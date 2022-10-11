Japanese Automaker Nissan Pulling Out of Russia

The company plans to sell its Russian operations to its local partner.

Associated Press
Oct 11, 2022
A Nissan Patrol is displayed during Moscow's International Auto Show in Moscow, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2010.
A Nissan Patrol is displayed during Moscow's International Auto Show in Moscow, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2010.
AP Photo/Sergey Ponomarev, File

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co. said Tuesday that it plans to sell its Russian operations to its local partner and withdraw from manufacturing there.

The company said its executive committee approved the sale to Russia’s Central Research and Development Automobile and Engine Institute, or NAMI. The sale includes Nissan’s factory and R&D facilities in St. Petersburg and its sales and marketing center in Moscow, it said. The company will operate under a new name.

Nissan did not give a dollar value for the sale but said it would log a 100 billion yen ($680 million) “impact" from its exit from Russia.

“While we cannot continue operating in the market, we have found the best possible solution to support our people," Nissan President and CEO Makoto Uchida said in a statement.

Nissan began making SUVs in St. Petersberg in 2009. It suspended manufacturing in Russia in March after the invasion of Ukraine. The company said the terms of the sale give Nissan the option to buy back its Russian business within the next six years.

Nissan said its employees in Russia would receive “employment protection" for a year.

The sale is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to be completed within weeks, the company said.

Toyota Motor Corp. announced last month it plans to liquidate its business in Russia. Other Japanese automakers reportedly also are considering leaving the country, following the departure of most Western automakers.

Latest in Automotive
Make or Break Metrics
Sponsored
Make or Break Metrics
October 7, 2022
The trailers are designed to be pulled by the Oshkosh Heavy Equipment Transporter A1 currently in service with the U.S. Army.
Oshkosh Lands $263M Trailer Contract
September 26, 2022
Acadia Gem Vehicle In Acadia National Park
Acadia GEM Offers Large EV Fleet for Exploring National Park
August 15, 2022
Ethos Asset Management Inc Havo Inc
Havo Secures Financing to Build Commercial Class 2 EV Vans
August 8, 2022
Related Stories
General Motors is creating a new energy division that will include chargers for electric vehicles, solar panels and other energy-related products and services.
Automotive
General Motors Broadens Electric Goals With New Division
Enterprise Resource Planning 527726461 4500x3000
Automotive
What Type of ERP is Best for Auto Suppliers?
Company logo flags wave in front of a Volkswagen factory building in Zwickau, Germany, on April 23, 2020.
Automotive
U.S. Agency Ends Probe of VW Fuel Leaks Without Seeking Recall
How to Protect Your Network From Ransomware
Sponsored
How to Protect Your Network From Ransomware
More in Automotive
Mine
Operations
Australian Company Opens Cobalt Mine in Eastern Idaho
The mine will likely start operating at full capacity early in 2023.
October 11, 2022
General Motors is creating a new energy division that will include chargers for electric vehicles, solar panels and other energy-related products and services.
Automotive
General Motors Broadens Electric Goals With New Division
GM Energy will create systems that link electric vehicles to power storage and generation.
October 11, 2022
An Amazon Prime logo appears on the side of a delivery van as it departs an Amazon Warehouse location in Dedham, Mass., Oct. 1, 2020.
Automotive
Amazon Invests $972M in Electric Vans, Trucks in Europe
The deal would grow the number of electric delivery vans the company has in Europe from 3,000 to 10,000 by 2025.
October 10, 2022
Fbce 1
Automotive
NASA Tech Could Potentially Cut EV Charging Times By a Lot
Using this new technology, dielectric liquid coolant is pumped through the charging cable.
October 10, 2022
1665072002357
Automotive
Pentagon Taps General Motors for EV Battery Prototype
GM’s Ultium Platform is a combined electric vehicle (EV) battery architecture and propulsion system.
October 7, 2022
Company logo flags wave in front of a Volkswagen factory building in Zwickau, Germany, on April 23, 2020.
Automotive
U.S. Agency Ends Probe of VW Fuel Leaks Without Seeking Recall
The probe covered more than 196,000 vehicles.
October 7, 2022
Motional Ioniq5 Av Uber
Automotive
Uber Signs Multi-Market Agreement for Driverless Taxis
The companies will strategically deploy the service in cities across the U.S., with the first trips expected to start later this year.
October 6, 2022
A logo of Toyota Motor Corp. at a dealer Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Tokyo.
Automotive
Toyota Finds Wheel, Airbag Fixes for Recalled EVs
The fix will enable the company to resume making and selling the EVs.
October 6, 2022
This photo provided by Edmunds shows the 2022 Lucid Air, a luxury electric sedan with an EPA-estimated range of up to 520 miles.
Automotive
2022 Lucid Air vs. Tesla Model S
Which is the better electric luxury flagship?
October 5, 2022
Ta G
Automotive
UL Solutions Announces Torch and Grit Test for EV Battery Enclosures
The test helps predict material performance in a thermal runaway event.
October 5, 2022
Epirus Stryker Leonidas
Automotive
Epirus, General Dynamics Debut Drone-Disabling Prototype Vehicle
Stryker Leonidas was recently field demonstrated at a U.S. government testing site.
October 5, 2022
Indi One On The Beach
Automotive
Foxconn Reaches Deal to Build INDIEV's EV Prototype in Ohio
The tentative agreement is the latest for Foxconn after buying the manufacturing facility from Lordstown.
October 5, 2022
A salesman talks with customers in an Acura dealership lot in Wexford, Pa., on Sept. 29, 2022.
Automotive
U.S. Auto Sales Fell in 3Q
Even with September gains.
October 4, 2022
I Stock 1388507574
Automotive
Tesla Sales Bounce Back in Q3 But Fall Short of Estimates
It's becoming more challenging to find transportation capacity at a reasonable cost when Tesla needs to move vehicles from its factories to its customers.
October 3, 2022
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp smiles as he stands next to a Rivian electric truck during a ceremony to announce that the electric truck maker plans to build a $5 billion battery and assembly plant east of Atlanta projected to employ 7,500 workers, on Dec. 16, 2021, in Atlanta.
Automotive
Judge Nixes Rivian's Tax Break
Will the carmaker still build a plant east of Atlanta?
October 3, 2022