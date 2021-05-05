Edmunds Top 5 Off-Road Vehicles for 2021

With special traction and ground clearance features, these vehicles can climb over rocks that would leave regular trucks or SUVs stuck, stranded or broken.

May 5th, 2021
Travis Langness
This photo provided by Ford Motor Company shows the 2022 Ford Bronco. The Bronco is an example of an off-road ready SUV with standard four-wheel-drive and rugged body-on-frame construction
This photo provided by Ford Motor Company shows the 2022 Ford Bronco. The Bronco is an example of an off-road ready SUV with standard four-wheel-drive and rugged body-on-frame construction
Courtesy of Ford Motor Co. via AP

It's no surprise that trucks and SUVs continue to dominate the U.S. vehicle market. But in a further move, automakers are increasingly building more SUVs and trucks that are specifically designed for off-road driving. With special enhancements to improve traction, ground clearance and even visibility, these vehicles can climb over rocks or blast over sand dunes that would leave regular trucks or SUVs stuck, stranded or possibly broken.

Edmunds experts report on five ultra-capable off-roaders that are either already on dealer lots or worth waiting for in the coming months.

2022 FORD BRONCO

After a long hiatus, the Bronco is back. This new Bronco stylistically pays homage to the 1960s original and adds more capability and technology. A direct rival to Jeep's Wrangler, the new Bronco has rugged body-on-frame construction and standard four-wheel drive. It will be available in two-door and four-door body styles and have plenty of available customizing accessories.

Ford will fit the Bronco with off-road assist features such as trail cameras to more easily see obstacles, locking differentials to enhance traction, and skid plates and big tires to help it clamber over rocks. The Bronco also has removable doors and fenders to allow for an open-cockpit experience. There are even optional drain plugs in the floor so you can more easily wash out the interior at the end of the day. Expect to see the Bronco at dealerships in late 2021. Starting manufacturer's suggested retail price: $30,000 (estimated)

2021 FORD F-150 RAPTOR

The Ford F-150 is completely redesigned for 2021, and it features improved interior materials, refreshed design and upgraded technology features. Along with those changes comes the latest version of the off-road-focused Ford Raptor.

Notably, the new Raptor uses a coil-spring rear suspension instead of the regular F-150's leaf-spring design. This should improve off-road stability and traction. For power, the Raptor will have a turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 good for around 500 hp. Additional enhancements such as Fox monotube shocks and available 37-inch tires mounted on lightweight wheels further boost the Raptor's dune-busting capability. It should hit dealers this summer. MSRP: $60,000 (estimated)

2021 JEEP WRANGLER RUBICON

It would be odd to leave the Jeep Wrangler off a list of off-road vehicles. With standard four-wheel drive and features such as disconnecting sway bars to enhance wheel articulation and pre-installed connections for modifications like a winch or off-road lights, there's plenty of capability baked into the Wrangler Rubicon.

Jeep is keeping the Wrangler fresh in 2021 with two new versions. First up is the Rubicon 392. The 392 refers to the V8 that generates 470 horsepower, making it the most powerful factory Wrangler ever. And if a growling V8 isn't your style, there's even a new plug-in hybrid Wrangler called the 4xe. It's available in the Rubicon trim and can go about 20 miles on all-electric power. Wrangler Rubicon starting MSRP: $40,370 with destination fees

2021 LAND ROVER DEFENDER

We recommend taking a closer look at the recently reintroduced Land Rover Defender if you're looking for a bit more luxury from your off-roader. Taking on off-road duties with a bit more finesse than most rivals, the Defender has sleek styling, a wide range of available options, and a comfortable interior not often found in the most rugged of vehicles.

Hardware such as a low-range gearing and an adjustable air suspension helps the Defender get where it needs to go. And interior features such as heated seats, leather upholstery, and even a refrigerated compartment for drinks help it feel that much more special along the way. New for 2021 is a two-door version, the Defender 90, that joins the four-door Defender 110. Coming soon is an optional 518-horsepower supercharged V8. Starting MSRP: $47,450

2021 RAM 1500 TRX

Based on the standard Ram 1500 light-duty pickup truck, the TRX uses the same engine as Dodge's Charger and Challenger Hellcats. It's a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 that produces 702 horsepower and 645 lb-ft of torque. The devilishly powerful TRX is capable of sprinting from zero to 60 mph in fewer than 4 seconds, a metric that any muscle-car owner could be proud of.

More than just a horsepower monster, though, the TRX uses wide-body fenders, a 2-inch chassis lift, a reinforced steel frame and 35-inch tires to considerably boost its off-road prowess compared to a regular Ram 1500. Like the Ford Raptor, the TRX is capable of serious high-speed desert travel. Starting MSRP: $71,890

EDMUNDS SAYS:

If you're looking to get dirty, there's no shortage of vehicles that'll be happy to help, and the current batch of available off-roaders are some of the most capable rigs ever built. The only real decision left to make after choosing which one is right for you is just how far off the beaten path you want to go.


This story was provided to The Associated Press by the automotive website Edmunds. Travis Langness is a Reviews Editor at Edmunds.

More in Automotive
How to Ease the Pain of Physical Inventory Counts
Sponsored
How to Ease the Pain of Physical Inventory Counts
This new white paper tells you the key inventory count challenges that companies are dealing with and shows you how to ease the pain using a unified, cloud ERP solution.
Apr 5th, 2021
This July 26 2018 file photo shows the logo of Hyundai Motor Co. in Seoul, South Korea. Hyundai is recalling over 390,000 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada, Tuesday, May 4, 2021, for problems that can cause engine fires. In one recall, owners are being told to park outdoors until repairs are made. That recall covers more than 203,000 Santa Fe Sport SUVs from 2013 through 2015.
Hyundai Recalls 390K Vehicles for Engine Fire Risk
Brake fluid can leak into the anti-lock brake computer, causing an electrical short.
May 4th, 2021
The hydrogen fuel cell Genesis GV80 concept SUV at the New York International Auto Show, Jacob Javits Center, New York, April 13, 2017.
Optical Hydrogen Sensors Eliminate Risk of Sparking
New research makes hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles safer.
May 4th, 2021
Tesla Car Charger At Night 615265552 2003x1501 (1)
Tesla Told to Provide Musk Compensation Documents
Shareholders are accusing Musk and Tesla's board of directors of breaching their fiduciary duties.
May 4th, 2021
Ep133tn
Huawei Could Acquire Automakers
The sanctions-hammered tech giant is apparently moving in a new direction.
May 4th, 2021
United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Sept. 2, 2019.
UAW Slams GM Over Mexico Investment
UAW Vice President Terry Dittes called the investment "a slap in the face to American workers."
May 3rd, 2021
Baidu Apollo Robotaxis move on a street at the Shougang Park in Beijing, Sunday, May 2, 2021. Chinese tech giant Baidu rolled out its paid driverless taxi service on Sunday, making it the first company that commercialized autonomous driving operations in China.
Driverless Taxi Program Rolls Out in China
Baidu, known for its search engines, has been testing autonomous driving on the open road since last year.
May 3rd, 2021
This Feb. 6, 2020 file photo shows The Volvo logo in the lobby of the Volvo corporate headquarters in Brussels. A strike at a Volvo plant in Virginia has ended following a tentative deal between the workers' union and automaker.The UAW Volvo Truck Council said Friday, April 30, 2021, that Volvo Truck workers will be scheduled to return to their regular shifts on Monday.
Strike Ends at Volvo Plant in Virginia
A tentative deal appears to have been struck.
Apr 30th, 2021
In this May 20, 2020, file photo, Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del., speaks as the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee meets on Capitol Hill in Washington. Sen. Carper is urging U.S. anti-pollution standards that would follow a deal brokered by California with five automakers and then set targets to end sales of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. In a letter sent late Thursday, April 29, 2021, to the Environmental Protection Agency, Carper says the administration must move forcefully in the auto sector to achieve Biden’s plan of slashing America’s greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030.
Senator Pushes for More Forceful Auto Regulations
He says the administration must be more aggressive with the auto sector to achieve President Biden’s plan of slashing emissions.
Apr 30th, 2021
In this Feb. 2, 2017 file photo the logo of Mercedes is photographed in Stuttgart, Germany. Germany's Daimler Truck AG and Sweden's Volvo Group say they plan to jointly manufacture hydrogen fuel cells for trucks in Europe starting in 2025 and called on European Union policy makers to boost incentives for climate-neutral technologies.
Daimler Truck, Volvo to Make Fuel Cells
The two companies said that they would remain competitors in developing new truck models even as they cooperate on fuel cells.
Apr 29th, 2021
In this Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, file photo, a row of 2020 sports-utility vehicles pickup trucks sits at a Ford dealership, in Denver. Ford Motor Co. says it made $3.26 billion in the first quarter, helped by rising vehicle prices and in spite of production cuts due to a global shortage of computer chips. The earnings reversed a nearly $2 billion net loss from a year ago, when Ford burned through cash at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Ford: Chip Shortage May Cut Production 50%
The company expects to lose factory output of 1.1 million vehicles for the year.
Apr 29th, 2021
Toyota
Toyota to Invest $803M in Indiana
The expansion will allow for producing two new SUVs, one of which will be the first Lexus made at the plant.
Apr 29th, 2021