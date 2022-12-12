GM Battery Venture Gets $2.5B Loan to Build Plants

The Department of Energy awarded the loan to the venture, called Ultium Cells.

Associated Press
Dec 12, 2022
Kim Dong-Myung, LG Energy Solution Head of Advanced Automotive Battery Division (EVP), speaks during a news conference in Lansing, Mich., Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.
AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File

NEW YORK (AP) — A joint venture between General Motors and South Korean battery company LG Energy Solution has closed on a $2.5 billion federal loan to help finance three lithium-ion battery cell plants in Ohio, Tennessee, and Michigan.

The Department of Energy awarded the loan to the venture, called Ultium Cells, for the plants, which are expected to create about 11,000 jobs. The loan is part of a government program designed to address the growing need for batteries for electric vehicles.

The loan was first announced in July.

The Biden administration has been working to strengthen U.S. energy independence and reduce dependence on China for critical components. Ultium Cells will supply GM as it works to convert its light-duty fleet to all-electric by 2035.

The plants are planned for Lansing, Michigan and Spring Hill, Tennessee. A plant near Warren, Ohio, began battery cell production in August.

