USPS Gets Final Signoff to Order New Delivery Vehicles

But not everyone is happy.

Feb 24th, 2022
David Sharp
In this Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post office in Boys Town, Neb. The U.S. Postal Service says it has cleared the final regulatory hurdle to placing orders for next-generation mail vehicles. That keeps the Postal Service on track for taking delivery of the first of the electric- and gas-powered delivery vehicles next year. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 that the completion of an evaluation required by the National Environmental Policy Act is an important milestone for postal carriers who’ve soldiered on with overworked delivery trucks that went into service from 1987 to 1994.
In this Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post office in Boys Town, Neb. The U.S. Postal Service says it has cleared the final regulatory hurdle to placing orders for next-generation mail vehicles. That keeps the Postal Service on track for taking delivery of the first of the electric- and gas-powered delivery vehicles next year. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 that the completion of an evaluation required by the National Environmental Policy Act is an important milestone for postal carriers who’ve soldiered on with overworked delivery trucks that went into service from 1987 to 1994.
AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File

(AP) — The U.S. Postal Service said Wednesday it cleared the final regulatory hurdle to placing orders for next-generation mail vehicles — and getting some of them on delivery routes next year — despite pushback from the Environmental Protection Agency.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said the completion of an evaluation required by the National Environmental Policy Act is an important milestone for postal carriers, who have soldiered on with overworked delivery trucks that went into service between 1987 to 1994.

The U.S. Postal Service’s fleet comprises more than 230,000 vehicles. That includes 190,000 local delivery vehicles — and more than 141,000 are the older vehicles, made by federal contractor Grumman.

“The men and women of the U.S. Postal Service have waited long enough for safer, cleaner vehicles,” DeJoy said in a statement.

Environmental groups have pushed back because only 10% of the vehicles would be electric-powered under the Postal Service contract with the manufacturer, Wisconsin-based Oshkosh Defense.

The decision published in the Federal Register allows the Postal Service to proceed with placing the first order that will include at least 5,000 electric-powered vehicles, along with an undetermined number of gas-powered vehicles, Postal Service spokesperson Kim Frum said.

The Postal Service believes it has met all its obligations and is moving forward despite criticism by the Environmental Protection Agency over the adequacy of the environmental review.

“After signing the contract to procure these vehicles one year ago, the Postal Service conducted a fundamentally flawed environmental analysis that underestimates the costs of gasoline-fueled vehicles and overestimates the costs associated with electric vehicles,” Vicki Arroyo, EPA's associate administrator for policy, said Wednesday in a statement.

Brenda Mallory, chair of the White House’s Council on Environmental Quality, criticized the Postal Service as “out of touch" with technology, putting itself at a disadvantage compared to competitors.

Environmental groups joined in the criticism.

“Neither rain, nor sleet, nor financial good sense will stop the leaders of the U.S. Postal Service from trying to buy dirty, polluting delivery trucks," Patricio Portillo of the Natural Resources Defense Council said Wednesday.

But DeJoy, an ally of former President Donald Trump, said more of the electric vehicles can be purchased under the contract if additional funding "from either internal or congressional sources becomes available.”

It would cost an extra $3.3 billion to convert the entire Postal Service fleet to electric vehicles. Money is included in Biden’s Build Back Better plan, but that proposal remains stalled in Congress.

The new vehicles are more environmentally friendly and boast modern amenities like climate control and safety features like air bags, backup cameras and collision avoidance — all currently lacking on the aging Grumman vehicles.

The vehicles are also taller to make it easier for postal carriers to grab packages and parcels that have been making up a far greater portion of their deliveries, even before the pandemic.

More in Automotive
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Jan 31st, 2022
People look at the charging technology from the Jeep Wrangler 4xe at the Stellantis booth during the CES tech show Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. Automaker Stellantis said Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 that it made 13.4 billion euros ($15.2 billion) in its first year after it was formed from the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Group.
Stellantis Reaps $15B Profit in 1st Year of Merger
The earnings nearly tripled profits compared with its pre-merger existence as two separate companies.
Feb 23rd, 2022
Ford is recalling more than 330,000 Mustangs in the U.S., Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, to fix backup camera displays that go blank or become distorted. The recall covers cars from the 2015 to 2017 model years.
Ford Recalls 330,000 Mustangs to Fix Rear Camera Problem
Ford said in documents it knows of two related crashes.
Feb 23rd, 2022
Car On Country Road I Stock 932645662
Tenneco Being Taken Private in $7.1B Deal
The auto parts maker employs 71,000 people across 260 sites.
Feb 23rd, 2022
The Tesla Auto Assembly Factory in Fremont, California.
Tesla to Pay $275,000 for EPA Violations
For nearly three years, the company failed to minimize hazardous emissions.
Feb 22nd, 2022
Evcharging
Consumers Energy to Add Electric Vehicle Charging Stations
It is part of the company's commitment to power 1 million electric vehicles in its service areas by 2030.
Feb 22nd, 2022
Automotivemanufacturing
How Lasers Improve Automotive Manufacturing Operations in 2022
See the six advantages lasers provide for modern manufacturers.
Feb 21st, 2022
Ford Motor Co. and a South Korean company would have to create more than 5,000 full-time jobs at a planned electric pickup truck factory and battery manufacturing plant in Tennessee or pay back at least part of a $500 million state grant for the project, according to a lease approved Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, by a regional board.
Ford, Battery Maker Face Job Requirement for Tennessee Plant
The companies must create over 5,000 full-time jobs or pay back part of a $500 million state grant.
Feb 18th, 2022
In this Jan. 14, 2019 file photo, Mike Manley, is interviewed at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. Prices of new and used automobiles are staggeringly high. That’s partly responsible for strong earnings last year by AutoNation, the country’s largest dealership group. Mike Manley is the CEO of the Fort Lauderdale, Florida, company and he says used vehicle prices are starting to ease a bit.
AutoNation CEO Sees Vehicle Prices Moderating This Year
AutoNation has over 300 store sites nationwide and made $1.37 billion in net income last year.
Feb 18th, 2022
Ashwani Gupta, chief operating officer, speaks about how Nissan's Canton Vehicle Assembly Plant will become a center for electric vehicle manufacturing in the United States, and will be retraining and upskilling nearly 2000 jobs as well as building two all-new electric models at the plant in Canton, Miss., Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.
Nissan to Produce All-Electric Vehicles in Mississippi
The company said it will invest $500 million in its Canton Vehicle Assembly Plant.
Feb 18th, 2022
Dodge brand to hire Chief Donut Maker.
Application Deadline for Dodge's Chief Donut Maker Approaching
The gig pays $150,000.
Feb 17th, 2022
The logo for the Tesla Supercharger station is seen in Buford, GA, April 22, 2021.
Tesla Faces Another U.S. Investigation: Unexpected Braking
There have been 354 complaints during the past nine months about “phantom braking."
Feb 17th, 2022