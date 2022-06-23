Former Tesla Worker Rejects $15M Award in Racism Case

The former plant worker's original award was significantly reduced.

Jun 23rd, 2022
Associated Press
Tesla
iStock

A Black former Tesla worker who said he was harassed and faced with “daily racist epithets,” including the “N-word,” while working at the company's Fremont, California, plant has rejected a substantially reduced award of $15 million in his lawsuit.

Owen Diaz, who worked at the Tesla plant in 2015 and 2016 as a contracted elevator operator before quitting, was originally awarded $6.9 million in damages for emotional distress and $130 million in punitive damages in the case.

A judge slashed that by nearly 90% to $15 million, which Diaz turned down, according to a court filing. Diaz's rejection of the award could mean a new trial in the case.

Diaz had alleged that employees drew swastikas and left racist graffiti and drawings around the plant and that supervisors failed to stop the abuse.

A representative for Tesla could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday night.

More in Automotive
Living Vehicle's 2023 model also promises 'luxe furnishings, gourmet appliances, seemingly endless storage space and spa-like bathing.'
Solar-Powered Electric RV Promises 'Endless Water Supply'
The 2023 model also promises "luxe furnishings, gourmet appliances, seemingly endless storage space and spa-like bathing."
Jun 21st, 2022
Aerodynamic test on the electric hypercar Automobili Pininfarina Battista.
Italy's First Wind Tunnel for Aerodynamic Research Turns 50
The wind tunnel has always been a strategic tool for OEMs in the automotive sector.
Jun 21st, 2022
To support the new vehicle technology, FedEx is building charging infrastructure across its network of facilities.
FedEx Receives First 150 Electric Delivery Vehicles from BrightDrop
To support the new vehicle technology, FedEx is building charging infrastructure across its network of facilities.
Jun 21st, 2022
The company expects to reach carbon net zero emissions by 2038.
Stellantis Invests $34M for Global Engineering Testing Hubs
The company expects to reach carbon net zero emissions by 2038.
Jun 20th, 2022
To construct the turbine, Rivian is partnering with Apex Clean Energy.
Rivian Plant Builds Wind Turbine to Power Vehicles' First Charges
To construct the turbine, Rivian is partnering with Apex Clean Energy.
Jun 17th, 2022
New Jersey officials announced litigation against Ford Motor Company, alleging the company contaminated tribal land by dumping paint sludge and other pollutants into a former iron mine.
New Jersey Sues Ford Over Mining That Tainted Tribal Land
The suit accuses Ford of dumping contaminants at a former site.
Jun 17th, 2022
I Stock 847825768
Push to Convert Defense Department Vehicles to Electricity
The proposal would require 75% of non-tactical vehicles to be electric or zero-emission and made in the U.S.
Jun 16th, 2022
The new Ferrari, named LaFerrari, is presented during the first media day of the 83rd Geneva International Motor Show, Switzerland, March 5, 2013. Italian luxury sports car maker Ferrari on Thursday, June 16, 2022 outlined its electrification strategy that calls for 40% full-electric and 40% hybrid models by 2030.
Ferrari to Make 80% Hybrid and Full-Electric Range by 2030
In all, Ferrari plans to launch 15 new models from 2023 to 2026.
Jun 16th, 2022
CELESTIQ will feature more than 100 3D-printed components.
GM Says Cadillac CELESTIQ Will Be 'Hand-Built' at Upgraded Facility
The CELESTIQ will feature more than 100 3D-printed components.
Jun 16th, 2022
Polestar, the Swedish electric performance car company, is returning to the Goodwood Festival of Speed on 23 June 2022 and will debut a Polestar 5 prototype.
Polestar to Debut Electric Performance 4-Door GT Prototype
Polestar intends to list on the Nasdaq in a proposed business combination with Gores Guggenheim.
Jun 15th, 2022
UPS worker Dyghton Anderson peddles an eQuad electric bike in a bicycle lane while delivering packages, in New York, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Delivery giant UPS is going back to the future in its latest way to get packages to the doors of its millions of customers. The company is considering launching a fleet of pedal- and battery-powered cargo cycles for deliveries in some of the country's most congested cities.
UPS Tests Tiny Battery-Powered Cycles in Congested Cities
The company is trying to reach carbon neutrality by 2050.
Jun 15th, 2022
A Tesla owner charges his vehicle at a charging station in Topeka, Kan., Monday, April 5, 2021.
Automakers Report 400 Partially-Automated Car Crashes
Agency hopes to "identify any emerging risks or trends."
Jun 15th, 2022