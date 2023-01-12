Electric Vehicles Win Truck, Utility of the Year Awards

Fifty automotive journalists from the U.S. and Canada are judges for the awards.

Jan 12, 2023
The Ford F-150 Lightning is displayed at the M1 Concourse car club, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in Pontiac, Mich. The vehicle won the 2023 North American Truck of the Year during an awards ceremony Wednesday.
AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — Electric vehicles took two of three categories for the first time in this year's North American Car, Truck and Utility of the Year awards.

Ford's F-150 Lightning electric pickup won the truck category, while Kia's EV6 battery-powered EV was named the top SUV. The Integra, a small sedan from Honda's Acura performance brand, won car of the year.

Six of the nine finalists were powered by batteries, and analysts say the more of the awards are likely to go to electric vehicles in the future as the industry spends billions to roll out multiple new EV models.

Fifty automotive journalists from the U.S. and Canada are judges for the three awards, which are announced every January. They’re chosen from dozens of candidates and must be new or substantially changed for the current model year. Automakers often use the awards in advertising.

The judges evaluate finalists on innovation, design, safety, handling, driver satisfaction, user experience and value. The selection process started last summer.

In addition to the Integra, finalists for the car of the year included the Genesis G80 electric sedan, and the Nissan Z sports car.

The Lightning's finalist competitors were the Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 off-road pickup and the Lordstown Motors Endurance electric commercial pickup.

Utility vehicle finalists included the Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV and the Genesis GV60 electric SUV.

November 21, 2022
Payfor Charge Hero 2000x1125 Updated
Amazon to Let EV Drivers Locate and Pay for Charging with Alexa
January 5, 2023
Eos
EOS Linx Increases EV Chargers by 2600% in Second Year
December 22, 2022
Regulator
Pressure-Reducing Regulator Improves Hydrogen Fuel Cell System Performance
December 22, 2022
