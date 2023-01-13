Toyota Pushes Zero-Emission Goals by Converting Old Models

The automaker wants the world to know it hasn't fallen behind in electric vehicles.

Yuri Kageyama
Jan 13, 2023
Toyota Motor Corp. Chief Executive Akio Toyoda delivers a speech on the stage at the Tokyo Auto Salon, an industry event similar to the world's auto shows Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Chiba near Tokyo.
AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko

CHIBA, Japan (AP) — To accelerate the global move toward sustainable vehicles, Toyota is suggesting simply replacing the inner workings of vehicles already on the roads with cleaner technology like fuel cells and electric motors.

"I don't want to leave any car lover behind," Chief Executive Akio Toyoda said Friday, appearing on the stage at the Tokyo Auto Salon, an industry event similar to the world's auto shows.

The message was clear: Toyota Motor Corp. wants the world to know it hasn't fallen behind in electric vehicles, as some detractors have implied.

Japan's top automaker, behind the Lexus luxury brands and the Prius hybrid, is highlighting its clout: It has all the technology, engineering, financial reserves and industry experience needed to remain a powerful competitor in green vehicles.

Toyoda told reporters it would take a long time for all the cars to become zero emission, as they only make up a fraction of the vehicles being sold. Changing old cars to go green, or "conversion," was a better option, he said.

Toyoda, the grandson of the company founder and an avid racer himself, was also hoping to debunk the stereotype that clean cars aren't as fun as regular cars.

At Toyota's Gazoo Racing booth, the maker of the Lexus luxury models and Camry sedan showed video of its triumph at world rallies, as well as the battery-electric and hydrogen-powered versions of the Toyota AE86 series including the Toyota Corolla Levin, to underline what Toyoda called its "conversion" strategy.

The auto industry is undergoing a transformation because of growing concerns about climate change. Automakers are often blamed as the culprits.

Toyoda said ecological efforts in the auto industry were starting to be appreciated in many nations, but he felt less appreciated in Japan.

Toyota has dominated the industry with its hybrid technology, exemplified in the Prius, which has both an electric motor and gasoline engine, switching back and forth to deliver the most efficient ride. That has often been seen as reflecting its reluctance to go totally electric.

Battery electric vehicles make up about 20% of the auto market, despite the hullabaloo about relative newcomers like Tesla and even Dyson. Europe remains ahead of the U.S. and Japan in the move toward electric.

And so is it unfair to categorize the Japanese automakers as green laggards?

For one, the scarcity of certain components like lithium could drive up the prices of EVs, and consumers may stick with hybrids, says Matthias Schmidt, chief auto analyst at Schmidt Automotive Research.

"If this was 2025, and you asked that same question, I would say the Japanese OEMs have missed the boat. But seeing it's 2023, and the likes of Toyota are beginning their BEV roll-out, their timing is likely bang on schedule," he said.

Today in Manufacturing Podcast
November 21, 2022
Ap23013571241932
Automotive
Tesla Cuts Vehicle Prices in Bid to Boost Flagging Demand
The company dropped prices nearly 20% in the United States on some versions of the Model Y SUV, its top seller.
January 13, 2023
Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in Washington. Lawyers for Tesla shareholders suing Musk over a misleading tweet are urging a federal judge to reject the billionaire's request to move an upcoming trial to Texas from California.
Automotive
Investors Mock Musk's Bid to Move Tesla Buyout Trial
Musk thinks he will be treated unfairly by San Francisco jurors.
January 12, 2023
Lucid
Automotive
Lucid Exceeds EV Production Goals for 2022
The company produced 3,493 vehicles during the fourth quarter at its manufacturing facility in Arizona.
January 12, 2023
88e4290226816317 Org
Automotive
Huge Rare Earth Elements Deposit Found in Arctic Sweden
It has more than 1 million tons of rare earth oxides.
January 12, 2023
Automotive
Automotive
Let’s Get Real About Hiring Advanced Tech Talent for Automotive
Automakers are now finding themselves in increased competition for tech talent.
January 12, 2023
The Ford F-150 Lightning is displayed at the M1 Concourse car club, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in Pontiac, Mich. The vehicle won the 2023 North American Truck of the Year during an awards ceremony Wednesday.
Automotive
Electric Vehicles Win Truck, Utility of the Year Awards
Fifty automotive journalists from the U.S. and Canada are judges for the awards.
January 12, 2023
Jennifer Homendy of the National Transportation Safety Board speaks during a news conference, Oct. 3, 2019, in Windsor Locks, Conn.
Automotive
U.S. Official Warns of Risks Posed by Heavy Electric Vehicles
The extra weight that EVs typically carry stems from the outsize mass of their batteries.
January 12, 2023
Toyota Watt Time
Automotive
Toyota and Lexus Offer Lower Emissions EV Charging Program
Toyota and Lexus BEV and PHEV customers will be able to manage their home charging experience, via the ECO Charging feature, to select the most efficient times to charge their vehicles.
January 11, 2023
This photo provided by Volvo shows the interior of the Volvo EX90, which will be the first to offer Google HD maps that give it a greater awareness of its position on the road to enhance safety.
Technology
Edmunds Highlights Top Car-Tech Trends from CES 2023
Edmunds reports on what new technology car shoppers might see in the coming years.
January 11, 2023
Ap23007553642714
Automotive
Feds Reviewing Musk Tweet about Disabling Driver Monitoring
Despite the name, Tesla still says on its website that the cars can't drive themselves.
January 9, 2023
A ChargePoint electric vehicle charging hub, center, is on display at the Mercedes-Benz booth during the CES tech show Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas.
Automotive
Mercedes to Build Its Own Electric Vehicle Charging Network
When completed, the network will have 400 charging stations.
January 6, 2023
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company unveils a demonstration tire comprised of 90% sustainable materials. This demonstration tire has passed all applicable regulatory testing as well as Goodyear’s internal testing.
Automotive
Goodyear's 90% Sustainable Material Tire Approved for Road Use
The tire is made of soybean oil, rice husk waste and carbon black.
January 6, 2023
Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares stands beside the Ram 1500 Revolution electric battery powered pickup truck during the CES tech show Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas.
Automotive
Ram Electric Pickup Joins Crowded Field Next Year
It looks like a halfway point between Tesla's angular Cybertruck and a conventional gas pickup.
January 6, 2023
Peugeot CEO Linda Jackson unveils the Peugeot Inception Concept car during the Stellantis keynote at the CES tech show Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas.
Automotive
Stellantis Preps Cost Cuts Due to Higher EV Prices
Among the cuts are reducing the number of the automaker's factories.
January 6, 2023
Ap23004604102295
Aerospace
Stellantis, Archer Aviation Partner on Electric Aircraft
The plane, named Midnight, will be able to carry a pilot and four passengers.
January 5, 2023