Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

General Motors to Move Detroit HQ to New Downtown Building

CEO Mary Barra said the move will help GM recruit talent in the future.

Tom Krisher
Apr 16, 2024
General Motors CEO Mary Barra addresses a news conference, Monday, April 15, 2024 in Detroit.
General Motors CEO Mary Barra addresses a news conference, Monday, April 15, 2024 in Detroit.
AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors will move its Detroit headquarters to a new downtown office building next year and work to redevelop its iconic home along the Detroit River, company and city officials confirmed Monday.

The announcement was made at the site of the old Hudson's department store, which is being developed into a tower and 12-story office building that will house GM and is being built by the Bedrock real estate firm.

Bedrock will join GM, the city, and Wayne County in coming up with ideas to remake the seven-building Renaissance Center, the company's current world headquarters and a showpiece on the city's skyline that's often shown on televised sports broadcasts.

GM CEO Mary Barra said the move to a brand new state-of-the-art office building in the heart of the city will help GM recruit talent in the future. The new site is about a mile (1.6 kilometers) north of the Renaissance Center. The move also keeps GM's headquarters in the city for the foreseeable future, she said.

"We're going to be in the heart of the city," Barra said. "Our people are already excited to be in Detroit and live here. I think having this workspace that's modern and new that really fits the way people work today, I think it's definitely going to be an attraction."

Bedrock Chairman Dan Gilbert said office building on the Hudson's site on Woodward Avenue was designed and built to house a major corporation. The building and the adjacent tower will have meeting space, retail, a luxury hotel and living space, along what was America's first paved road, he said.

The move will help Detroit continue to thrive, he said.

Mayor Mike Duggan said GM and Detroit have risen and fallen together for the past century, and he's pleased to say that "GM and Detroit are rising together again."

The future of Renaissance Center, home to GM through its brush with death and bankruptcy in 2009 as well as multiple years of huge profits, remains unclear. But the move next year will mark the end of an era for the automotive giant.

The main tower, the tallest building in Detroit, is 73 stories.

Through the years and especially after the pandemic, the number of GM employees at the building has dwindled, and multiple businesses located there have closed.

Barra said GM is open to ideas about the Renaissance Center complex, which the company bought nearly three decades ago. The company invested more than $1 billion there, she said. It's not selling the building at present, but that is possible.

Bedrock owns multiple office buildings throughout the city's downtown and has renovated many of them.

Barra said GM, Bedrock and governments will explore residential, commercial and mixed uses for the iconic tower complex, known locally as the RenCen.

"I am confident that together we can create a right future for that site," Barra said Monday.

Duggan said Gilbert will know what to do with the complex in the future.

GM bought the tower complex in 1996 and later moved its headquarters there from a site north of downtown. It has housed the company ever since.

Bedrock has been buying up properties downtown for many years and has led its rebirth. Gilbert also runs loan company Rocket Mortgage.

In a 2022 interview, Barra told The Associated Press that GM will keep its main office in the RenCen complex just across the Detroit River from Canada.

But she qualified her statements, saying she couldn't predict what might happen in five, 10 or 15 years. Since then, about 5,000 white-collar workers at GM took early retirement buyouts, and may workers are still on a hybrid office-home work schedule, so GM needs less office space.

The company takes up about 1 1/2 of the RenCen's towers, which have seen little pedestrian traffic for years. Much of GM's work force, including product development and engineering, is north of the city at an updated 1950s technical center in suburban Warren. After GM's 2009 bankruptcy, the company considered moving the headquarters there.

The Renaissance Center was built by Henry Ford II, who formed a coalition in the 1970s in an effort to reinvigorate Detroit's downtown.

Bedrock announced last week that the final structural steel beam had been put in place on the Hudson's tower, which is expected to have 1.5 million square feet of retail, office, dining, hospitality and residential space.

Latest in Automation
Comau will be exhibiting at Automate 2024 at Chicago’s McCormick Place from May 6-9, 2024 in Booth 4441.
Comau to Showcase New Robots, Solutions at Automate 2024
April 15, 2024
Pipelines
Expanding Pipeline System Faces Critical Safety Concerns
April 15, 2024
Automation
Intelligent Automation Conference North America: Machine Automation for Business Success
April 12, 2024
I Stock 1418267688
Seafarers Have Strong Doubts About the Safety of Autonomous Ships
April 11, 2024
Related Stories
Automation
Automation
Intelligent Automation Conference North America: Machine Automation for Business Success
Podcast
Automation
Galco Unveils Podcast for Industrial Electronics, Automation Industry
Roeq Tml Us Solution 2
Automation
OMRON Launches New Integrated Autonomous Mobile Robot Solutions
Digital Twin
Automation
6 Trends Driving Resiliency in 2024
More in Automation
Comau will be exhibiting at Automate 2024 at Chicago’s McCormick Place from May 6-9, 2024 in Booth 4441.
Automation
Comau to Showcase New Robots, Solutions at Automate 2024
The company will debut a new generation of compact robots that specifically address the diverse needs found within automotive and non-automotive applications.
April 15, 2024
Pipelines
Safety
Expanding Pipeline System Faces Critical Safety Concerns
The technology is there, but funding and implementation remain challenging.
April 15, 2024
Automation
Automation
Intelligent Automation Conference North America: Machine Automation for Business Success
Taking place on June 5-6 at Santa Clara Convention Center.
April 12, 2024
I Stock 1418267688
Automation
Seafarers Have Strong Doubts About the Safety of Autonomous Ships
The maritime profession is among the world’s oldest professions.
April 11, 2024
Bbp
Automation
Baton Rouge Automation Manufacturer to Expand Headquarters
The $4.2 million investment will allow BBP to create 75 direct new jobs.
April 3, 2024
Partnership
Automation
Galco Expands Portfolio Through Partnership with Balluff
The partnership is expected to enhance efficiency and productivity in automation projects.
April 2, 2024
I Stock 666132290
Automation
Why Is Automation the New Norm in Metalworking Precision?
Machining and welding require fine movements despite encountering a considerable amount of friction.
March 20, 2024
Ap24071855487286
Automation
Most Automated Driving Systems Aren't Good Making Sure Drivers Pay Attention
No system received the top rating of "good."
March 12, 2024
Roeq Tml Us Solution 2
Automation
OMRON Launches New Integrated Autonomous Mobile Robot Solutions
The medium-payload autonomous mobile robots are launching as complete solutions with top modules.
February 22, 2024
Mississippi State University engineering professor Hussein Gharakhani with a prototype robotic cotton harvester.
Automation
Robot Harvests Cotton By Reaching Out, Plucking It
Like a lizard's tongue snatching flies.
February 16, 2024
Pflow (2)
Industry 4.0
7 Challenges of Automating Multilevel Warehouses
Multilevel warehouses are becoming more common as distributors look to increase speed.
February 16, 2024
Vaux Smart Autonomy3
Automation
ArcBest Launches Vaux Smart Autonomy
Combining AMR forklifts and reach trucks, intelligent software and remote teleoperation capabilities.
February 16, 2024
A General Motors logo is displayed outside the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant on Jan. 27, 2020, in Hamtramck, Mich.
Automotive
GM Nearly Doubling Road Miles Where Drivers Can Use Partially Automated Driving System
It includes limited-access divided highways and two-lane roads connecting cities to smaller towns.
February 15, 2024
Limbless robots may not need lots of complex algorithms when they have mechanical intelligence.
Automation
How Wormlike, Limbless Robots Could Be Used for Search, Rescue
And how we built one.
February 14, 2024
Mirai
Artificial Intelligence
Micropsi Industries Tackles Complex Automation with AI Vision System at ATX West
The company will showcase reflective disk picking and hook hanging applications.
February 6, 2024