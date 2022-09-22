Thieves Key On Hack That Leaves Hyundai, Kia Cars Vulnerable

These cars are stolen at nearly twice the rate of the rest of the auto industry.

Tom Krisher
Sep 22, 2022
An insurance industry group says they're being stolen at a rate nearly double the rest of the auto industry because they don't have computer chips in the keys.
An insurance industry group says they're being stolen at a rate nearly double the rest of the auto industry because they don't have computer chips in the keys.
Angela Peterson//Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP

DETROIT (AP) — Some Hyundai and Kia cars and SUVs are missing a “key” anti-theft device, and thieves know.

An insurance industry group says these cars are stolen at nearly twice the rate of the rest of the auto industry because their keys lack computer chips for theft “immobilizer” systems.

The thefts apparently started in the Milwaukee area two years ago and spread to multiple Midwest cities and as far away as Colorado and New Mexico after instructional videos appeared on social media.

The Highway Loss Data Institute, a unit of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, found that Hyundais and Kias without immobilizers had a vehicle theft claim rate of 2.18 per 1,000 insured vehicle years. The rest of the industry combined had a rate of 1.21. An insured vehicle year is equal to one vehicle insured for one year.

The institute, which issued its findings on Thursday, compared vehicles from the 2015 through 2019 model years. It studied vehicle theft claims from 2021.

Chip keys, which started to show up in the 1990s, communicate with another chip in the ignition switch. If they match, the engines will start. If they don't match, a thief can't start the engine.

Keys don’t have an immobilizer system in several lower-priced versions of vehicles from the two South Korean automakers such as the Kia Rio and Sportage and the Hyundai Accent, the institute said.

“Our earlier studies show that vehicle theft losses plunged after immobilizers were introduced,” said Matt Moore, senior vice president of the institute. “Unfortunately, Hyundai and Kia have lagged behind other automakers in making them standard equipment.”

In the 2015 model year, immobilizers were standard on 96% of other manufacturers' models, the institute said. But they were standard on only 26% of Hyundai and Kia models. The carmakers haven't explained their decision to not include immobilizers on some models.

Videos show thieves prying the ignition cover off the Hyundai and Kia vehicles, then using a screwdriver or USB cable to start them and drive away.

Last year in Milwaukee, 66% of the 10,476 stolen vehicles were Hyundais or Kias, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel newspaper. The number of thefts has slowed in the city so far this year. Through Sept. 12, 6,048 vehicles were taken, but 58% of them were Hyundais or Kias, Milwaukee police said Thursday.

One 17-year-old theft suspect in a viral video about Kia thefts was arrested after police used the video and an anonymous tip to track him down, the Journal Sentinel reported. He could face up to 22 years in prison.

Hyundai and Kia both conceded in statements that thieves are stealing some of their vehicles and said they meet federal safety standards. “It is unfortunate that criminals are using social media to target vehicles without engine immobilizers in a coordinated effort,” Kia said.

All 2022 Kias got immobilizers either at the start of or during the model year. Hyundai said all models produced after Nov. 1, 2021 have immobilizers as standard equipment.

Kia says it's working to provide steering wheel locks at no cost to authorities in affected areas to deter thefts. Hyundai said it's also providing the locks to police, and that in October, it will start selling a security kit that targets the thieves' methods.

The institute's Moore said the vulnerable Hyundais and Kias rank among the 20 most popular vehicles with thieves, a distinction normally reserved for high-powered or expensive vehicles, or pickup trucks. The Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat had the highest rate of theft claims.

Many of the vulnerable Hyundais and Kias are often bought by lower-income people. “These are relatively inexpensive vehicles when purchased new,” Moore said. Owners of some of the models may have dropped comprehensive insurance to save money, and may have had to replace the cars on their own, he said.

To help prevent theft, owners should roll up windows, lock doors and take the key or fob with them, the National Insurance Crime Bureau says. They should park in well-lighted areas or a garage. If they have to park outdoors, owners should consider installing motion-sensor lights.

Latest in Automotive
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
August 4, 2022
Ethos Asset Management Inc Havo Inc
Havo Secures Financing to Build Commercial Class 2 EV Vans
August 8, 2022
Toyota responds to critical needs following unprecedented Kentucky flooding.
Toyota Donates $750,000 to Kentucky Flooding Victims
August 3, 2022
United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Sept. 2, 2019. The United Auto Workers union is increasing the strike pay it offers workers who walk off the job for the second time this year in 2022, following a spate of strikes amid the ongoing worker shortages nationwide.
UAW Rescinds Strike Pay Increase
July 29, 2022
Related Stories
The cockpit of a Ford Mustang Mach-E electric car is pictured at the Motor Show in Essen, Germany, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021
Automotive
Edmunds: The Pros and Cons of Vehicle Touchscreens
The first use of SSAB’s fossil-free steel in the U.S. will be to prototype advanced, environmentally sustainable McNeilus refuse collection vehicles.
Automotive
SSAB, McNeilus, Oshkosh to Build First Commercial Vehicles in U.S. with Fossil-Free Steel
A parts shortage that has thousands of Ford's most-profitable vehicles sitting on lots waiting to be fully assembled has forced the automaker to slash its third-quarter earnings forecast, according to Ford Monday, Sept. 19.
Automotive
Parts Shortage Forces Ford to Cut Its 3Q Earnings Forecast
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Automotive
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
August 4, 2022
The National Transportation Safety Board will use a final report on the crash to launch an effort to lobby for regulations requiring alcohol breath testing devices on all new vehicles.
Safety
NTSB Wants All New Vehicles to Check Drivers for Alcohol Use
NHTSA said this week that roadway deaths in the U.S. are at crisis levels.
September 21, 2022
The cockpit of a Ford Mustang Mach-E electric car is pictured at the Motor Show in Essen, Germany, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021
Automotive
Edmunds: The Pros and Cons of Vehicle Touchscreens
A cabin with these design elements can look sleek and modern. But there are drawbacks that aren’t always considered.
September 21, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 21 At 8 30 20 Am
Automotive
Can Robotic Eyes on Self-Driving Cars Reduce Accidents?
Like a character from the Pixar movie Cars, a self-driving golf cart was fitted with two large, remote-controlled robotic eyes.
September 21, 2022
770
Automotive
Hertz Ordering Up to 175,000 EVs from GM
The company's current goal is for one-quarter of its fleet to be electric by the end of 2024.
September 21, 2022
The first use of SSAB’s fossil-free steel in the U.S. will be to prototype advanced, environmentally sustainable McNeilus refuse collection vehicles.
Automotive
SSAB, McNeilus, Oshkosh to Build First Commercial Vehicles in U.S. with Fossil-Free Steel
The first use will be to prototype McNeilus refuse collection vehicles.
September 21, 2022
A parts shortage that has thousands of Ford's most-profitable vehicles sitting on lots waiting to be fully assembled has forced the automaker to slash its third-quarter earnings forecast, according to Ford Monday, Sept. 19.
Automotive
Parts Shortage Forces Ford to Cut Its 3Q Earnings Forecast
Ford expects to have 40,000 to 45,000 unfinished vehicles on its hands when the quarter ends.
September 20, 2022
Porsche
Automotive
Volkswagen Sets Porsche IPO at Up to 9.4 Billion Euros
The Qatar Investment Authority has committed to acquire 4.99%.
September 19, 2022
Ideanomics Solectrac Electric Tractors
Automotive
Solectrac Expands Availability for Its Electric Tractors Through New Dealership Partners
Solectrac is developing several additional new tractor models with plans to introduce the first new model in 2023.
September 19, 2022
This image provided by the National Transportation Safety Board shows damage to a 2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range Dual Motor electric car following a crash in September, 2021, in Coral Gables, Fla.
Automotive
Report: Tesla Driver Lost Scholarship Before Fiery Crash
The crash damaged the Tesla's high-voltage lithium-ion battery and the car erupted into flames.
September 16, 2022
Nissa
Automotive
Nissan Recalls Over 200K Pickups Due to Risk of Rolling Away
Nissan says it's not aware of any crashes or injuries.
September 16, 2022
Ferguson Truck
Automotive
Ferguson, Ford Explore Alternative Fuels for Commercial Fleets
Ford will place a prototype chassis in Ferguson's fleet for six months.
September 15, 2022
Einride Pod Germany 1
Automation
Einride's Driverless Electric Freight Trucks Go Live in Germany
A charging grid along Germany's most important commercial routes and neighboring trade regions will be implemented.
September 15, 2022
President Joe Biden steps from Air Force One as he and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Del., Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, to travel to Wilmington, Del.
Automotive
Biden to Tout EVs at Detroit Auto Show
He plans to talk shop and plug a new law that offers tax incentives for buying electric vehicles.
September 14, 2022
Workers set up for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. The show will be smaller with few new model debuts, less-glitzy displays, fewer journalists and lower attendance that past years.
Automotive
A Less-Glitzy Detroit Auto Show Returns
Though the pandemic is partly to blame, larger forces are at play, too.
September 14, 2022