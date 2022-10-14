Jury to Determine Fate of Nikola Founder

The carmaker's former CEO Trevor Milton was portrayed by prosecutors as a habitual liar.

Larry Neumeister
Oct 14, 2022
The Securities and Exchange Commission said Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 that its order finds that Nikola Corp. violated the antifraud and disclosure control provisions of the federal securities laws. In July, Trevor Milton, was freed on $100 million bail after pleading not guilty to charges alleging he lied about the company.
The Securities and Exchange Commission said Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 that its order finds that Nikola Corp. violated the antifraud and disclosure control provisions of the federal securities laws. In July, Trevor Milton, was freed on $100 million bail after pleading not guilty to charges alleging he lied about the company.
AP file

NEW YORK (AP) — The fate of Nikola Corp ’s founder will be in the hands of a jury after he was portrayed Thursday in closing arguments by a prosecutor as a habitual liar, and by his lawyer as an inspiring visionary being unjustly prosecuted.

Trevor Milton, 40, has pleaded not guilty to securities and wire fraud. In 2020, he resigned from the company he founded in a Utah basement six years ago.

Deliberations will begin Friday in the Manhattan federal criminal trial, after it was delayed for over a week after Milton's lawyer tested positive for the coronavirus.

In closings Thursday, defense attorney Marc Mukasey urged acquittal, saying there was “a stunning lack of evidence” that his client ever intended to cheat investors.

“The government never proved fraud,” Mukasey said. “There were no crimes here and Trevor Milton is not guilty.”

In 2020, Nikola’s stock price plunged and investors suffered heavy losses as reports questioned Milton’s claims that the company had already produced zero-emission 18-wheel trucks.

The company paid $125 million last year to settle a civil case against it by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nikola, which continues to operate from an Arizona headquarters, didn’t admit any wrongdoing.

In his closing rebuttal argument, Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Podolsky insisted the evidence was overwhelming that Milton lied repeatedly to make it seem Nikola had produced operable trucks fueled by hydrogen gas and that the company had billions of dollars in contracts when they didn't exist.

Podolsky said Milton wanted to get rich and learned that he could dupe investors into supporting Nikola through lies, like when he claimed Nikola had built its own revolutionary truck that was actually a General Motors Corp. product with Nikola's logo stamped onto it.

Another example was when he sped up the video of a truck rolling down a hill to make it seem like the company had developed a fully functioning truck when it had not, the prosecutor said.

“The lies. That is what this case is about,” Podolsky said.

He said Milton went on television news programs to tell his lies and tweeted them as well.

Podolsky told jurors not to accept Mukasey's explanations for his client's behavior, including arguments that Milton had the support of the company's board of directors and was not warned by anyone to stop conveying his enthusiasm for Nikola publicly.

“This is the robber blaming the guard for not stopping him,” he said.

Latest in Automotive
The Silver Bullet for Empowering Business Processes
Sponsored
The Silver Bullet for Empowering Business Processes
October 12, 2022
Ford
Plex Announces Enhanced QMS Solution Supporting Automotive Supplier Requirements
September 30, 2022
The trailers are designed to be pulled by the Oshkosh Heavy Equipment Transporter A1 currently in service with the U.S. Army.
Oshkosh Lands $263M Trailer Contract
September 26, 2022
Acadia Gem Vehicle In Acadia National Park
Acadia GEM Offers Large EV Fleet for Exploring National Park
August 15, 2022
Related Stories
A Nissan Patrol is displayed during Moscow's International Auto Show in Moscow, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2010.
Automotive
Japanese Automaker Nissan Pulling Out of Russia
General Motors is creating a new energy division that will include chargers for electric vehicles, solar panels and other energy-related products and services.
Automotive
General Motors Broadens Electric Goals With New Division
Enterprise Resource Planning 527726461 4500x3000
Automotive
What Type of ERP is Best for Auto Suppliers?
How Engineers Can Gain a Competitive Advantage
Sponsored
How Engineers Can Gain a Competitive Advantage
More in Automotive
Izumi Kawanishi, left, the Sony executive who became Chief Operating Officer at Sony Mobility and Chief Executive Yasuhide Mizuno pose for a photo during a news conference in Tokyo Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.
Automotive
Sony, Honda Jointly Making EVs for 2026 U.S. Delivery
Production will take place at one of Honda's 12 plants in the U.S.
October 13, 2022
The all-electric S2 Del Mar motorcycle is the first LiveWire model to feature the new ARROW architecture.
Automotive
LiveWire Opens Reservations for New S2 Del Mar Electric Motorcycle
The Launch Edition sold out in 18 minutes.
October 12, 2022
This photo provided by Hyundai shows the 2023 Genesis GV60, an all-electric SUV that has an EPA-estimated range of up to 248 miles.
Automotive
Edmunds Compares Genesis GV60 and Tesla Model Y
Does this upstart EV have what it takes to outperform the well-established Model Y?
October 12, 2022
A logo of Toyota Motor Corp. at a dealer Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Tokyo. In a Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2022, statement, Toyota Motor Corp. says it has begun assembling autos in Myanmar after a more than yearlong delay following a military takeover in February 2021.
Automotive
Toyota Starts Making Cars in Myanmar After Coup Delays
The company suffered a yearlong setback following a military takeover.
October 12, 2022
Mercedes Benz Microsoft Mo360 Data Platform Announcement Photo3
Automotive
Mercedes-Benz Works with Microsoft to Boost Car Manufacturing Efficiency
This is expected to result in productivity gains of 20% in passenger car production by 2025.
October 12, 2022
Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown voices his support of Honda during a news conference at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.
Automotive
Honda, LG to Build $3.5B Battery Plant, Hire 2,200 in Ohio
The battery plant, to be built jointly with LG Energy Solution of South Korea, could see a total investment of $4.4 billion.
October 12, 2022
Cnoo Ldv 01 Driver Side Profile Zeeba
Automotive
Zeeba Signs Deal to Buy 3,000 Canoo Electric Vehicles
The LDV & LV will be used by customers in the last mile delivery space, mobile goods, ride hailing, food delivery, trade professions and more.
October 11, 2022
Mine
Operations
Australian Company Opens Cobalt Mine in Eastern Idaho
The mine will likely start operating at full capacity early in 2023.
October 11, 2022
A Nissan Patrol is displayed during Moscow's International Auto Show in Moscow, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2010.
Automotive
Japanese Automaker Nissan Pulling Out of Russia
The company plans to sell its Russian operations to its local partner.
October 11, 2022
General Motors is creating a new energy division that will include chargers for electric vehicles, solar panels and other energy-related products and services.
Automotive
General Motors Broadens Electric Goals With New Division
GM Energy will create systems that link electric vehicles to power storage and generation.
October 11, 2022
An Amazon Prime logo appears on the side of a delivery van as it departs an Amazon Warehouse location in Dedham, Mass., Oct. 1, 2020.
Automotive
Amazon Invests $972M in Electric Vans, Trucks in Europe
The deal would grow the number of electric delivery vans the company has in Europe from 3,000 to 10,000 by 2025.
October 10, 2022
Fbce 1
Automotive
NASA Tech Could Potentially Cut EV Charging Times By a Lot
Using this new technology, dielectric liquid coolant is pumped through the charging cable.
October 10, 2022
1665072002357
Automotive
Pentagon Taps General Motors for EV Battery Prototype
GM’s Ultium Platform is a combined electric vehicle (EV) battery architecture and propulsion system.
October 7, 2022
Company logo flags wave in front of a Volkswagen factory building in Zwickau, Germany, on April 23, 2020.
Automotive
U.S. Agency Ends Probe of VW Fuel Leaks Without Seeking Recall
The probe covered more than 196,000 vehicles.
October 7, 2022
Motional Ioniq5 Av Uber
Automotive
Uber Signs Multi-Market Agreement for Driverless Taxis
The companies will strategically deploy the service in cities across the U.S., with the first trips expected to start later this year.
October 6, 2022