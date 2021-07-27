Tesla Hits First Billion-Dollar Quarterly Profit

The financial milestone extends a two-year run of prosperity.

Jul 27th, 2021
Michael Liedtke
The company logo is shown at the top of a supercharger for Tesla automobiles near shops Feb. 25, 2021 in Boulder, Colo. Tesla's quarterly profit has surpassed $1 billion for the first time thanks to the electric car pioneer's ability to navigate through a pandemic-driven computer chip shortage that has caused major headaches for other automakers. The financial milestone announced Monday, July 26, 2021 extended a two-year run of prosperity that has erased questions about Tesla’s long-term viability raised during its early years of losses and production problems.
The company logo is shown at the top of a supercharger for Tesla automobiles near shops Feb. 25, 2021 in Boulder, Colo. Tesla's quarterly profit has surpassed $1 billion for the first time thanks to the electric car pioneer's ability to navigate through a pandemic-driven computer chip shortage that has caused major headaches for other automakers. The financial milestone announced Monday, July 26, 2021 extended a two-year run of prosperity that has erased questions about Tesla’s long-term viability raised during its early years of losses and production problems.
AP Photo/David Zalubowski, file

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Tesla's quarterly profit has surpassed $1 billion for the first time thanks to the electric car pioneer's ability to navigate through a pandemic-driven computer chip shortage that has caused major headaches for other automakers.

The financial milestone announced Monday extended a two-year run of prosperity that has erased questions about Tesla’s long-term viability raised during its early years of losses and production problems.

Tesla now has cemented its position as the leader in the shift away from gas-combustion that is expected to make it even more profitable than during its most recent quarter.

The Palo Alto, California, company earned $1.1 billion, or $1.02 per share, in the April-June period. That was more than 10 times its profit at the same time last year. Revenue nearly doubled from last year to about $12 billion.

Adjusted to exclude one-time times items, Tesla earned $1.45 a share in the latest quarter, easily topping the 94 cents expected by Wall Street analysts, according to FactSet.

Tesla now boasts a market value of roughly $630 billion, far more than any other automaker and 14 times more than what the company was worth just two years ago. Its mercurial CEO, Elon Musk, is now sitting on the world’s third largest fortune at an estimated $163 billion, according to Forbes magazine’s calculations.

For all its recent success, Tesla's momentum could still be slowed by a persisting shortage of chips that have become vital parts in modern cars. While other major automakers had to dramatically curtail production during the first half, Tesla so far has been able to secure an adequate supply of chips to churn out vehicles at the fastest rate in its history.

In a Monday conference call, Musk said Tesla keep its manufacturing lines running largely by finding chips from alternate suppliers and then scrambling to rewrite some of the software in its cars to ensure all the technology remained compatible. Although he said things appear to be slightly approving, Musk described the chip shortage as still being “quite serious," making it difficult to plan for the second half of the year.

“The chip supply is a governing factor on our output," Musk said. “It is out of our hands.”

In a telling sign that Tesla isn’t immune to the shortage of chips and other components, the company disclosed that it will delay the introduction of a highly anticipated semi truck to some time next year. Its original plan was to introduce it this year.

Musk, who jokingly anointed himself as Tesla's “Technoking" earlier this year, let investors know that he might not be the executive discussing how the company is faring during the second half of the year.

After holding regular quarterly updates since Tesla went public 11 years ago, Musk said he no longer intends to be on future calls with analysts unless he has something extremely important to say. He told analysts on Monday that he wants to use the time to focus on other work at Tesla. The company already has eliminated the department that communicates with reporters.

In its most recent quarter, Tesla produced more than 206,000 vehicles within a three-month span for the first time in its history. It is also gearing up to build the Model Y small SUV and other models at a new factory in Austin, Texas, that’s still on schedule to be completed later this year.

Despite Tesla is now on a production pace that has raised hopes it will be able to manufacture more than 800,000 vehicles this year. That would be a significant increase from nearly 510,000 last year, when government restrictions during the early stages of the pandemic forced the company to temporarily shut down its California factory.

The uncertainty about the chip shortage may have somewhat dampened the investor response to Tesla's surprisingly strong quarterly results. The company's stock gained more than 1% in extended trading Monday after the second-quarter numbers came out. The stock has fallen about 25% from its peak price reached six months ago.

More in Automotive
Your Complete Guide to Inventory Forecasting
Sponsored
Your Complete Guide to Inventory Forecasting
An accurate inventory forecast is invaluable, especially when supply chains and consumer demand are changing rapidly. Effective inventory forecasting can mean the difference between profitability and piles of unsold goods that eat up your available cash.
Jul 1st, 2021
Jessica Pitts sits behind the wheel of a 2019 Lincoln MKC on the lot of Jack Demmer Lincoln in Dearborn, Mich., July 19, 2021.
Used Car Prices Slip from Dizzying Heights
The seemingly endless streak of skyrocketing used-vehicle prices appears to be coming to a close.
Jul 22nd, 2021
In this Feb. 5, 2015 file photo the logo of a Mercedes car is photographed during an annual press conference of Daimler AG in Stuttgart, Germany.
Mercedes Sketches Out All-Electric Scenario by Decade's End
The shift to electric vehicles “is picking up speed — especially in the luxury segment," said the brand's CEO.
Jul 22nd, 2021
In this Sunday, June 14, 2020, photograph, a prospective buyer looks over a long row of unsold 2020 CX-5 sports-utility vehicles sedans sits at a Mazda dealership in Littleton, Colo.
Edmunds: Is It Possible to Return the Car You Just Bought?
The law is on the side of the seller.
Jul 21st, 2021
In this Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, photo, a sign marks the pick lane for Lyft car share service outside the Pepsi Center in downtown Denver. Ford Motor Co. and a self-driving vehicle company it partly owns will join with the Lyft ride-hailing service to offer autonomous rides on the Lyft network. The service using Ford vehicles and a driving system developed by Argo AI will begin in Miami later this year and start in Austin, Texas, in 2022.
Ford to Deploy Autonomous Vehicles on Lyft Network
The service, using Ford vehicles and a driving system developed by Argo AI, will begin later this year.
Jul 21st, 2021
This Aug. 15, 2019, file photo shows the Toyota logo on a dealership in Manchester, N.H. In a deal announced Wednesday, July 21, 2021, Japan’s top automaker Toyota is adding makers specializing in tiny “kei” cars, Daihatsu and Suzuki, to a partnership in commercial vehicles set up with Hino and Isuzu earlier this year.
Toyota Partners with Tiny Car Companies
"Kei" cars make up about 40% of the Japanese auto market.
Jul 21st, 2021
In this Feb. 5, 2015 file photo the logo of a Mercedes car is photographed during an annual press conference of Daimler AG in Stuttgart, Germany.
Daimler Posts $4.3B Q2 Profit Despite Chip Shortages
Profit margins reached into double digits for the third quarter in a row.
Jul 21st, 2021
L Charge
The EV Charging Industry Is Fast Growing Into A Billion Dollar Market
Jul 20th, 2021
Lordstown Motors Baja truck displayed during a media tour in Lordstown, Ohio, June 22, 2021.
Lordstown Motors Acknowledges Subpoenas, Investigation
The Securities and Exchange Commission asked for documents related to its merger with a special purpose acquisition company.
Jul 19th, 2021
Woven Planet Holdings Chief Executive James Kuffner speaks during a company event in Tokyo on Jan. 29, 2021.
Toyota Revs Up Digital Mapping Subsidiary
The automaker hopes more hires and investment will help Woven Planet develop new mobility technology.
Jul 15th, 2021
Mazda logo on display at the Pittsburgh Auto Show, Feb. 15, 2018.
Mazda Airbags Could Shatter Steering Wheel Part
The automaker is recalling nearly 261,000 cars.
Jul 14th, 2021
Jeep logo at the Los Angeles Auto Show, Nov. 17, 2016.
Stellantis Says 98% of Models to Be Electric or Hybrid by 2025
The models include a fully electric Ram pickup in 2024 and a hybrid Jeep Grand Cherokee later this year.
Jul 14th, 2021