Rivian Surpasses GM to Become U.S.'s 2nd Most Valuable Carmaker

The EV startup has delivered about 150 of its electric pickup trucks, mostly to employees.

Nov 11th, 2021
Associated Press
This Nov. 14, 2018, file photo shows a Rivian R1T at Rivian headquarters in Plymouth, Mich. Shares in Rivian Automotive are set to trade publicly on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, and the world should get a better idea of just how hot investors are for the electric vehicle market.
This Nov. 14, 2018, file photo shows a Rivian R1T at Rivian headquarters in Plymouth, Mich. Shares in Rivian Automotive are set to trade publicly on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, and the world should get a better idea of just how hot investors are for the electric vehicle market.
AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File

NEW YORK (AP) — Rivian Automotive, a company that has delivered about 150 electric pickup trucks mostly to employees, has surpassed General Motors to become the nation's second most valuable automaker.

The California company's market valuation exceeded Ford's in its first day a public company Wednesday. Its shares rose 10% at the opening bell Thursday pushing its valuation over $90 billion. That's greater than Detroit's GM, one of the biggest auto manufacturers in the world, which sold more than 2.5 million vehicles last year.

Rivian's goal this year is to produce 1,000 electric vehicles. The company rolled out its first vehicle, the R1T electric truck, in September and plans to launch its electric SUV, the R1S, in December.

Ford is one of Rivian’s high-profile backers, having invested a half-billion dollars into the company in 2019. The other is Amazon, which held a 20% stake in Rivian ahead of the initial public offering.

Rather than focusing on the number of cars it has sold, investors are anticipating vast potential for Rivian with the appetite growing for electric vehicles. And Rivian's soaring stock price pulled almost all companies in the EV sector higher Thursday.

Lordstown Motors Corp. jumped 11%, Nikola Corp. 3%, Fisker Inc. more than 8% and China's Nio Inc. rose 4%.

The exception Thursday is Tesla which has dominated the electric vehicle market for years, amassing a market value of more than $1 trillion along the way. So far this year, Tesla has sold around 627,300 vehicles.

After making a promise on Twitter, Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold about 4.5 million shares of the electric carmaker’s stock for more than $5 billion, according to regulatory filings late Wednesday.

More in Automotive
From Garage Production to Global Exporter
Sponsored
From Garage Production to Global Exporter
Since it’s founding over 35 years ago in a Maryland garage, Patton Electronics has grown to be an international player in the design and manufacture of communication and network connectivity hardware for a wide range of applications. Watch Now!
Oct 28th, 2021
This Nov. 14, 2018, file photo shows a Rivian R1T at Rivian headquarters in Plymouth, Mich. Shares in Rivian Automotive are set to trade publicly on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, and the world should get a better idea of just how hot investors are for the electric vehicle market.
With High-Profile Backers, EV Startup Rivian Goes Public
Rivian would have a market value of $66.5 billion.
Nov 10th, 2021
Hyundai
Whistleblower Gets $24M in Hyundai-Kia Engine Recall Case
The NHTSA says the award is the first it has paid to a whistleblower.
Nov 9th, 2021
In this March 31, 2021 file photo, traffic flows along Interstate 90 highway as a Metra suburban commuter train moves along an elevated track in Chicago. Congress has created a new requirement for automakers: find a high-tech way to keep drunken people from driving cars.
Congress Mandates New Car Technology to Stop Drunken Driving
Monitoring systems would roll out in all new vehicles as early as 2026.
Nov 9th, 2021
A woman walks the Nissan automaker's showroom in Tokyo Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Nissan reported Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, a 54.1 billion yen ($479 million) profit for the July-September quarter, a reversal from the 44 billion yen loss racked up last year, despite the continuing damage from the computer chip sshortage slamming the auto industry.
Nissan Returns to Profit, Ups Forecast
Nissan's chief executive said the automaker was headed toward a recovery.
Nov 9th, 2021
This photo made Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, shows people walking by the entrance to a Tesla store at a shopping mall in Pittsburgh. Tesla shares slumped about 5% in premarket trading after its CEO Elon Musk said he would sell 10% of his holdings — about $20 billion worth — in the electric car maker based on the results of a poll he conducted on Twitter over the weekend.
Musk Sends Tesla Stock Rolling with Twitter Poll
Musk said he would abide by the results of the poll.
Nov 8th, 2021
Gm Logo 16x9
GM Invests $46M in Ohio Metal Center
Work will begin immediately.
Nov 5th, 2021
Gremlins Air Vehicle during a test at Dugway Proving Ground, Utah, October 2021.
DARPA's Gremlins Pass New Flight Test
They can be redeployed for new missions within 24 hours.
Nov 5th, 2021
Honda logo in Tokyo, Oct. 19, 2021.
Honda Lowers Profit, Vehicle Sales Forecasts
The automaker pointed to shortages of computer chips and rising material costs.
Nov 5th, 2021
I Stock 1152619586
Auto Components Maker Announces $27M Expansion
The project will support future electric vehicle-related business.
Nov 4th, 2021
This photo provided by Mazda Motor Corp., shows the Mazda Co-Pilot Concept car in Miyoshi, Hiroshima prefecture, western Japan, on Sept. 30, 2021. Cars already know how to park themselves, warn drowsy drivers, steer back into the right lanes and propose map routes to destinations.
New Mazda Cars Will Stop if Driver Suffers Health Problem
By 2025, the cars could warn drivers who are about to have a sudden health problem.
Nov 4th, 2021
The company logo highlights the grille of a 2021 Tacoma pickup truck on display in the Toyota exhibit at the Denver auto show Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Elitch's Gardens in downtown Denver. Japan’s top automaker Toyota reported Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, a 33% jump in second fiscal quarter profit, as it raised its full year forecast, despite supply chain woes related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Toyota Lifts Forecast Despite Pandemic's Supply Chain Damage
Toyota had been forced to reduce production because of the problems.
Nov 4th, 2021