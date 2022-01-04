Tesla Urged to Close Showroom in Controversial Region

One organization called Tesla's presence "economic support for genocide.”

Jan 4th, 2022
Associated Press
Tesla CEO Elon Musk holds a press conference to introduce the auto-driving system upgrade for Chinese Tesla owners in Beijing, China on Oct. 23, 2015. Activists on Monday, Jan 3. 2022 are appealing to Elon Musk and Tesla Inc. to close a new showroom in China's northwestern region of Xinjiang, where officials are accused of abuses against mostly Muslim ethnic minorities.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk holds a press conference to introduce the auto-driving system upgrade for Chinese Tesla owners in Beijing, China on Oct. 23, 2015. Activists on Monday, Jan 3. 2022 are appealing to Elon Musk and Tesla Inc. to close a new showroom in China's northwestern region of Xinjiang, where officials are accused of abuses against mostly Muslim ethnic minorities.
Chinatopix via AP

BEIJING (AP) — American activists are appealing to Tesla Inc. to close a new showroom in China’s northwestern region of Xinjiang, where officials are accused of abuses against mostly Muslim ethnic minorities.

Tesla on Friday announced the opening of its showroom in Urumqi, the Xinjiang capital, and said on its Chinese social media account, “Let’s start Xinjiang’s all-electric journey!”

The Council on American-Islamic Relations, an American organization based in Washington, D.C., on Monday urged Tesla and its chairman, Elon Musk, to close the showroom and “cease what amounts to economic support for genocide.”

Pressure on foreign companies to take positions on Xinjiang, Tibet, Taiwan and other politically charged issues has been rising. The ruling Communist Party pushes companies to adopt its positions in their advertising and on websites. It has attacked clothing and other brands that express concern about reports of forced labor and other abuses in Xinjiang.

“No American corporation should be doing business in a region that is the focal point of a campaign of genocide targeting a religious and ethnic minority,” the group’s communications director, Ibrahim Hooper, said in a statement.

Activists and foreign governments say some 1 million Uyghurs and members of other mostly Muslim minorities have been confined in detention camps in Xinjiang. Chinese officials reject accusations of abuses and say the camps are for job training and to combat extremism.

On Friday, the ruling party's discipline agency threatened Walmart Inc. with a boycott after some shoppers complained online they couldn't find goods from Xinjiang in its Walmart and Sam's Club stores in China.

In December, Intel Corp., the world's biggest maker of computer chips, apologized for asking suppliers to avoid sourcing goods from Xinjiang after the state press attacked the company and comments online called for a boycott of its goods.

The United States has barred imports of goods from Xinjiang unless they can be shown not to be made by forced labor.

China is one of Tesla's biggest markets. The company's first factory outside the United States opened in Shanghai in 2019.

Other foreign auto brands including Volkswagen, General Motors and Nissan Motor Co. have showrooms in Xinjiang operated by the automakers' Chinese joint-venture partners. VW also operates a factory in Urumqi.

More in Automotive
Workers at the Nissan plant in Smyrna, Tenn., walk by an Altima sedan, May 15, 2012.
Labor Officials to Review Order Blocking Nissan Plant Union Vote
The effort seeks to organize fewer than 100 of the factory's thousands of employees.
Dec 23rd, 2021
The Lingenfelter El Camino concept electric conversion project represents the first successful independent installation of the Chevrolet Performance Electric Connect and Cruise eCrate package. Proof of concept vehicle shown.
GM Wants to Electrify Everything
From ground support equipment to watercraft.
Dec 23rd, 2021
I Stock 1182744070
More Money Needed for Maine to Reach Green Vehicle Goals
A new report opens the door to controversial funding methods — such as a gas tax hike or a vehicle-miles-traveled tax.
Dec 22nd, 2021
Workers clear debris from the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 on April 26, 2019, in Lakewood, Colo., following a deadly pileup involving a semi-truck hauling lumber. A truck driver who was convicted of causing the fiery pileup that killed four people and injured six others on Interstate 70 west of Denver was sentenced Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, to 110 years in prison. Rogel Aguilera-Mederos was convicted in October of vehicular homicide and other charges stemming from the April 2019 crash.
Leniency Urged for Trucker Sentenced to 110 Years
Support has swelled after a driver was convicted over an accident where his brakes failed.
Dec 22nd, 2021
Vince Patton, a new Tesla owner, demonstrates on Dec. 8, 2021, on a closed course in Portland, Ore., how he can play video games on the vehicle's console while driving. The U.S. has opened a formal investigation into a report that Tesla vehicles allow people to play video games on a center touch screen while they are driving.
U.S. Probes Potential of Drivers Playing Video Games in Teslas
The move follows a complaint about Teslas equipped with "gameplay functionality."
Dec 22nd, 2021
The Securities and Exchange Commission said Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 that its order finds that Nikola Corp. violated the antifraud and disclosure control provisions of the federal securities laws. In July, Trevor Milton, was freed on $100 million bail after pleading not guilty to charges alleging he lied about the company.
EV Startup Nikola Settles with U.S. for $125M
The company's founder was charged with two counts of securities fraud and wire fraud.
Dec 21st, 2021
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael Regan is reflected in an electronic vehicle as it charges as he speaks during an event to announce the Agency's final rule for federal greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions standards for light duty vehicles, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, outside the EPA Headquarters, in Washington.
Biden Boosts Fuel-Economy Standards
A final rule issued Monday would raise mileage standards starting in the 2023 model year.
Dec 21st, 2021
General Motors President Dan Ammann speaks at the New York International Auto Show, April 1, 2015.
CEO of GM's Cruise to Leave Company
The change comes just as the company is about to start a fully autonomous ride-hailing service.
Dec 17th, 2021
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is flanked by a Rivian electric truck announces that the electric truck maker plans to build a $5 billion battery and assembly plant east of Atlanta projected to employ 7,500 workers, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Atlanta.
Rivian Posts $1.23B Loss
After its public stock offering, Rivian was valued at more than either General Motors or Ford.
Dec 17th, 2021
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, flanked by Rivian electric trucks, at a press conference in Atlanta, Dec. 16, 2021.
Rivian to Make Electric Vehicles Outside Atlanta
It's the largest economic development project in state history.
Dec 17th, 2021
Lithium Ion Battery Starts Recharging Electric 1314631692 4212x2369
The Case for Shorter Battery Supply Chains
Doing nothing could foster greater risk, cost and instability in a market controlled by China.
Dec 16th, 2021
A Rivian R1T in Plymouth, Mich., Nov. 14, 2018.
Rivian to Build $5B Electric Truck Plant in Georgia
The battery and assembly plant is projected to employ 7,500 workers.
Dec 16th, 2021