charging control unit can be damaged and stop charging.
November 22, 2024
Rendering of the Switchblade Flying Sports Car.
Aerospace
Samson Sky Brings Eco-Friendly Composite Manufacturing to Switchblade Flying Car
Switchblade will be built with recyclable and non-toxic thermoplastic carbon composite materials.
November 21, 2024
This undated photo provided by Hyundai shows the 2026 IONIQ 9 electric SUV.
Automotive
Despite Slowing Sales, Automakers are Expanding Electric Vehicle Models
Automakers are on track to introduce 15 new electric vehicle models in the U.S. next year.
November 21, 2024
Mazda
Cybersecurity
Mazdas Could Be Compromised in Minutes
Hackers could “achieve a complete and persistent compromise of the infotainment system.”
November 21, 2024
Construction continues on the first of two manufacturing plants as part of the BlueOval SK Battery Park in Glendale, Ky., Dec. 5, 2022.
Automotive
Workers at Kentucky EV Battery Production Complex Start Drive to Unionize
The nearly $6 billion battery park is gearing up to start manufacturing in 2025.
November 20, 2024
The hood ornament and a portion of the grill of a Jaguar automobile is shown at a dealership in Norwood, Mass. on March 26, 2008.
Automotive
Radical Jaguar Rebrand, New Logo Spark Ire Online
People are up in arms over the rebrand's confusing message and lack of a car.
November 20, 2024
Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering Professor Subith Vasu and students pose with a PACCAR truck that may stand to benefit from Vasu’s hydrogen combustion engine research.
Automotive
UCF Researcher to Develop Hydrogen Combustion Engine for Commercial Vehicles
Development is part of a $3.5 million Department of Energy project.
November 20, 2024
The grill of a Ford Explorer at the Pittsburgh International Auto Show, Feb. 15, 2024.
Automotive
Ford to Cut 4,000 Jobs in Europe
The automaker cited economic headwinds and weaker-than-expected EV sales.
November 20, 2024
The Ford World Headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan.
Automotive
Ford Agrees to Pay $165 Million Penalty for Moving Too Slowly on Recall
The civil penalty is the second-largest in NHTSA's 54-year history.
November 15, 2024