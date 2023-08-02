UAW to Show List of Economic Demands to Automakers This Week

The message is that the companies are making big profits and can afford to pay up.

Tom Krisher
Aug 2, 2023
United Auto Workers president Shawn Fain talks with autoworkers outside the General Motors Factory Zero plant in Hamtramck, Mich., July 12, 2023.
United Auto Workers president Shawn Fain talks with autoworkers outside the General Motors Factory Zero plant in Hamtramck, Mich., July 12, 2023.
AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File

DETROIT (AP) — The United Auto Workers union will present a long list to General Motors, Ford and Stellantis when it delivers economic demands to the companies this week, the union's president says.

And the message from newly elected chief Shawn Fain is that the companies are making big profits and can afford to pay up.

"Record profits mean record contracts," Fain told members in a Facebook Live presentation Tuesday evening.

He reiterated potentially costly demands to end different wage tiers among workers, double-digit pay raises and restoration of cost-of-living pay, defined benefit pensions for all workers, and restoring retiree health coverage.

In addition, Fain said the UAW will ask that companies pay workers for doing community service or other work if their plants are closed, an apparent restoration of the much maligned jobs bank that was eliminated in 2009.

He also proposed a 32-hour work week so union members could spend more time with families and enjoying life.

"I know these demands sound ambitious," he told workers. "But I also know that the Big Three can afford them."

The union also wants bargaining with electric vehicle joint venture battery factories to be folded into the UAW national agreement. Currently joint ventures are bargaining separately and the UAW represents only one of the plants so far, in Ohio.

Demands were presented to Stellantis on Tuesday. GM will get the list on Wednesday and Ford on Thursday, Fain said.

The union represents 146,000 workers at the three automakers whose contracts expire at 11:59 p.m. Sept. 14.

Stellantis said in a statement Tuesday that it will review the demands "to understand how they align with our company proposals and where we can find common ground."

The automaker, with 43,000 union members, said it has been clear from the start that it isn't seeking concessions.

"As we have done for more than 70 years, we will work constructively and collaboratively with the UAW to find solutions that will result in a contract that is competitive in the global market, responsibly addresses employee concerns and meets the needs of our customers," the company said.

GM, which has 46,000 UAW-represented workers, said Tuesday night that it will review the demands once it gets them on Wednesday.

Ford, which employs 57,000 UAW workers, more than either competitor, said it looks forward to working with the union on "creative solutions during this time when our dramatically changing industry needs a skilled and competitive work force more than ever."

Collectively the Detroit Three made $20.7 billion in net profits in the first half of this year, which Fain said happened while worker pay has remained stagnant or regressed. He railed against CEO pay compared with that of workers and said it would take 16 years for a newly hired worker at GM's joint venture battery plant in Ohio to make as much as CEO Mary Barra makes in one week.

The demands come as the threat of one or more strikes looms large over the talks. Fain has told workers they are poised to make major gains, but they have to be ready to walk picket lines if needed.

The companies say they have good relationships with the union and contend that their wages and benefits are the best in the industry. In addition, executives have argued that they're under huge financial pressure to develop electric vehicles and to pay billions for EV and battery factories.

Latest in Automotive
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
July 24, 2023
Lightning Production Restarts 1
Ford Resumes F-150 Lightning Production Following Six-Week Shutdown
August 1, 2023
A boy looks at a logo of Toyota Motor Corp. at its gallery in Tokyo on Jan. 15, 2020.
Toyota's Profits Rise 78% on Strong Sales as Parts Crunch Eases
August 1, 2023
Ap23213424013169
Tesla Drivers Complain that They Can Lose Steering Control
August 1, 2023
Related Stories
A boy looks at a logo of Toyota Motor Corp. at its gallery in Tokyo on Jan. 15, 2020.
Automotive
Toyota's Profits Rise 78% on Strong Sales as Parts Crunch Eases
Gas
Automotive
Connecticut Moves to Become Latest State to Plan for Zero-Emissions Cars by 2035
Ford
Automotive
Detroit Auto Show Announces Ford, GM, Stellantis to Reveal Six Vehicles at September Show
Top 3 Growth Strategies for Today’s Manufacturers
Sponsored
Top 3 Growth Strategies for Today’s Manufacturers
More in Automotive
Lightning Production Restarts 1
Automotive
Ford Resumes F-150 Lightning Production Following Six-Week Shutdown
The automaker will have ability to produce the F-150 Lightning at an annualized rate of 150,000 units by this fall.
August 1, 2023
A boy looks at a logo of Toyota Motor Corp. at its gallery in Tokyo on Jan. 15, 2020.
Automotive
Toyota's Profits Rise 78% on Strong Sales as Parts Crunch Eases
Toyota sold 29,000 EVs during the quarter.
August 1, 2023
Ap23213424013169
Automotive
Tesla Drivers Complain that They Can Lose Steering Control
The U.S. has opened a safety probe.
August 1, 2023
Ap23213449040494
Automotive
GM Recalls Nearly 900 Vehicles with Takata Air Bag Inflators
The automaker has blamed a manufacturing problem.
August 1, 2023
In this photo provided by the National Transportation Safety Board, investigators examine a driverless Uber SUV, March 20, 2018, that fatally struck a woman in Tempe, Ariz.
Automotive
Backup Driver in Fully Autonomous Car Accident Pleads Guilty
The case involved the first fatal collision with a fully autonomous car.
July 31, 2023
VinFast CEO Le Thi Thu Thuy, left, and Gov. Roy Cooper participate in a a groundbreaking ceremony Friday, July 28, 2003, at the future site of a VinFast plant, an electric vehicle manufacturer, in Moncure, N.C.
Automotive
Vietnam Car Maker Breaks Ground for U.S. EV Plant
The factory will employ thousands.
July 31, 2023
Ap23209785744494
Automotive
Tesla is Opening More Showrooms on Tribal Lands
It's looking to avoid state laws barring direct sales.
July 31, 2023
Gas
Automotive
Connecticut Moves to Become Latest State to Plan for Zero-Emissions Cars by 2035
Joining Rhode Island, Maryland, New Jersey and New Mexico in announcing plans to adopt the standards.
July 28, 2023
This Oct. 24, 2021 file photo shows a Ford company logo on a sign at a Ford dealership in southeast Denver.
Automotive
Ford 2Q Profit Surges on Strong Revenue
But the company faces EV growing pains.
July 28, 2023
A 2021 F-150 pickup truck at a Ford dealer in southeast Denver, Oct. 24, 2021.
Recalls
Ford Recalls 870K F-150 Pickups in U.S.
Parking brakes can turn on unexpectedly.
July 28, 2023
CEO of PSA Groupe Carlos Tavares arrives for the presentation of the company's 2019 full year results in Rueil-Malmaison, west of Paris, Feb. 26, 2020
Automotive
Stellantis CEO Dangles Potential Factory Relaunch
The news comes as autoworkers say a strike is possible.
July 27, 2023
Ap23207525811039
Automotive
New Charging Network Being Built by Major Automakers Could Lure More Buyers to EVs
The companies said they will share in a multibillion-dollar investment to build "high power" charging stations with at least 30,000 plugs.
July 27, 2023
Ap23207762003666
Automotive
Congress Urged to Revive Debate about Regulating Self-Driving Vehicles
Advocates for the industry warned that years of regulatory inaction is putting American manufacturers at a competitive disadvantage.
July 27, 2023
People look at the charging technology from the Jeep Wrangler 4xe at the Stellantis booth during the CES tech show Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas.
Automotive
Stellantis Profits Soar 37% in First Half of the Year
Electric vehicle sales are on the rise.
July 26, 2023
A Nissan logo is seen in Yokohama, near Tokyo, on July 17, 2023. Nissan and Renault formally redefined its French-Japanese auto alliance to a more equal one in cross-shareholdings, both sides said Wednesday, July 26, 2023.
Automotive
Nissan Plans $663 Million Investment in Renault's EV Unit
The companies plan to make changes that should put an end to previous friction between the automakers.
July 26, 2023