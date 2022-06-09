EU Lawmakers Endorse Ban on Combustion-Engine Cars in 2035

Environmentalists said the vote offered “a fighting chance of averting runaway climate change.”

Jun 9th, 2022
Associated Press
The legislative package, which includes a proposed EU ban on combustion-engine cars in 2035, aims to slash Europe's greenhouse gases by 55% in 2030 compared with 1990 levels and put the bloc on a path to climate-neutrality by mid-century.
The legislative package, which includes a proposed EU ban on combustion-engine cars in 2035, aims to slash Europe's greenhouse gases by 55% in 2030 compared with 1990 levels and put the bloc on a path to climate-neutrality by mid-century.
AP Photo/Daniel Cole

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Parliament on Wednesday threw its weight behind a proposed ban on selling new cars with combustion engines in 2035, seeking to step up the fight against climate change through the faster development of electric vehicles.

The European Union assembly voted in Strasbourg, France, to require automakers to cut carbon-dioxide emissions by 100% by the middle of the next decade. The mandate would amount to a prohibition on the sale in the 27-nation bloc of new cars powered by gasoline or diesel.

EU lawmakers also endorsed a 55% reduction in CO2 from automobiles in 2030 compared with 2021. The move deepens an existing obligation on the car industry to lower CO2 discharges by 37.5% on average at the end of the decade compared to last year.

Environmentalists hailed the parliament's decisions. Transport & Environment, a Brussels-based alliance, said the vote offered “a fighting chance of averting runaway climate change.”

But Germany’s auto industry lobby group VDA criticized the vote, saying it ignored the lack of charging infrastructure in Europe. The group also said the vote was “a decision against innovation and technology” a reference to demands from the industry that synthetic fuels be exempt from the ban, which European lawmakers rejected.

If approved by EU nations, the 2035 deadline will be particularly tough on German automakers, who have focused on powerful and expensive vehicles with combustion engines while falling behind foreign rivals when it comes to electric cars.

The 2030 CO2-reduction target and ban on combustion engines in 2035 were proposed last year by the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm. Cars account for around 12% of European emissions of greenhouse gases, which are blamed for increasingly frequent and intense heat waves, storms and floods tied to climate change.

The governments of EU member nations need to give their verdicts in the coming weeks or months before a final EU agreement on the tougher car emission requirements is approved.

The car law is being scrutinized as part of a package of EU draft climate legislation covering a range of other polluting industries.

The EU plans to slash greenhouse gases by 55% in 2030 compared with 1990 rather than by just a previously agreed 40% over the period.

A big portion of the cuts would come from power plants and factories. These two sectors, unlike cars, have their greenhouse gases curbed in the EU by a European emissions-trading system that every year reduces the total supply of required pollution permits.

Earlier Wednesday, the EU parliament failed to advance that part of the climate package because of a split over the pace at which the free allocation of some emission permits — as opposed to the auctioning of them — should be phased out.

The assembly asked its environment committee to reopen deliberations on the matter. As a result, the EU parliament also delayed its decisions on two related initiatives.

One is the creation of a Social Climate Fund to help vulnerable households cope with the planned clean-energy revamp — an issue that has become more politically sensitive as Russia’s war in Ukraine has sent fuel prices soaring.

The second is an unprecedented import tax known as the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism. The planned CBAM is a first-of-its-kind tool that would allow the EU to raise the prices of some imported goods — including steel and aluminum — that are spared climate-protection costs faced by manufacturers based in the bloc.

More in Automotive
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
May 31st, 2022
GM said the SUVs could still be turned, although with more effort than usual.
U.S. Ends GM Steering Investigation Without Seeking a Recall
GM said the SUVs could still be turned, although with more effort than usual.
Jun 8th, 2022
The probe covers nearly 195,000 Pilots from the 2016 through 2020 model years.
U.S. Investigating Complaints that Honda Engines Won't Restart
The probe covers nearly 195,000 Pilots from the 2016 through 2020 model years.
Jun 7th, 2022
StoreDot has raised a total of $200 million to date.
StoreDot's EV Charging Tech to Begin Production in 2024
The company claims it can deliver 100 miles of charge in just five minutes.
Jun 7th, 2022
With this certification, Hyzon expects it will offer the first commercially available repowered Class 8, Class 7 and Class 6 FCEVs in California.
Hyzon Motors Gets Clearance to Sell Electric Trucks in California
Repowering an existing vehicle is expected to reduce customer costs.
Jun 7th, 2022
Nafta I Stock 503162292
U.S. Files 4th Labor Complaint in Mexico
The latest involves a union representation fight at a car parts factory in northern Mexico.
Jun 7th, 2022
This is a Goodyear tire garage in downtown Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. Nine years after the last one was made, Goodyear has agreed to recall more than 173,000 recreational vehicle tires that the government says can fail and have killed or injured 95 people since 1998.
Goodyear to Recall RV Tires 19 Years After Last One was Made
Documents say the tire tread can separate from the body.
Jun 7th, 2022
Fca
FCA US Pleads Guilty to Cheating in Diesel Emission Tests
The company formerly known as Chrysler will pay a $96.1 million fine and give up $203.5 million.
Jun 6th, 2022
Nissan
Nissan Exec: Turnaround Plan Working, U.S. Factories To Grow
In May, Nissan reported its first fiscal-year profit in three years.
Jun 6th, 2022
Tesla shares tumbled more than 7% in early trading on Friday, June 3, 2022, on a report that Musk is considering laying off 10% of the electric automakers’ workers.
Report: Musk Seeks to Cut 10% of Tesla Workforce
The CEO said in an email that he had a “super bad feeling” about the economy.
Jun 3rd, 2022
Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022.
Musk Tells Remote Tesla Workers to Return to Office
Or leave.
Jun 3rd, 2022
California regulators on Thursday, June 2, 2022 gave a robotic taxi service the green light to begin charging passengers for driverless rides in San Francisco, a first in a state where dozens of companies have been trying to train vehicles to steer themselves on increasingly congested roads.
California Regulators Approve State's 1st Robotic Taxi Fleet
Despite safety concerns from inability to pick up and drop off passengers at the curb.
Jun 3rd, 2022