UAW Chief: Union to Strike Any Detroit Automaker That Hasn't Reached Deal

Contracts with the three companies will all expire at 11:59 p.m. Sept. 14.

Tom Krisher
Sep 7, 2023
United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain is interviewed, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Detroit.
United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain is interviewed, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Detroit.
AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

DETROIT (AP) — The head of the United Auto Workers warned Wednesday that the union plans to go on strike against any Detroit automaker that hasn't reached a new agreement by the time contracts expire next week.

"That's the plan," President Shawn Fain responded when asked if the union would strike any of the companies that haven't reached a tentative deal by the time their national contracts end.

A strike against all three major automakers — General Motors, Stellantis and Ford — could cause damage not only to the industry as a whole but also to the Midwest and even national economy, depending on how long it lasted. The auto industry accounts for about 3% of the nation's economic output. A prolonged strike could also lead eventually to higher vehicle prices.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Fain left open the possibility of avoiding a strike. He acknowledged, more explicitly than he has before, that the union will have to give up some of its demands to reach agreements. Contracts with the three companies will all expire at 11:59 p.m. Sept. 14.

"There's a lot of back and forth in bargaining," he said, "and naturally, when you go into bargaining, you don't always get everything you demand. Our workers have high expectations. We made a lot of sacrifices going back to the economic recession."

In the interview, Fain did report some progress in the negotiations, saying the union will meet Thursday with GM to hear the company's response to the UAW's economic demands. In addition, discussions are under way with Ford on wages and benefits. Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler, has yet to make a counteroffer on wage and benefit demands, he said.

Stellantis said it will give the union a wage-and-benefit counteroffer by the end of the week, while Ford said it has a strong track record of creative solutions with the UAW. GM confirmed that it would meet Thursday with union representatives but wouldn't comment further.

Last week, the union filed charges of unfair labor practices against Stellantis and GM, and it said Ford's economic offer fell far short of its demands.

Marick Masters, a business professor at Wayne State University in Detroit, said he thought Fain's latest remarks suggest "that he is opening up to the realities of bargaining" as the strike deadline nears.

"As you get close to the deadline," Masters said, "you begin to realize the importance of trying to resolve a problem rather than make a point. Strikes are painful, especially for workers, and also for companies."

Fain's willingness to acknowledge publicly that he isn't going to achieve all the union's demands shows there is more flexibility in his approach than previously thought, Masters said.

Some signs of movement in the negotiations have emerged, raising the possibility, Masters said, that an agreement might be reached with one automaker that would set the pattern for the others.

"I think if they can avoid having to go out on strike and the pain that occurs and still get a very good bargain, I think they'll be better off," he said.

The union's demands include 46% across-the-board pay raises, a 32-hour week with 40 hours of pay, restoration of traditional pensions for new hires, union representation of workers at new battery plants and a restoration of traditional pensions. Top-scale UAW assembly plant workers make about $32 an hour, plus annual profit sharing checks.

In his remarks to the AP, Fain argued that worker pay isn't what has driven up vehicle prices. The average price of a new car has leaped to more than $48,000 on average, in part because of still-scarce supplies resulting from a global shortage of computer chips.

"In the last four years, the price of vehicles went up 30%," he said. "Our wages went up 6%. There were billions of dollars in shareholder dividends. So our wages aren't the problem."

While saying a strike by up to 146,000 members against all three major automakers is a real possibility, Fain said the union doesn't want to strike and would prefer to to reach new contracts with them.

Latest in Automotive
I Stock 1146168613
Honda is the Latest Automaker to Adopt Tesla's EV Charging Standard
September 7, 2023
I Stock 1433115213
Auto Seat Part Maker to Build $35 Million Factory in Georgia
September 7, 2023
United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain is interviewed, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Detroit.
UAW Chief: Union to Strike Any Detroit Automaker That Hasn't Reached Deal
September 7, 2023
This photo provided by Toyota shows the 2023 Toyota GR86, a small rear-wheel-drive sport coupe that shares a platform with the Subaru BRZ.
Edmunds: The Best Affordable Performance Cars
September 6, 2023
Related Stories
Google
Automotive
General Motors Teams Up with Google Cloud on AI Initiatives
This aerial photo shows Toyota's Motomachi plant on March 1, 2022, in Toyota, central Japan.
Automotive
All Assembly Lines at Toyota's Auto Plants in Japan Have Been Shut Down
Gm
Automotive
GM Invests in AI, Battery Materials Innovator Mitra Chem
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Automotive
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
August 18, 2023
I Stock 1433115213
Automotive
Auto Seat Part Maker to Build $35 Million Factory in Georgia
It will create some 300 jobs.
September 7, 2023
This photo provided by Toyota shows the 2023 Toyota GR86, a small rear-wheel-drive sport coupe that shares a platform with the Subaru BRZ.
Automotive
Edmunds: The Best Affordable Performance Cars
These relatively inexpensive sports cars are becoming a rarity in today's SUV-heavy market.
September 6, 2023
Heavy traffic heads south on Interstate 93 over the Zakim Bridge, Friday, Sep. 1, 2023, in Boston. Cars are getting an “F” in data privacy.
Automotive
Carmakers Are Failing the Privacy Test
Owners have little or no control over data collected.
September 6, 2023
Ap23248566453270
Automotive
U.S. Nears Recall of 52 Million Air Bag Inflators that Can Explode, Hurl Shrapnel
NHTSA wants ARC to recall inflators in driver and passenger front air bags from at least a dozen automakers.
September 6, 2023
United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain holds up a sign at a union rally held near a Stellantis factory Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Detroit.
Automotive
UAW's Clash with Big 3 Shows More Confrontational Union
The strike deadline is looming.
September 5, 2023
United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Sept. 2, 2019.
Automotive
Auto Workers Leader Slams Companies for Slow Bargaining
The UAW has filed unfair labor practice complaints with the government.
September 1, 2023
The Hyundai company logo hangs over a long row of cars at a car dealership in Centennial, Colo., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020.
Automotive
Hyundai, LG to Invest Another $2B to Make Batteries at U.S. EV Plant
That brings the total investment in Georgia to more than $7.5 billion.
August 31, 2023
An electric rickshaw delivery driver exits after parking the vehicle at logistics company City Link in Bengaluru, India, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
Automotive
India Is One of the World's Fastest-Growing EV Markets
This is why.
August 31, 2023
The Kia logo brands a steering wheel inside of a Kia car dealership in Elmhurst, Ill., Oct. 5, 2012.
Recalls
Kia Recalls Cars to Fix Trunk Latch
It won't open from the inside and could trap people.
August 31, 2023
Nissan's new portable power station is displayed at Nissan headquarters in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, reusing battery stacks from the Nissan Leaf electric car.
Automotive
Nissan is Making Portable Power Sources from Old Leaf Batteries
"Retired EV batteries have great potential."
August 31, 2023
Nissan Leaf
Automotive
Edmunds: Best Used Electric Vehicles Under $25,000
There's also a further incentive to purchase a used EV that costs less than $25,000 thanks to an available federal tax credit.
August 30, 2023
Model S 73
Automotive
Tesla is Allowing No-Hands Driving with Autopilot for Longer Periods
U.S. regulators have questions.
August 30, 2023
The FMTV A2 demonstrates platform flexibility with 16 models and trailers.
Automotive
Oshkosh Defense Lands $201 Million Tactical Vehicle Contract
The vehicle line is designed to move troops and supplies, recover vehicles and weapon systems, and haul equipment to wherever the mission requires.
August 29, 2023
The Kansas City downtown area.
Automotive
US Motor Works Invests $19 Million in New Missouri Fulfillment Center
The 167,000-square-foot automotive distribution center will operate at full capacity by January 2024.
August 29, 2023