High Prices, Low Inventory: A New Norm for Car Shoppers

Waiting it out may be tougher than expected.

Jun 8th, 2022
Customers confer with a salesperson as a 2022 Ridgeline pickup truck sits on the showroom floor of a Honda dealership, Friday, April 15, 2022, in Highlands Ranch, Colo.
Customers confer with a salesperson as a 2022 Ridgeline pickup truck sits on the showroom floor of a Honda dealership, Friday, April 15, 2022, in Highlands Ranch, Colo.
AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File

Shopping for a new or used car over the last couple of years has become a more challenging endeavor. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and its after-effects, we’ve had to deal with factory closures, supply chain issues, a worldwide shortage of semiconductor chips, vehicle shortages, price hikes on dealer lots and fewer discounts. Throw in sky-high fuel prices and rising interest rates, and it’s enough to make people throw their hands up in resignation.

“Consumers in need of a new ride this summer need to break old habits and relearn how to smartly navigate today’s market,” said Ivan Drury, Edmunds’ senior manager of insights. “You can’t simply walk into the dealership expecting to find bargains, incentives or even the vehicle you want.”

With this in mind, here are a few issues you need to know about the current car-buying climate, plus tips on best managing them.

WAITING IT OUT MAY BE TOUGHER THAN EXPECTED

Many people who were on the fence about buying a new car likely decided to wait out the chip shortage. In a recent interview, however, Intel’s CEO, Pat Gelsinger, was quoted as saying he expects the chip shortages to persist until 2024.

Part of the problem is that building new semiconductor factories is a complicated and expensive process that takes years. Another issue is somewhat of a Catch-22: There are shortages of chipmaking machines and they themselves need chips to run as well. Plus the lead time on those machines can be about two to three years before they’re up and running.

Tip: If you choose to wait this out, make sure your vehicle is able to last for at least a few years. Now is the time to fix any lingering issues or give it that much-needed maintenance.

PAYING STICKER PRICE, OR MORE

The good old days of steep discounts or bonus cash from manufacturers are long gone. You’re far more likely to run into vehicles with markups or “market adjustments” than one with a discount. We’ve seen markups as low as $1,000 and upward of $50,000 for high-end luxury vehicles.

You’ll also find vehicles with numerous dealer-installed accessories that can add thousands to the price of a car. Customers don’t have much leverage in negotiations these days, and if you’re not willing to pay the asking price, there’s a good chance someone else will.

Tip: It may take some searching, but there are a number of dealerships that choose not to add markups. They’ll usually advertise it on their website or you can call ahead to ask. If you must deal with a markup, know that the dealership is sometimes willing to negotiate on that amount.

SELECTION MAY REMAIN LIMITED

“While inventory numbers will eventually normalize, consumers should probably get used to the idea of ordering their vehicle rather than be presented with a surplus of choices at a dealer’s lot,” said Jessica Caldwell, Edmunds’ executive director of insights.

Caldwell says it is likely that automakers will be more conservative with their production numbers in the future and attempt to shift some of their sales to build-to-order.

Tip: Those set on a certain color or hard-to-find combination of options are better off ordering the vehicle. Patience is a must, as a special-ordered car can potentially take many months to arrive. If you need a new car in a shorter time frame, you’ll need to be flexible on colors, options or even the model itself. This is the best way to increase the number of in-stock vehicles you can choose from.

LOANS WILL BE MORE EXPENSIVE

In May, the Federal Reserve announced that it had raised interest rates by a half a percentage point, the highest increase in over 20 years. Edmunds data shows that the average annual percentage rate, or APR, for new financed vehicles in April was 4.7%. Used cars tend to have higher rates, and in April, the average used car loan APR was 8%. This isn’t much higher than a year ago, but the Fed has indicated that it plans to increase rates a few more times in 2022.

Tip: If your credit isn’t the best and you’re shopping for a used car, make sure to check with different lenders before the purchase to secure the best rate. Look into certified pre-owned vehicles as an alternative. They cost more than the average used car, but they’re more likely to have promotional interest rates that are lower than the average APR. Plus they come with the peace of mind of an added warranty.

EDMUNDS SAYS: Shopping for a car today can seem daunting, but if you temper your expectations, shop with reputable dealerships and, if possible, plan to order your vehicle, you’ll be way ahead of the curve.

_______

This story was provided to The Associated Press by the automotive website Edmunds. Ronald Montoya is a senior consumer advice editor at Edmunds and is on Twitter.

More in Automotive
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
May 31st, 2022
Nafta I Stock 503162292
U.S. Files 4th Labor Complaint in Mexico
The latest involves a union representation fight at a car parts factory in northern Mexico.
Jun 7th, 2022
This is a Goodyear tire garage in downtown Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. Nine years after the last one was made, Goodyear has agreed to recall more than 173,000 recreational vehicle tires that the government says can fail and have killed or injured 95 people since 1998.
Goodyear to Recall RV Tires 19 Years After Last One was Made
Documents say the tire tread can separate from the body.
Jun 7th, 2022
Fca
FCA US Pleads Guilty to Cheating in Diesel Emission Tests
The company formerly known as Chrysler will pay a $96.1 million fine and give up $203.5 million.
Jun 6th, 2022
Nissan
Nissan Exec: Turnaround Plan Working, U.S. Factories To Grow
In May, Nissan reported its first fiscal-year profit in three years.
Jun 6th, 2022
Tesla shares tumbled more than 7% in early trading on Friday, June 3, 2022, on a report that Musk is considering laying off 10% of the electric automakers’ workers.
Report: Musk Seeks to Cut 10% of Tesla Workforce
The CEO said in an email that he had a “super bad feeling” about the economy.
Jun 3rd, 2022
Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022.
Musk Tells Remote Tesla Workers to Return to Office
Or leave.
Jun 3rd, 2022
California regulators on Thursday, June 2, 2022 gave a robotic taxi service the green light to begin charging passengers for driverless rides in San Francisco, a first in a state where dozens of companies have been trying to train vehicles to steer themselves on increasingly congested roads.
California Regulators Approve State's 1st Robotic Taxi Fleet
Despite safety concerns from inability to pick up and drop off passengers at the curb.
Jun 3rd, 2022
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 confirmed that it had sent a special crash investigation team to probe the May 12 crash on the Pacific Coast Highway in Newport Beach.
U.S. Has Over 750 Complaints That Teslas Brake for No Reason
An NHTSA probe into the matter covers an estimated 416,000 vehicles.
Jun 3rd, 2022
The first ever machine that cools air using ‘muscles’ made of nickel-titanium. Felix Welsch and Susanne Marie Kirsch helped to develop the cooling system as part of their doctoral research projects. The new type of energy efficient, ecologically sustainable cooling technology that does not require the use of climate-damaging refrigerants is currently being developed by Professor Stefan Seelecke and his team at Saarland University.
EV Air-Conditioning Tech Uses 'Artificial Muscles' for Sustainable Cooling
The materials are able to transport heat by loading and unloading nickel-titanium wires.
Jun 2nd, 2022
Stellantis
Stellantis, Controlled Thermal in Lithium Hydroxide Deal
The agreement is good for 10 years.
Jun 2nd, 2022
Portable Hydrogen Cartridge (Prototype).
Toyota Developed a New Portable Hydrogen Cartridge Prototype
Toyota and Woven Planet are studying a number of viable pathways to carbon neutrality.
Jun 2nd, 2022