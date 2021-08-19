Toyota Cuts Production 40% Due to Parts Shortage

The pandemic-related disruption affects 14 assembly plants in Japan.

Aug 19th, 2021
Yuri Kageyama
In this April 28, 2020 photo, an employee wearing a face mask works on a Yaris car at the Toyota car factory in Onnaing, northern France.
In this April 28, 2020 photo, an employee wearing a face mask works on a Yaris car at the Toyota car factory in Onnaing, northern France.
AP Photo/Michel Spingler

TOKYO (AP) — Toyota is scaling back production in North America and Japan as the surging coronavirus pandemic in Southeast Asia and elsewhere crimps supplies.

Japan’s top automaker said Thursday that it will cut back production at home by 40%, affecting 14 auto assembly plants in the country.

In North America, Toyota said it expects August production to be slashed by 60,000 to 90,000 vehicles. A representative from Toyota said that output fluctuates month to month, but that it would equate to a production cut of between 40% and 60%.

“Due to COVID-19 and unexpected events with our supply chain, Toyota is experiencing additional shortages that will affect production at most of our North American plants," the company said in a prepared statement Thursday. “While the situation remains fluid and complex, our manufacturing and supply chain teams have worked diligently to develop countermeasures to minimize the impact on production.”

The company said production cuts in North America are not expected to have an impact on staffing levels.

In Japan, production will halt completely next month at some plants and partly at others, affecting a wide range of models, including the Corolla subcompact, Prius hybrid and Land Cruiser sport utility vehicle.

Global production for September will decline by 360,000 vehicles, according to Toyota Motor Corp. But it stuck to its annual forecast to produce 9.3 million vehicles, as coronavirus risks were figured in.

Of the lost production out of Japan, 140,000 vehicles are for Japan and 220,000 for overseas, with 80,000 in the U.S., 40,000 in Europe, 80,000 in China, 8,000 in the rest of Asia and about 10,000 in other regions.

Toyota had already announced smaller production cuts for July and August in Japan.

“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused to our customers and suppliers due to these changes,” Toyota said.

A shortage of the computer chips used widely in vehicles has been problematic for months as the world appeared to emerge from the pandemic and demand surged. Toyota had not been hit as hard as some other major automakers, and now the spread of the delta variant has introduced new complications.

David Leggett, auto analyst at GlobalData, said auto demand is now down in Vietnam, and sales have already been hurt in some markets for all manufacturers.

“The pandemic is clearly far from over and appears, as far as the auto industry’s recovery path is concerned, to have a sting in the tail,” he said.

Toyota has held up relatively well amid the pandemic, racking up a record profit for the April-June quarter at about $8 billion, an increase of more than fivefold from the same period the previous year.

More in Automotive
The Lordstown Motors Baja truck displayed during a media tour, Lordstown, Ohio, June 22, 2021.
Lordstown Poised to Begin Limited Production
But the startup's future remains hazy.
Aug 16th, 2021
In this April 22, 2010 file photo, Neil Barofsky, Then-Special Inspector General for the Troubled Asset Relief Program testifies before the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government on the Financial Crisis and TARP program on Capitol Hill in Washington. The United Auto Workers union’s 397,000 members will vote by mail this fall on whether they want to pick their leaders in direct elections. In a posting on his website, union monitor Neil Barofsky says ballots will be mailed by an election vendor starting Oct. 12.
UAW Members to Decide Whether to Vote in Leaders
Direct elections are seen as a way to hold union leaders accountable for their actions.
Aug 16th, 2021
This Jan. 5, 2015 photo shows a the Ram logo on a Ram pickup truck in Morrow, Ga. Stellantis is recalling more than 266,000 pickup trucks mainly in North America, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, because the side air bags can explode without warning and hurl shrapnel. Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler, says the recall covers certain Ram 2500 and 3500 pickups from 2015 through 2020.
Rams Recalled for Faulty Airbags
It's the second major recall of pickup trucks in the past two months for the same problem.
Aug 16th, 2021
Kevin Baker, a maintenance technician, drives a hydrogen fuel cell bus out of the terminal in Canton, Ohio, March 16, 2021.
Are Hydrogen Vehicles a Realistic Path to Clean Energy?
Manufacturers of large trucks and commercial vehicles are beginning to embrace hydrogen fuel cell technologies.
Aug 13th, 2021
A former iron ore processing plant near Hoyt Lakes, Minn., Feb. 10, 2016.
Mining Company Plans Electric Vehicle Fleet
The project has faced stiff opposition from environmental groups.
Aug 13th, 2021
Germany's center-right candidate to replace Angela Merkel as chancellor in the upcoming elections and Christian Democratic Union chairman, Armin Laschet, right, talks to Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, during a visit at the construction side of the Tesla Gigafactory in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. Laschest visits the factory as part of his election campaign for the upcoming national elections on Sept. 26, 2021.
Tesla Hopes to Start Production at Berlin Factory in October
Legal challenges and problems getting official permits have delayed the project.
Aug 13th, 2021
Director of marketing for Chevrolet cars and crossovers Tony Johnson during a press conference for the 2022 Corvette Stingray IMSA GTLM Championship Edition, foreground, Detroit, June 9, 2021.
Win on Sunday, Sell on Monday Still a Goal for Automakers
Motorsports remains a critical tool for companies to show how technology transfers from the track to the street.
Aug 12th, 2021
In this Feb. 8, 2012, file photo, vehicles are reflected on the logo of the Nissan Motors Co. at a showroom in Tokyo's Ginza shopping district. Nissan says its huge factory in Smyrna, Tennessee, will close for two weeks starting Monday, Aug. 16, 2021 due to computer chip shortages brought on by a coronavirus outbreak in Malaysia.
Nissan Plant to Close for 2 Weeks Due to Chip Shortage
The shutdown is among the longest at any U.S. auto plant of this size since the semiconductor shortage.
Aug 11th, 2021
U.S. Postal Service carrier John Graham packs his mail bag after parking a 28-year-old delivery truck, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Portland, Maine. The Postal Service’s aging fleet of trucks is soldiering on even as a contract for greener replacement vehicles is being challenged. The primary fleet of vehicles that were delivered starting in 1987 is due to be replaced under a new contract, but the winning bid is being challenged.
New Postal Trucks Delayed Due to Lawsuit
Most workers don’t care which model they get. They just want something that’s safe.
Aug 11th, 2021
Mercedes logo at the annual news conference at the company's headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany, Feb. 2, 2017.
Mercedes Vans Could Roll Away Unexpectedly
Highway regulators have received 11 complaints about the problem, including eight crashes and one injury.
Aug 9th, 2021
Ford sign at Country Ford in Graham, N.C., July 27, 2021.
Regulators Probe Ford Backup Camera Recall
The NHTSA is looking into whether the automaker acted quickly enough.
Aug 9th, 2021
President Joe Biden smiles after driving a Jeep Wrangler 4xe Rubicon on the South Lawn of the White House, Aug. 5, 2021.
Automakers Pledge Huge Increase in Electric Vehicles
The industry committed to producing EVs for up to half of U.S. sales by the end of the decade.
Aug 6th, 2021