South Carolina Driver Killed by Exploding Air Bag Inflator

The death is the 19th in the U.S. since 2009.

Apr 21st, 2021
Associated Press
This Sunday, June 25, 2017, file photo shows TK Holdings Inc. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Mich. A driver in South Carolina is the latest person to be killed by an exploding Takata air bag inflator. Honda says that a faulty driver’s air bag blew apart in a crash involving a 2002 Honda Accord in Lancaster County, South Carolina. The company wouldn’t give details of the Jan. 9, 2021, crash near Charlotte, North Carolina, nor would it identify the person who was killed.
This Sunday, June 25, 2017, file photo shows TK Holdings Inc. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Mich. A driver in South Carolina is the latest person to be killed by an exploding Takata air bag inflator. Honda says that a faulty driver’s air bag blew apart in a crash involving a 2002 Honda Accord in Lancaster County, South Carolina. The company wouldn’t give details of the Jan. 9, 2021, crash near Charlotte, North Carolina, nor would it identify the person who was killed.
AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File

DETROIT (AP) — A driver in South Carolina is the latest person to be killed by an exploding Takata air bag inflator.

Honda said Wednesday that a faulty driver's air bag blew apart in a crash involving a 2002 Honda Accord in Lancaster County, South Carolina. The company wouldn't give details of the Jan. 9 crash near Charlotte, North Carolina, nor would it identify the person who was killed.

Honda officials and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration inspected the car and the air bag parts on Wednesday and determined that the inflator had ruptured, the company said. The death is the 19th in the U.S. since 2009 and the 28th worldwide caused by the faulty inflators.

Takata used volatile ammonium nitrate to create a small explosion to inflate air bags in a crash. But the chemical can become more volatile over time when exposed to moisture in the air. The explosion can blow apart a metal canister and hurl shrapnel into the passenger compartment.

The problem caused the largest series of auto recalls in U.S. history, with at least 63 million inflators recalled. The U.S. government says that as of last year, more than 11.1 million had not been fixed. About 100 million inflators have been recalled worldwide.

Most of the deaths have been in the U.S., but they also have occurred in Australia and Malaysia.

Honda said it has shared all the information it has with NHTSA and will continue to cooperate in the latest investigation.

The company said the Accord in the South Carolina crash was recalled in April of 2011. Starting in June of 2011, the company made more than 100 attempts to reach owners of the car including mailed notices, phone calls, emails and even in-person visits, the statement said.

“Our records indicate that the recall repair was never completed,” the statement said.

The company said the driver who was killed was not the registered owner of the Accord, and Honda does not know if the driver knew about the unrepaired recall.

The car has changed ownership several times, most recently in October of 2020, Honda spokesman Chris Martin said. The company sent the current owner a recall notice on Nov. 17, 2020, Martin said.

Honda says it has adequate supplies of replacement inflators, and it is urging people to get recall repairs done, especially of older models.

Drivers can check to see if their vehicles have been recalled by going to https://www.nhtsa.gov/recalls and keying in their 17-digit vehicle identification number.

The recalls drove Japan’s Takata into bankruptcy and brought criminal charges against the company. Eventually it was purchased by a Chinese-owned auto parts supplier.

More in Automotive
How to Ease the Pain of Physical Inventory Counts
Sponsored
How to Ease the Pain of Physical Inventory Counts
This new white paper tells you the key inventory count challenges that companies are dealing with and shows you how to ease the pain using a unified, cloud ERP solution.
Apr 5th, 2021
A driver of an electric car charges his vehicle at public charging station in New Delhi, April 1, 2021.
India's Electric Vehicles Face Practical, Technical Hurdles
The country hopes “electric mobility” will curb urban smog, but the effort is plagued by technological and logistical hurdles.
Apr 19th, 2021
A visitor looks at the NIO eve concept car displayed during the Shanghai Auto Show in Shanghai on Monday, April 19, 2021.
Ford, VW SUVs Star at China Auto Show
Automakers are looking to China to propel a revival in vehicle demand and reverse multibillion-dollar losses.
Apr 19th, 2021
Tesla Car Dealer Entrance 605780520 3700x2696
No Driver in Tesla Crash That Killed 2
It's not clear whether the car's driver-assist system was being used by those in the passenger and rear seat.
Apr 19th, 2021
I Stock 1139465240
GM Expected to Announce Tennessee Battery Plant
The automaker's Spring Hill facility is one of three U.S. factories that will build electric vehicles.
Apr 16th, 2021
This photo provided by German car maker Mercedes and taken in March 2021 shows an EQS car in Stuttgart, Germany.
Mercedes Rolls Out Luxury EV in Duel with Tesla
Underscoring the car's technological features is a touchscreen panel that stretches across the entire front of the car's interior.
Apr 16th, 2021
The General Services Administration in Washington.
Government Still Using Recalled Vehicles
Consumer groups and federal employee unions are asking the government to stop using and re-selling vehicles with unrepaired safety recalls.
Apr 16th, 2021
This Aug. 15, 2019 file photo shows the Toyota logo on a dealership in Manchester, N.H. Toyota is recalling nearly 280,000 Venza SUVs in the U.S., Thursday, April 15, 2021, because a wiring problem could stop the side air bags from inflating in a crash. The recall covers Venzas from the 2009 through 2015 model years.
Toyota SUVs Recalled for Wiring Problem
The problem could stop the side and curtain air bags from deploying when needed.
Apr 15th, 2021
Appleteslatn
Pegatron Eyes Texas Plant for Tesla Part Production
Apple recently put Pegatron on probation amid concerns over child labor.
Apr 15th, 2021
Mb 97 Thumb
Auto's Newest Hurdle: A Rubber Shortage
And it's not a supply that will easily bounce back.
Apr 14th, 2021
A shopper looks over a line of 2020 sedans at a Mercedes Benz dealership, Littleton, Colo., Oct. 4, 2020.
How to Test-Drive Vehicle Technology
How can you evaluate new gadgets if you don’t know what they do or what to look for?
Apr 14th, 2021
Mm 208 Thumb
Segway is Making a Motorcycle
The original Segway never took off, but this might.
Apr 13th, 2021