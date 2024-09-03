Volkswagen Aims to Cancel No-Layoffs Pledge, Won't Rule Out Closing Plants

The company said early retirements and buyouts might not be enough.

David McHugh
Sep 3, 2024
The headquarters of car maker Volkswagen is shown in Wolfsburg, Germany, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021.
The headquarters of car maker Volkswagen is shown in Wolfsburg, Germany, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021.
AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Germany's Volkswagen says auto industry headwinds mean it can't rule out plant closings in its home country - and must drop a longstanding job protection pledge in force since 1994 that would have barred layoffs through 2029.

"The European automotive industry is in a very demanding and serious situation," Oliver Blume, Volkswagen Group CEO, said in a statement Monday.

He cited new competitors entering the European markets, Germany's deteriorating position as a manufacturing location and the need to "act decisively."

Thomas Schaefer, the CEO of the Volkswagen Passenger Cars division, said efforts to reduce costs were "yielding results" but that the "headwinds have become significantly stronger."

European automakers are facing increased competition from inexpensive Chinese electric cars. The company's half-year results indicate it will not achieve its target for 10 billion euros in costs savings by 2026, the company said.

The discussion around closures and layoffs is for the company's core Volkswagen brand. The core brand saw operating earnings sag to 966 million euros ($1.1 billion) from 1.64 billion euros in the year-earlier period.

The group also includes luxury makes Audi and Porsche, which have higher profit margins than the mass-market vehicles made by Volkswagen, as well as SEAT and Skoda.

The company has sought to cut costs through early retirements and buyouts that avoid forced layoffs, but is now saying those measures may not be enough. The additional measures affecting plants or job guarantees would be negotiated with worker representatives.

A plant closing would be the first since its U.S. plant in Westmoreland, Pennsylvania closed in 1988, according to the dpa news agency.

Union officials and worker representatives attacked the idea of closings or layoffs. Management's approach is "not only shortsighted, but dangerous, as it risks destroying the heart of Volkswagen," Thorsten Groeger, chief negotiator with VW for the IG Metall industrial union, said on the union's website.

Top employee representative Daniela Cavallo said that "management has failed... The consequence is an attack on our employees, our locations and our labor agreements. There will be no plant closings with us."

The governor of Germany's Lower Saxony region, Stephan Weil, who sits on the company's board of directors, agreed the company needed to take action but called on Volkswagen to avoid plant closings by relying on alternative ways to reduce costs: "The state government will pay particularly close attention to that," he said in a statement reported by the dpa news agency.

Latest in Automotive
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
August 16, 2024
The headquarters of car maker Volkswagen is shown in Wolfsburg, Germany, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021.
Volkswagen Aims to Cancel No-Layoffs Pledge, Won't Rule Out Closing Plants
September 3, 2024
Former Volkswagen Group CEO Martin Winterkorn stands in a hall of the Braunschweig Regional Court in Brunswick, Germany, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024.
Former VW Boss Winterkorn Goes on Trial Over Diesel Cars Rigged to Cheat on Emissions Tests
September 3, 2024
Oshkosh Defense's line of Heavy Equipment Vehicles.
Oshkosh Awarded $1.54 Billion Tactical Vehicle Follow-On Contract
August 30, 2024
        An unexpected error occurred: Timed out after 10000ms
More in Automotive
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
August 16, 2024
Former Volkswagen Group CEO Martin Winterkorn stands in a hall of the Braunschweig Regional Court in Brunswick, Germany, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024.
Laws & Regulations
Former VW Boss Winterkorn Goes on Trial Over Diesel Cars Rigged to Cheat on Emissions Tests
The diesel scandal had wide-ranging consequences for the company and the auto industry.
September 3, 2024
Oshkosh Defense's line of Heavy Equipment Vehicles.
Automotive
Oshkosh Awarded $1.54 Billion Tactical Vehicle Follow-On Contract
The company has produced more than 71,000 modernized heavy tactical vehicles and trailers for the U.S. military and its allies.
August 30, 2024
This is the Jaguar logo on a Jaguar automobile on display at the Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh, Feb. 15, 2024.
Automotive
Jaguar Tells Owners of Electric SUVs to Park Outdoors Over Battery Fire Risk
An interim fix will limit battery charging to 80% of capacity.
August 29, 2024
I Stock 508403095
Automotive
Ford Joins Growing List of Companies Changing DEI Policies
CEO Jim Farley sent a memo to all employees early Wednesday outlining the changes.
August 28, 2024
People walk by Samsung SDI Co.' booth during the InterBattery 2021, the country's leading battery exhibition, at COEX in Seoul, South Korea, on June 9, 2021.
Automotive
GM Delays Indiana Electric Vehicle Battery Factory
GM and Samsung expected the plant to start making cells in 2026.
August 28, 2024
A Tesla logo is shown on Feb. 27, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C.
Automotive
Tesla's Fight Against Louisiana Auto Sales Law Revived by Appeals Court
The lawsuit is part of an effort to circumvent laws that bar automakers from also being retailers.
August 28, 2024
Drivers guide 2024 a Tesla Model 3 sedan and Model X utility vehicle, rear, along a test track at the Electrify Expo in The Yards on July 14, 2024, in north Denver.
Automotive
Questions About the Safety of Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' System Are Growing
One driver said the car made a left turn from a through lane while running a red light.
August 28, 2024
Vw
Automotive
Volkswagen to Reinstate Unjustly Terminated Workers
Following allegations of labor rights violations.
August 27, 2024
An Applied Intuition and Isuzu merged truck.
Automotive
Applied Intuition and Isuzu Motors Enter Partnership to Develop Autonomous Commercial Trucks
The partnership offers solutions in autonomous driving, mitigating truck driver shortages and logistics issues.
August 27, 2024
The Hyundai Xcient hydrogen fuel cell truck.
Automotive
German Parcel Service Successfully Deploys Hydrogen Fuel Cell Truck
The truck successfully covered 30,000 kilometers, delivering 100,000 packages.
August 27, 2024
Construction continues at Hyundai's $7.6 billion electric vehicle plant in Ellabell, Ga.
Automotive
U.S. Agency to Reexamine Permit for Hyundai's $7.6 Billion Electric Vehicle Plant in Georgia
The decision comes as Hyundai pushes to start production before the end of the year.
August 27, 2024
Visitors look at the Chinese made BYD ATTO 3 at the IAA motor show in Munich, Germany, on Sept. 8, 2023.
Automotive
Canada Matches U.S. With 100% Tariff on Imports of Chinese-Made EVs
Canada also will impose a 25% tariff on Chinese steel and aluminum.
August 26, 2024
Dahua D-Volt EV Charger.
Automotive
Dahua Technology Unveils D-Volt Intelligent EV Charging Solution
The charging innovation pushes the envelope on sustainable efforts.
August 23, 2024
In this Jan. 16, 2019, photo, Cruise AV, General Motor's autonomous electric Bolt EV is displayed in Detroit.
Automotive
U.S. Closes One of 2 Probes Into Behavior of GM's Cruise Autonomous Vehicles After Recall
NHTSA is still investigating reports that Cruise vehicles encroached on pedestrians.
August 23, 2024