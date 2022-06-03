California Regulators Approve State's 1st Robotic Taxi Fleet

Despite safety concerns from inability to pick up and drop off passengers at the curb.

Jun 3rd, 2022
Michael Liedtke
California regulators on Thursday, June 2, 2022 gave a robotic taxi service the green light to begin charging passengers for driverless rides in San Francisco, a first in a state where dozens of companies have been trying to train vehicles to steer themselves on increasingly congested roads.
California regulators on Thursday, June 2, 2022 gave a robotic taxi service the green light to begin charging passengers for driverless rides in San Francisco, a first in a state where dozens of companies have been trying to train vehicles to steer themselves on increasingly congested roads.
AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File

California regulators on Thursday gave a robotic taxi service the green light to begin charging passengers for driverless rides in San Francisco, a first in a state where dozens of companies have been trying to train vehicles to steer themselves on increasingly congested roads.

WATCH: Cops Confused after Pulling Over Driverless Taxi 

The California Public Utilities Commission unanimously granted Cruise, a company controlled by automaker General Motors, approval to launch its driverless ride-hailing service. The regulators issued the permit despite safety concerns arising from Cruise’s inability to pick up and drop off passengers at the curb in its autonomous taxis, requiring the vehicles to double park in traffic lanes.

The ride-hailing service initially will consist of just 30 electric vehicles confined to transporting passengers in less congested parts of San Francisco from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Those restrictions are designed to minimize chances of the robotic taxis causing property damage, injuries or death if something goes awry. It will also allow regulators to assess how the technology works before permitting the service to expand.

Cruise and another robotic car pioneer, Waymo, already have been charging passengers for rides in parts of San Francisco in autonomous vehicles with a back-up human driver present to take control if something goes wrong with the technology.

But now Cruise has been cleared to charge for rides in vehicles that will have no other people in them besides the passengers — an ambition that a wide variety of technology companies and traditional automakers have been pursuing for more than a decade. The driverless vehicles have been hailed as a way to make taxi rides less expensive while reducing the traffic accidents and deaths caused by reckless human drivers.

Gil West, Cruise's chief operating officer, in a blog post hailed Thursday's vote as “a giant leap for our mission here at Cruise to save lives, help save the planet, and save people time and money." He said the company would begin rolling out its fared rides gradually.

Waymo, which began as a secret project within internet powerhouse Google in 2009, has been running a driverless ride-hailing service in the Phoenix area since October 2020, but navigating the density and difficulty of more congested cities such as San Francisco has posed more daunting challenges for robotic taxis to overcome.

That’s one of the reasons Cruise’s newly approved driverless service in San Francisco is being so tightly controlled. Besides being restricted to places and times where there is less traffic and fewer pedestrians on the streets, Cruise’s driverless service won’t be allowed to operate in heavy rain or fog either.

While Cruise’s application for a driverless taxi service in San Francisco won widespread backing from supporters hoping the technology will become viable in other cities, some transportation experts urged the Public Utilities Commission to move cautiously.

“Many of the claimed benefits of (autonomous vehicles) have not been demonstrated, and some claims have little or no foundation,” Ryan Russo, the director of the transportation department in Oakland, California, told the commission last month.

Just reaching this point has taken far longer than many companies envisioned when they began working on the autonomous technology.

Uber, the biggest ride-hailing service, had been hoping to have 75,000 self-driving cars on the road by 2019 and operating driverless taxi fleet in at least 13 cities in 2022, according to court documents filed in a high-profile case accusing the company of stealing trade secrets from Waymo. Uber wound up selling its autonomous driving division to Aurora in 2020 and still relies almost exclusively on human drivers who have been more difficult to recruit since the pandemic.

And Tesla CEO Elon Musk promised his electric car company would be running robotic taxi fleet by the end of 2020. That didn’t happen, although Musk is still promising it eventually will.

More in Automotive
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
May 31st, 2022
Portable Hydrogen Cartridge (Prototype).
Toyota Developed a New Portable Hydrogen Cartridge Prototype
Toyota and Woven Planet are studying a number of viable pathways to carbon neutrality.
Jun 2nd, 2022
Ford will add 6,200 factory jobs in Michigan, Missouri and Ohio as it prepares to build more electric vehicles and roll out two redesigned combustion-engine models, the company announced, Thursday, June 2, 2022.
Ford Plans to Add 6,200 Jobs in Ohio, Michigan and Missouri
The company will also invest $3.7 billion.
Jun 2nd, 2022
Ford President and CEO Jim Farley speaks in Glendale, Ky., Sept. 28, 2021. Ford's chief executive says the global auto industry is headed for a huge price war in the coming years as electric vehicle costs drop and multiple companies sell EVs priced around $25,000. Farley told the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 that the $25,000 electric vehicle will democratize EVs. Materials to build that vehicle will cost around $18,000, he said.
Ford CEO Sees Electric Vehicle Price War as EV Costs Decline
The battery cost alone is $18,000, and the charger adds another $3,000.
Jun 2nd, 2022
There were no injuries reported to employees or firefighters.
Defective Battery Pack Sparks Fire Inside Rivian Plant
There were no injuries reported to employees or firefighters.
May 31st, 2022
Stellantis and TME’s collaboration started in 2012.
Stellantis, Toyota Expand Deal for Electric Commercial Vans
Stellantis and TME’s collaboration started in 2012.
May 31st, 2022
Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022. Twitter shareholders have filed a lawsuit accusing Musk of engaged in “unlawful conduct” aimed at sowing doubt about his bid to buy the social media company. The lawsuit filed late Wednesday, May 25, in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California claims the billionaire Tesla CEO has sought to drive down Twitter’s stock price because he wants to walk away from the deal or negotiate a substantially lower purchase price.
Twitter Shareholders Sue Musk over 'Deflated' Stock Price
The lawsuit claims Musk has been denigrating Twitter, violating both the non-disparagement and non-disclosure clauses of his contract.
May 27th, 2022
Traffic moves along the Interstate 76 highway in Philadelphia. The Senate on Thursday, May, 26, 2022, confirmed former California pollution regulator Steven Cliff to run the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
New NHTSA Head Confirmed
NHTSA, which sets vehicle safety standards, has been without a confirmed administrator since 2016.
May 27th, 2022
Solo AVT’s SD1 battery-electric, long-haul trucks are fast charger compatible while also being able to utilize existing charging networks.
Solo Advanced Finds Battery Partner for SD1 Long-Haul Truck
ABS will be the preferred high-voltage battery supplier for Solo AVT’s trucks.
May 26th, 2022
Jidu is planning a “Roboday” brand launch event, where it will present its 'futuristic automotive robot design aesthetics.'
Jidu Readies Its Electric ‘Robocar’ for Production
The company is planning a “Roboday” brand launch event.
May 26th, 2022
Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide, Germany on March 22, 2022. Musk says his deal to buy Twitter can’t ‘move forward’ unless the company shows public proof that less than 5% of the accounts on the platform are fake or spam. Musk made the comment in a reply to another user on Twitter early Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
How a Sustainability Index Can Keep Exxon but Drop Tesla
And three ways to fix ESG ratings to meet investors' expectations.
May 25th, 2022
UMW President Cecil Roberts said the agreement is a win-win for laid-off coal miners who will work in the facility, whose location has yet to be announced.
Electric Battery Maker, Coal Union Announce WV Labor Pact
At a factory that will produce cobalt-free batteries.
May 25th, 2022