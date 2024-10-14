Tesla Car Crashes, Catches Fire

Four people died in the crash.

Associated Press
Oct 14, 2024
The logo of Tesla car is pictured at the Paris Auto Show, in Paris, Monday, Oct. 14, 2024.
The logo of Tesla car is pictured at the Paris Auto Show, in Paris, Monday, Oct. 14, 2024.
AP Photo/Michel Euler

PARIS (AP) — Four people have died in a car crash in France after their Tesla vehicle reportedly hit a road sign and caught fire, police said Monday.

A local police spokesman, Lt. Eric Hoarau, said the exact circumstances of the crash Saturday night near the city of Niort were still to be determined and an investigation was underway.

"Everything suggests (the vehicle) came off the road," Hoarau said, citing marks on the ground and a severed road sign.

There were no witnesses, he said, making the investigation complicated.

The driver and three passengers were burnt beyond recognition, he said.

Tesla did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

